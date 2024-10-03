Trending
Health News
Oct. 3, 2024 / 9:49 AM

Survey: Most Americans struggle with poor sleep, daytime drowsiness

By Carole Tanzer Miller, HealthDay News
Nearly 8 in 10 Americans go through the day in a sleepy fog that interferes with their jobs, their moods and their relationships. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
Nearly 8 in 10 Americans go through the day in a fog that interferes with their jobs, their moods and their relationships.

Chalk it up to sleepiness: A new survey shows that 54% of Americans think they just don't get enough sleep.

"Daytime sleepiness is more than just an inconvenience -- it can affect our ability to function our best, impacting everything from work productivity to personal relationships," said sleep specialist Dr. Alexandre Abreu, a spokesman for the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM), the survey sponsor.

The online poll of more than 2,000 adults was conducted in mid-May and revealed that daytime sleepiness is taking a big toll.

Nearly half (47%) of respondents said it hampers their productivity, making it hard to focus and complete work efficiently. One-third (31%) said sleepiness affects the quality of their work -- a complaint more often voiced by men than by women.

A similar percentage (34%) of respondents see effects of sleepiness on their memory and mental recall, and 16% said it affects their reaction time behind the wheel.

Notably, nearly a quarter (24%) said it affects their relationships with family and friends.

"These statistics paint a clear picture of the widespread impact of daytime sleepiness," Abreu said in an AASM news release.

The academy says adults need seven or more hours of sleep a night. It recommends maintaining a consistent bedtime, creating a restful environment for sleep and discussing sleep problems with a doctor.

"It's crucial for individuals to recognize the importance of healthy sleep and seek help if they are struggling to sleep well on a regular basis," Abreu said.

More information

The Mayo Clinic has a tips sheet that includes healthy habits for better sleep.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

