Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Oct. 3, 2024 / 3:45 PM

Flu vaccine in Southern Hemisphere reduced risk of hospitalization by nearly 35%

By HealthDay News
The Southern Hemisphere's flu season is winding down, and new data shows this year's flu shot was 34.5% effective in keeping folks there who got influenza from needing hospital care. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
The Southern Hemisphere's flu season is winding down, and new data shows this year's flu shot was 34.5% effective in keeping folks there who got influenza from needing hospital care. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

The Southern Hemisphere's flu season is winding down, and new data shows this year's flu shot was 34.5% effective in keeping folks there who got influenza from needing hospital care.

Most (68.3%) of those sent to hospital had the A(H3N2) strain of flu, according to the report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Advertisement

The risk reduction seen with the current shot is within historical averages on vaccine potency against H3N2, which typically ranges from between 24% and 43%, the report authors said.

The reduction in risk of hospitalization was even greater for people with chronic illnesses, who are always at higher risk for severe flu.

Related

Among this group, getting the flu vaccine cut their odds for hospitalization by nearly 59% compared to those who didn't get immunized, the researchers said.

All of this "support[s] CDC and WHO's recommendation that all eligible persons aged [at or above the age of] six months should receive influenza vaccination," wrote a team led by Erica Zeno, of the CDC's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases.

As happens in the Northern Hemisphere, however, rates of uptake of the seasonal flu shot were low in the Southern Hemisphere, with just 21.3% taking advantage of the shot, the report found.

Advertisement

The Southern Hemisphere's winter flu season typically runs from April through September.

Flu that's so severe as to require hospitalization can sometimes lead to death. The report authors noted that, throughout the Americas, flu claims the lives of up to 71,700 people each year.

The risk rises with age: Zeno and colleagues found that over 59% of those hospitalized were older adults. However, the flu shot reduced the odds of hospitalization among older adults by nearly a third (31.2%), according to the new data.

The findings were published Thursday in the CDC journal Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

The take-home message from the report: Get your flu shot.

"Vaccination remains one of the most effective measures to prevent influenza-associated complications, including death," Zeno's team said.

More information

Find out more about protecting yourself from flu at the World Health Organization.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Stem cell therapy shows promise at treating holes in retina
Health News // 1 hour ago
Stem cell therapy shows promise at treating holes in retina
In a new study, stem cell therapy showed promise at treating small gaps in the macula, the central part of the eye's retina, which can cause distorted or blurred vision.
Study: Lithium supplements might ease brain fog of Long COVID
Health News // 2 hours ago
Study: Lithium supplements might ease brain fog of Long COVID
A small dose of the nutritional supplement lithium asparate may not ease the fatigue and brain fog of Long COVID, but a larger dose might work, a new trial suggests.
Record number of U.S. kindergartners did not get recommended vaccines
Health News // 2 hours ago
Record number of U.S. kindergartners did not get recommended vaccines
New government data shows that a record number of kindergartners were exempted from the required shots during the last school year.
Sitting less helps stop back pain from getting worse
Health News // 2 hours ago
Sitting less helps stop back pain from getting worse
Avoiding couches and chairs might be a good way of keeping your back pain from getting worse, new research suggests.
New research links excessive sweating, sensitive skin
Health News // 4 hours ago
New research links excessive sweating, sensitive skin
If you sweat excessively, you're likely to have sensitive skin as well, with new research confirming the two go hand-in-hand.
Good friendships crucial to happiness of young adults
Health News // 6 hours ago
Good friendships crucial to happiness of young adults
If you're a 20-something who is unattached, having good friends is a key to happiness, new research shows.
Survey: Most Americans struggle with poor sleep, daytime drowsiness
Health News // 7 hours ago
Survey: Most Americans struggle with poor sleep, daytime drowsiness
Nearly 8 in 10 Americans go through the day in a sleepy fog that interferes with their jobs, their moods and their relationships.
CDC warns against potentially counterfeit meds sold by online pharmacies
Health News // 21 hours ago
CDC warns against potentially counterfeit meds sold by online pharmacies
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- The search for more affordable medications might cause people to access dangerous counterfeit drugs sold as genuine products by online pharmacies, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned on Wednesday.
George the Frenchie's cancer journey might help other dogs, human children
Health News // 1 day ago
George the Frenchie's cancer journey might help other dogs, human children
The short but much-loved life of a French bulldog named George leaves a legacy of learning for those who care for animals and humans.
One in 14 U.S. hospital patients experiences harmful diagnostic errors
Health News // 1 day ago
One in 14 U.S. hospital patients experiences harmful diagnostic errors
One in 14 hospital patients may be the victim of damaging diagnostic mistakes, new research suggests.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Eli Lilly to build $4.5 billion Indiana facility for advanced drug manufacturing
Eli Lilly to build $4.5 billion Indiana facility for advanced drug manufacturing
Six in 10 Americans have diets that contribute to inflammation
Six in 10 Americans have diets that contribute to inflammation
Bright-light therapy improves outcomes in treating non-seasonal depression, study shows
Bright-light therapy improves outcomes in treating non-seasonal depression, study shows
CDC warns against potentially counterfeit meds sold by online pharmacies
CDC warns against potentially counterfeit meds sold by online pharmacies
GLP-1 weight-loss meds might interfere with endoscopy, colonoscopy
GLP-1 weight-loss meds might interfere with endoscopy, colonoscopy
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement