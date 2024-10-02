Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Oct. 2, 2024 / 10:16 AM

Eli Lilly to build $4.5 billion Indiana facility for advanced drug manufacturing

By Doug Cunningham
Eli Lilly said Wednesday it will invest $4.5 billion to build an advanced pharmaceutical drug manufacturing and development facility in Lebanon, Indiana expected to open in late 2027. The state of Indiana is providing an unspecified dollar amount of subsidies and incentives for the project. Photo courtesy of Eli Lilly
Eli Lilly said Wednesday it will invest $4.5 billion to build an advanced pharmaceutical drug manufacturing and development facility in Lebanon, Indiana expected to open in late 2027. The state of Indiana is providing an unspecified dollar amount of subsidies and incentives for the project. Photo courtesy of Eli Lilly

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Eli Lilly said Wednesday it will invest $4.5 billion to build an advanced pharmaceutical drug manufacturing and development facility in Indiana expected to open in late 2027.

The Lilly Medicine Foundry in Lebanon, Ind., will scale up the manufacturing of medicines used in clinical trials and research new ways of making medicines.

Advertisement

Indiana's government is subsidizing the new facility with improvements to roads, water, electricity and other utilities for the new plant while also giving Lilly economic incentives tied to the company's investments and job creation.

The total cost to Indiana taxpayers for those incentives was not released Wednesday.

Related

Lilly said when the new facility opens it will bring the company's total capital commitment in the United States to more than $23 billion since 2020.

"As we accelerate our work to discover new medicines for the toughest diseases, we're continuing to invest in state-of-the-art infrastructure to support our growing pipeline," said David A. Ricks, Lilly's chair and CEO said in a statement.

He said the new complex will further strengthen Lilly's process development "and scale up our manufacturing capabilities to speed delivery of next-generation medicines to patients around the world."

Advertisement

According to Lilly, when fully operational the new facility is expected to add 400 full-time jobs for "highly skilled workers including engineers, scientists, operations personnel and lab technicians."

"Lilly's continued investment in Indiana solidifies our state's role as a hub for cutting-edge science and technology. For nearly 150 years, Lilly has been committed to growing its roots and reach in Indiana, cultivating local talent, and driving scientific advancements that benefit patients around the world," Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said.

According to a statement from Indiana Commerce Secretary David Rosenberg, "Lilly's increased investment in Indiana is creating tremendous new career opportunities for Hoosiers."

Rosenberg said the state-created Limitless Exploration Advanced Pace, or LEAP, development district in Lebanon has $18 billion in committed capital on 2,300 acres since it was launched in 2022.

There are 9,000 total acres within the district in Lebanon and Boone County.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo hailed the Lilly investment.

"This kind of investment will help the United States maintain leadership in advanced manufacturing and accelerate innovation," Raimondo said. "It will complement the $51 million Tech Hubs investment the Biden-Harris administration announced in July to advance Central Indiana's global leadership in biotechnology and biomanufacturing and strengthen the nation's biotechnology supply chain. Eli Lilly plays a critical role in the Central Indiana Tech Hub."

Advertisement

Lilly said Wednesday that its new planned Medicine Foundry will join its other manufacturing commitments in Lebanon.

They are a $2.1 billion investment announced in March 2022 for two manufacturing sites for pharmaceutical ingredients and cell and gene therapy; a 2023 additional $1.6 billion investment in those sites and a May 2024 announced investment of $5.3 billion to make active pharmaceutical ingredients for its latest diabetes and obesity medicines.

Latest Headlines

DBS treatment might help restore mobility in brain injury patients
Health News // 34 minutes ago
DBS treatment might help restore mobility in brain injury patients
Patients who lose the use of their hands and arms after a stroke or traumatic brain injury could regain some function through deep brain stimulation (DBS), new research demonstrates.
Six in 10 Americans have diets that contribute to inflammation
Health News // 43 minutes ago
Six in 10 Americans have diets that contribute to inflammation
Most Americans are eating their way to inflammation that puts them at risk of cancer, heart disease and other serious health problems, a new study shows.
GLP-1 weight-loss meds might interfere with endoscopy, colonoscopy
Health News // 19 hours ago
GLP-1 weight-loss meds might interfere with endoscopy, colonoscopy
Research shows patients taking weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy are more likely to have food left in the stomach or stool left in the bowel before an endoscopy or colonoscopy.
U.S. breast cancer deaths declining, but disparities among races remain
Health News // 22 hours ago
U.S. breast cancer deaths declining, but disparities among races remain
While women overall are less likely to die of breast cancer now, some alarming disparities remain, a new American Cancer Society (ACS) analysis warns.
'Conversion therapy' increases risk of mental illness in LGBT people
Health News // 22 hours ago
'Conversion therapy' increases risk of mental illness in LGBT people
So-called "conversion therapy" or "conversion practice" can greatly raise the odds that an LGBT person experiences mental health issues, new research finds.
Outpatient CAR-T therapy can be safe, effective for blood cancer patients
Health News // 23 hours ago
Outpatient CAR-T therapy can be safe, effective for blood cancer patients
Patients with a fast-spreading blood cancer respond well to outpatient treatment with CAR-T therapy, a new study found.
COVID-19 vaccine lowers risk of COVID-linked heart trouble
Health News // 23 hours ago
COVID-19 vaccine lowers risk of COVID-linked heart trouble
Folks who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are significantly less likely to develop serious heart problems stemming from a COVID infection, a new study found.
Study: Cord blood therapy benefits patients of all races equally
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Cord blood therapy benefits patients of all races equally
In a new study, Black, Asian, Hispanic and White patients who received cord blood transplants survived equally well.
New cheek swab test might help predict lifespan
Health News // 1 day ago
New cheek swab test might help predict lifespan
A new test called CheekAge, based on a quick swab of cells in the mouth, might someday be used to predict how long a person has to live, developers report.
Study supports value of intermittent fasting combined with nutritional counseling
Health News // 1 day ago
Study supports value of intermittent fasting combined with nutritional counseling
NEW YORK, Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Adults who engaged in intermittent fasting along with standard nutritional counseling gained better control of their blood sugar and lost more fat than those who only underwent counseling, a new study indicates.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study supports value of intermittent fasting combined with nutritional counseling
Study supports value of intermittent fasting combined with nutritional counseling
GLP-1 weight-loss meds might interfere with endoscopy, colonoscopy
GLP-1 weight-loss meds might interfere with endoscopy, colonoscopy
COVID-19 vaccine lowers risk of COVID-linked heart trouble
COVID-19 vaccine lowers risk of COVID-linked heart trouble
'Conversion therapy' increases risk of mental illness in LGBT people
'Conversion therapy' increases risk of mental illness in LGBT people
New cheek swab test might help predict lifespan
New cheek swab test might help predict lifespan
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement