Eli Lilly to build $4.5 billion Indiana facility for advanced drug manufacturing

Eli Lilly said Wednesday it will invest $4.5 billion to build an advanced pharmaceutical drug manufacturing and development facility in Lebanon, Indiana expected to open in late 2027. The state of Indiana is providing an unspecified dollar amount of subsidies and incentives for the project. Photo courtesy of Eli Lilly

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Eli Lilly said Wednesday it will invest $4.5 billion to build an advanced pharmaceutical drug manufacturing and development facility in Indiana expected to open in late 2027. The Lilly Medicine Foundry in Lebanon, Ind., will scale up the manufacturing of medicines used in clinical trials and research new ways of making medicines. Advertisement

Indiana's government is subsidizing the new facility with improvements to roads, water, electricity and other utilities for the new plant while also giving Lilly economic incentives tied to the company's investments and job creation.

The total cost to Indiana taxpayers for those incentives was not released Wednesday.

Lilly said when the new facility opens it will bring the company's total capital commitment in the United States to more than $23 billion since 2020.

"As we accelerate our work to discover new medicines for the toughest diseases, we're continuing to invest in state-of-the-art infrastructure to support our growing pipeline," said David A. Ricks, Lilly's chair and CEO said in a statement.

He said the new complex will further strengthen Lilly's process development "and scale up our manufacturing capabilities to speed delivery of next-generation medicines to patients around the world."

Advertisement

According to Lilly, when fully operational the new facility is expected to add 400 full-time jobs for "highly skilled workers including engineers, scientists, operations personnel and lab technicians."

"Lilly's continued investment in Indiana solidifies our state's role as a hub for cutting-edge science and technology. For nearly 150 years, Lilly has been committed to growing its roots and reach in Indiana, cultivating local talent, and driving scientific advancements that benefit patients around the world," Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said.

According to a statement from Indiana Commerce Secretary David Rosenberg, "Lilly's increased investment in Indiana is creating tremendous new career opportunities for Hoosiers."

Rosenberg said the state-created Limitless Exploration Advanced Pace, or LEAP, development district in Lebanon has $18 billion in committed capital on 2,300 acres since it was launched in 2022.

There are 9,000 total acres within the district in Lebanon and Boone County.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo hailed the Lilly investment.

"This kind of investment will help the United States maintain leadership in advanced manufacturing and accelerate innovation," Raimondo said. "It will complement the $51 million Tech Hubs investment the Biden-Harris administration announced in July to advance Central Indiana's global leadership in biotechnology and biomanufacturing and strengthen the nation's biotechnology supply chain. Eli Lilly plays a critical role in the Central Indiana Tech Hub."

Advertisement

Lilly said Wednesday that its new planned Medicine Foundry will join its other manufacturing commitments in Lebanon.

They are a $2.1 billion investment announced in March 2022 for two manufacturing sites for pharmaceutical ingredients and cell and gene therapy; a 2023 additional $1.6 billion investment in those sites and a May 2024 announced investment of $5.3 billion to make active pharmaceutical ingredients for its latest diabetes and obesity medicines.