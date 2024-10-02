Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Oct. 2, 2024 / 1:43 PM

One in 14 U.S. hospital patients experiences harmful diagnostic errors

By Carole Tanzer Miller, HealthDay News
One in 14 hospital patients may be the victim of damaging diagnostic mistakes, new research suggests. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
One in 14 hospital patients may be the victim of damaging diagnostic mistakes, new research suggests. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

One in 14 hospital patients may be the victim of damaging diagnostic mistakes, new research suggests.

The finding is from a study of 675 patients admitted to one large hospital in Boston at various periods between July 2019 and September 2021. The patients were randomly selected from more than 9,000 hospitalized during that time.

Advertisement

"The majority of [the diagnostic errors] were preventable," a team led by Dr. Anuj Dalal of Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston concluded in the study published online Tuesday in the journal BMJ Quality & Safety. Dalal is also an instructor in internal medicine at Harvard Medical School.

With 85% of the errors deemed preventable, researchers said their findings underscore the need for improved surveillance to avoid mistakes in the first place.

Related

The most frequent errors involved cases of heart and kidney failure, sepsis, pneumonia, respiratory failure, altered mental state, belly pain and low blood oxygen levels.

Harm was classified as minor, moderate, severe and fatal, and researchers assessed whether the diagnostic error was a contributor.

In all, they identified diagnostic errors in 160 cases involving 154 patients. Fifty-two owed to complex medical issues; 54 resulted in transfer to the intensive care unit; and 34 patients died within 90 days.

Advertisement

Harmful errors occurred in 84 cases, resulting in 37 intensive care transfers and 18 deaths within 90 days, the study found.

Patients at highest risk of a preventable error were older, White, non-Hispanic and those using public insurance.

Researchers emphasized that the findings were drawn from a single medical center, restricted to patients who had a stay under 21 days and relied on information from electronic health records, which may be inaccurate. Results should be interpreted with caution, they said in a journal news release.

More information

The U.S. Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality has 20 tips to help patients prevent medical errors.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

George the Frenchie's cancer journey might help other dogs, human children
Health News // 50 minutes ago
George the Frenchie's cancer journey might help other dogs, human children
The short but much-loved life of a French bulldog named George leaves a legacy of learning for those who care for animals and humans.
Bright-light therapy improves outcomes in treating non-seasonal depression, study shows
Health News // 2 hours ago
Bright-light therapy improves outcomes in treating non-seasonal depression, study shows
NEW YORK, Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Bright-light therapy offers major advantages as an addition to treatment with antidepressants for non-seasonal depressive disorders, a new analysis of 11 randomized clinical trials suggests.
Fizzy drinks, too much coffee might raise risk of stroke
Health News // 2 hours ago
Fizzy drinks, too much coffee might raise risk of stroke
Want to keep a stroke a bay? Drink water, avoid fizzy and fruit drinks, and keep coffee at a minimum.
Adding suicide risk screening to primary care could save lives
Health News // 4 hours ago
Adding suicide risk screening to primary care could save lives
More and more, primary care doctors routinely ask patients a question that may come as a surprise: Do you ever have suicidal thoughts? Now, new research shows it's a simple intervention that can save lives.
Eli Lilly to build $4.5 billion Indiana facility for advanced drug manufacturing
Health News // 4 hours ago
Eli Lilly to build $4.5 billion Indiana facility for advanced drug manufacturing
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Eli Lilly said Wednesday it will invest $4.5 billion to build an advanced pharmaceutical drug manufacturing and development facility in Lebanon, Indiana expected to open in late 2027.
DBS treatment might help restore mobility in brain injury patients
Health News // 5 hours ago
DBS treatment might help restore mobility in brain injury patients
Patients who lose the use of their hands and arms after a stroke or traumatic brain injury could regain some function through deep brain stimulation (DBS), new research demonstrates.
Six in 10 Americans have diets that contribute to inflammation
Health News // 5 hours ago
Six in 10 Americans have diets that contribute to inflammation
Most Americans are eating their way to inflammation that puts them at risk of cancer, heart disease and other serious health problems, a new study shows.
GLP-1 weight-loss meds might interfere with endoscopy, colonoscopy
Health News // 1 day ago
GLP-1 weight-loss meds might interfere with endoscopy, colonoscopy
Research shows patients taking weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy are more likely to have food left in the stomach or stool left in the bowel before an endoscopy or colonoscopy.
U.S. breast cancer deaths declining, but disparities among races remain
Health News // 1 day ago
U.S. breast cancer deaths declining, but disparities among races remain
While women overall are less likely to die of breast cancer now, some alarming disparities remain, a new American Cancer Society (ACS) analysis warns.
'Conversion therapy' increases risk of mental illness in LGBT people
Health News // 1 day ago
'Conversion therapy' increases risk of mental illness in LGBT people
So-called "conversion therapy" or "conversion practice" can greatly raise the odds that an LGBT person experiences mental health issues, new research finds.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study supports value of intermittent fasting combined with nutritional counseling
Study supports value of intermittent fasting combined with nutritional counseling
GLP-1 weight-loss meds might interfere with endoscopy, colonoscopy
GLP-1 weight-loss meds might interfere with endoscopy, colonoscopy
Eli Lilly to build $4.5 billion Indiana facility for advanced drug manufacturing
Eli Lilly to build $4.5 billion Indiana facility for advanced drug manufacturing
Six in 10 Americans have diets that contribute to inflammation
Six in 10 Americans have diets that contribute to inflammation
'Conversion therapy' increases risk of mental illness in LGBT people
'Conversion therapy' increases risk of mental illness in LGBT people
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement