Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Oct. 1, 2024 / 11:38 AM

'Conversion therapy' increases risk of mental illness in LGBT people

By Ernie Mundell, HealthDay News
So-called "conversion therapy" or "conversion practice" can greatly raise the odds that an LGBT person experiences mental health issues, new research finds. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
So-called "conversion therapy" or "conversion practice" can greatly raise the odds that an LGBT person experiences mental health issues, new research finds. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

Besides being useless in altering a person's sexuality or gender identity, so-called "conversion therapy" or "conversion practice" can greatly raise the odds that an LGBT person experiences mental health issues, new research finds.

Questionnaires completed by over 4,400 LGBTQ+ Americans found that having undergone these bogus interventions was linked to higher rates of depression, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and suicidal thoughts or attempts.

Advertisement

"Our findings add to a body of evidence that shows conversion practice is unethical and linked with poor mental health," said study lead author Dr. Nguyen Tran, of Stanford University School of Medicine.

"Protecting LGBTQ+ people from the impacts of these harmful practices will require multi-pronged legislation, including state and federal bans," Tran added. "Additional measures such as support networks and targeted mental health support for survivors are also vital."

Related

The findings were published Monday in The Lancet Psychiatry journal.

Advertisement

Conversion therapy is any kind of formal, structured effort to alter a person's sexuality or gender identification, often employing psychological, behavioral, physical and faith-based practices.

Most respected professional medical and mental health organizations are opposed to the practice, although it's still offered at sites throughout the United States.

Anywhere from 4% to 34% of LGBTQ+ American children and adults may have been subjected to conversion practices, according to a Lancet news release.

The data used in the new study came from the ongoing PRIDE study, which has been tracking the health of LGBTQ+ people across America. About 57% identified as cisgender and 43% identified as transgender. Ages ranged from 18 to 34, with the average age being 31.

In total, 149 (3.4%) of those questioned had experienced conversion therapy focused on altering their sexual orientation, 43 (1%) had undergone practices targeting gender identity, and 42 (1%) reported both, the researchers reported.

Risk factors for having undergone conversion practices included having a religious upbringing and/or being brought up in a community that didn't support issues around gender identity, being from a minority group and having a lower level of education.

Conversion therapy aimed at changing a person's sexual orientation was most often delivered by a religious leader or group (52% of the time) or a mental health provider or organization (29%). Similar trends were seen for conversion practices aimed at gender identity.

Advertisement

"The highest levels of anxiety, depressive and PTSD symptoms were reported by participants who recalled conversion practice for gender identity alone," the researchers said.

However, folks who'd undergone conversion practices for both their sexuality and gender identity had the highest levels of suicidality, the team reported.

Conversion practices are definitely not in the mainstream of medical practice, said Dr. Jack Drescher, a clinical professor of psychiatry at Columbia University Medical Center, in New York City.

Writing in an accompanying commentary, he said that "mainstream mental health organizations need to do a better job of regulating the activities of those outlier, licensed clinicians who engage in conversion practices."

Drescher added that, "professional organizations' ethical guidelines should mirror and integrate the wider world's changing cultural beliefs and values regarding the growing acceptance of diverse sexual orientations and gender identities."

More information

Find out more about the pitfalls of conversion therapies at the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

U.S. breast cancer deaths declining, but disparities among races remain
Health News // 1 hour ago
U.S. breast cancer deaths declining, but disparities among races remain
While women overall are less likely to die of breast cancer now, some alarming disparities remain, a new American Cancer Society (ACS) analysis warns.
Outpatient CAR-T therapy can be safe, effective for blood cancer patients
Health News // 1 hour ago
Outpatient CAR-T therapy can be safe, effective for blood cancer patients
Patients with a fast-spreading blood cancer respond well to outpatient treatment with CAR-T therapy, a new study found.
COVID-19 vaccine lowers risk of COVID-linked heart trouble
Health News // 2 hours ago
COVID-19 vaccine lowers risk of COVID-linked heart trouble
Folks who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are significantly less likely to develop serious heart problems stemming from a COVID infection, a new study found.
Study: Cord blood therapy benefits patients of all races equally
Health News // 2 hours ago
Study: Cord blood therapy benefits patients of all races equally
In a new study, Black, Asian, Hispanic and White patients who received cord blood transplants survived equally well.
New cheek swab test might help predict lifespan
Health News // 2 hours ago
New cheek swab test might help predict lifespan
A new test called CheekAge, based on a quick swab of cells in the mouth, might someday be used to predict how long a person has to live, developers report.
Study supports value of intermittent fasting combined with nutritional counseling
Health News // 20 hours ago
Study supports value of intermittent fasting combined with nutritional counseling
NEW YORK, Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Adults who engaged in intermittent fasting along with standard nutritional counseling gained better control of their blood sugar and lost more fat than those who only underwent counseling, a new study indicates.
CDC communicates with health authorities amid Marburg virus outbreak in Rwanda
Health News // 1 day ago
CDC communicates with health authorities amid Marburg virus outbreak in Rwanda
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- The U.S.Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday said it was in conversation with Rwandan health officials amid an outbreak of Marburg virus.
Falls linked to increased risk of dementia in older people
Health News // 1 day ago
Falls linked to increased risk of dementia in older people
Cognitive decline may increase an older person's risk for a fall, while the trauma that follows a fall may also speed up progress of dementia, a new study shows.
Shorter course of breast cancer radiation won't impact breast reconstruction
Health News // 1 day ago
Shorter course of breast cancer radiation won't impact breast reconstruction
A shorter course of post-mastectomy radiation doesn't jeopardize a patient's chances of successful breast reconstruction, a new study finds.
Synthetic THC may decrease agitation in Alzheimer's patients
Health News // 1 day ago
Synthetic THC may decrease agitation in Alzheimer's patients
A synthetic form of the active ingredient in cannabis helps reduce agitation in people with Alzheimer's, new research shows.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

CDC communicates with health authorities amid Marburg virus outbreak in Rwanda
CDC communicates with health authorities amid Marburg virus outbreak in Rwanda
Study supports value of intermittent fasting combined with nutritional counseling
Study supports value of intermittent fasting combined with nutritional counseling
VA makes emergency telemedicine available nationwide
VA makes emergency telemedicine available nationwide
Preterm births rising in United States
Preterm births rising in United States
Falls linked to increased risk of dementia in older people
Falls linked to increased risk of dementia in older people
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement