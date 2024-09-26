Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Sept. 26, 2024 / 2:36 PM

Study finds 'weekend warrior' workouts as beneficial as daily exercise

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
People who get all their weekly recommended exercise in one or two days are about as healthy as those who spread their workouts more evenly throughout the week, researchers reported. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
People who get all their weekly recommended exercise in one or two days are about as healthy as those who spread their workouts more evenly throughout the week, researchers reported. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

There's good news for folks who struggle to fit regular exercise into their busy workweek.

"Weekend warrior" workouts are just as beneficial as daily exercise to a person's overall health, a new study says.

Advertisement

People who get all their weekly recommended exercise in one or two days are about as healthy as those who spread their workouts more evenly throughout the week, researchers reported Thursday in the journal Circulation.

Both groups had a similarly lower risk of developing more than 200 possible diseases across 16 categories, ranging from heart and digestive conditions to mental health and brain illnesses, researchers found.

Related

"Because there appears to be similar benefits for weekend warrior versus regular activity, it may be the total volume of activity, rather than the pattern, that matters most," said co-senior researcher Dr. Shaan Khurshid, a cardiologist with the Massachusetts General Hospital's Center for Cardiac Arrhythmias.

Guidelines recommend at least 150 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity each week, researchers said in background notes.

But how a person gets those minutes each week has remained an open question. Is it better to perform 20 to 30 minutes of exercise daily, or can a person pack all that physical activity into a couple of days and go longer between workouts?

Advertisement

For this study, researchers analyzed data on nearly 90,000 participants in the UK Biobank, an ongoing health research project in Britain. The participants wore wrist devices that recorded their total physical activity during one week.

Researchers categorized the participants as either weekend warriors, steady exercisers or inactive, based on whether and how they got their 150 minutes of weekly exercise.

Both the weekend warrior and regular physical activity patterns were associated with substantially lower risks of 264 different diseases, compared to inactivity, results show.

For example, weekend warrior and regular exercise were associated with 23% and 28% lower risk of high blood pressure, respectively, and a 43% and 46% lower risk of diabetes.

"The results suggest that physical activity is broadly beneficial for lowering the risk of future diseases, especially cardiometabolic conditions," Khurshid said in a hospital news release. "Patients should be encouraged to engage in guideline-adherent physical activity using any pattern that may work best for them."

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on physical activity guidelines.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

EPA must address health concerns about fluoride in water, judge rules
Health News // 1 hour ago
EPA must address health concerns about fluoride in water, judge rules
The Environmental Protection Agency must address concerns about potential health risks posed by the recommended levels of fluoride in the country's drinking water, a federal court in California has ruled.
Gum disease germs might increase cancer risk
Health News // 1 hour ago
Gum disease germs might increase cancer risk
Bacteria that causes gum disease can also raise a person's risk of head and neck cancers, a new study says.
Rate of U.S. suicide deaths rising again
Health News // 1 hour ago
Rate of U.S. suicide deaths rising again
U.S. suicide rates are ticking back upward again after a dip during the pandemic, new statistics show.
Study: Most pregnant women will become iron deficient
Health News // 2 hours ago
Study: Most pregnant women will become iron deficient
Four out of five pregnant women will become deficient in an essential nutrient, iron, by their third trimester, a new study finds.
United States restarts free COVID-19 test program
Health News // 5 hours ago
United States restarts free COVID-19 test program
Starting Thursday, the U.S. government is offering another round of free COVID-19 tests.
Study in veterans suggests area of brain injury key to PTSD
Health News // 5 hours ago
Study in veterans suggests area of brain injury key to PTSD
Brain damage that veterans suffered from flying shrapnel has provided a major clue that could lead to better treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), a new study says.
New gene therapy shows 'life-changing' promise for hemophilia B
Health News // 6 hours ago
New gene therapy shows 'life-changing' promise for hemophilia B
A new gene therapy approved earlier this year can serve as a sustainable single-dose treatment for people with hemophilia B, a new trial shows.
'Body roundness' might measure heart risk better than BMI
Health News // 6 hours ago
'Body roundness' might measure heart risk better than BMI
"Body roundness" could be a better measure than BMI at predicting how excess weight might affect a person's heart health, a new study finds.
VA weighs whether so-called forever chemicals have connection to kidney cancer
Health News // 21 hours ago
VA weighs whether so-called forever chemicals have connection to kidney cancer
Sept. 25 (UPI) -- The Department of Veterans Affairs will study a potential relationship between so-called "forever chemicals" and kidney cancer among veterans.
CDC to send $176 million to 48 partners to strengthen U.S. public health system
Health News // 1 day ago
CDC to send $176 million to 48 partners to strengthen U.S. public health system
Sept. 25 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday more than $176 million in funding is being provided to 48 public health partners to strengthen the U.S. public health system.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Psilocybin may curb mental illness linked to eating disorders
Psilocybin may curb mental illness linked to eating disorders
Nearly 200 chemicals linked to breast cancer found in food packaging
Nearly 200 chemicals linked to breast cancer found in food packaging
United States restarts free COVID-19 test program
United States restarts free COVID-19 test program
Survey: Most Americans won't get new flu, COVID-19 vaccines
Survey: Most Americans won't get new flu, COVID-19 vaccines
VA weighs whether so-called forever chemicals have connection to kidney cancer
VA weighs whether so-called forever chemicals have connection to kidney cancer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement