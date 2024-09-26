VA makes emergency telemedicine available nationwide

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Online emergency care is now available to veterans nationwide, the Veterans Administration announced Thursday.
The program has been piloted in recent months and helped 61,182 callers with their health care needs, a 59.4% success rate, meaning that many veterans did not have to leave home to receive care, the VA said in a release. The pilot program worked with 60,000 people, it added.
"Veterans can now be evaluated for possible emergencies from the comfort of their home," said VA Under Secretary for Health Shereef Elnahal, M.D. "Sometimes, you're not sure whether what you're experiencing is a minor emergency or not -- and tele-emergency care can help you resolve those questions. Veterans can get immediate, virtual triage with a VA medical provider who has direct access to their medical records. This avoids having to potentially drive to the nearest emergency department and wait to be evaluated, if appropriate."
The online emergency services program is part of VA Health Connect, which puts veterans in touch with nurses and other health care professionals who can help reduce or eliminate the need for in person health care visits. The site also offers a search function to allow vets to find a provider near them.