Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Sept. 26, 2024 / 5:40 PM

VA makes emergency telemedicine available nationwide

By Mark Moran
VA officials said on Thursday that online emergency care is now available to veterans nationwide. File Photo by fernando zhiminaicela/Pixabay
VA officials said on Thursday that online emergency care is now available to veterans nationwide. File Photo by fernando zhiminaicela/Pixabay

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Online emergency care is now available to veterans nationwide, the Veterans Administration announced Thursday.

The program has been piloted in recent months and helped 61,182 callers with their health care needs, a 59.4% success rate, meaning that many veterans did not have to leave home to receive care, the VA said in a release. The pilot program worked with 60,000 people, it added.

Advertisement

"Veterans can now be evaluated for possible emergencies from the comfort of their home," said VA Under Secretary for Health Shereef Elnahal, M.D. "Sometimes, you're not sure whether what you're experiencing is a minor emergency or not -- and tele-emergency care can help you resolve those questions. Veterans can get immediate, virtual triage with a VA medical provider who has direct access to their medical records. This avoids having to potentially drive to the nearest emergency department and wait to be evaluated, if appropriate."

The online emergency services program is part of VA Health Connect, which puts veterans in touch with nurses and other health care professionals who can help reduce or eliminate the need for in person health care visits. The site also offers a search function to allow vets to find a provider near them.

Advertisement

While it does not replace the need for in-person care, the new tele-emergency service can be especially useful for people in rural areas where health care services can be scarce and far from urban centers that offer more robust care, the VA said. It is also a good alternative for people with mobility and transportation issues.

The VA says veterans' trust in the administration is at an all time high.

Last month, a Congressional committee considered legislation that would extend a pandemic-era provision allowing doctors to distribute and deliver medically necessary controlled substances via telemedicine under certain conditions.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Dangerous practice 'chroming' featured in videos kids watch on social media
Health News // 5 hours ago
Dangerous practice 'chroming' featured in videos kids watch on social media
NEW YORK, Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Influenced largely by TikTok, young people are embracing a type of recreational drug that involves inhaling dangerous chemicals in nail polish remover, permanent markers and other household items.
FDA approves new schizophrenia drug
Health News // 7 hours ago
FDA approves new schizophrenia drug
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a new drug for adults with schizophrenia,  the FDA announced Thursday. 
EPA must address health concerns about fluoride in water, judge rules
Health News // 13 hours ago
EPA must address health concerns about fluoride in water, judge rules
The Environmental Protection Agency must address concerns about potential health risks posed by the recommended levels of fluoride in the country's drinking water, a federal court in California has ruled.
Gum disease germs might increase cancer risk
Health News // 13 hours ago
Gum disease germs might increase cancer risk
Bacteria that causes gum disease can also raise a person's risk of head and neck cancers, a new study says.
Rate of U.S. suicide deaths rising again
Health News // 13 hours ago
Rate of U.S. suicide deaths rising again
U.S. suicide rates are ticking back upward again after a dip during the pandemic, new statistics show.
Study finds 'weekend warrior' workouts as beneficial as daily exercise
Health News // 14 hours ago
Study finds 'weekend warrior' workouts as beneficial as daily exercise
People who get all their weekly recommended exercise in one or two days are about as healthy as those who spread their workouts more evenly throughout the week, researchers reported
Study: Most pregnant women will become iron deficient
Health News // 14 hours ago
Study: Most pregnant women will become iron deficient
Four out of five pregnant women will become deficient in an essential nutrient, iron, by their third trimester, a new study finds.
United States restarts free COVID-19 test program
Health News // 17 hours ago
United States restarts free COVID-19 test program
Starting Thursday, the U.S. government is offering another round of free COVID-19 tests.
Study in veterans suggests area of brain injury key to PTSD
Health News // 17 hours ago
Study in veterans suggests area of brain injury key to PTSD
Brain damage that veterans suffered from flying shrapnel has provided a major clue that could lead to better treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), a new study says.
New gene therapy shows 'life-changing' promise for hemophilia B
Health News // 18 hours ago
New gene therapy shows 'life-changing' promise for hemophilia B
A new gene therapy approved earlier this year can serve as a sustainable single-dose treatment for people with hemophilia B, a new trial shows.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Nearly 200 chemicals linked to breast cancer found in food packaging
Nearly 200 chemicals linked to breast cancer found in food packaging
Survey: Most Americans won't get new flu, COVID-19 vaccines
Survey: Most Americans won't get new flu, COVID-19 vaccines
United States restarts free COVID-19 test program
United States restarts free COVID-19 test program
Rate of U.S. suicide deaths rising again
Rate of U.S. suicide deaths rising again
'Body roundness' might measure heart risk better than BMI
'Body roundness' might measure heart risk better than BMI
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement