Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Sept. 26, 2024 / 3:18 PM

Gum disease germs might increase cancer risk

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Bacteria that causes gum disease can also raise a person's risk of head and neck cancers, a new study says. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
Bacteria that causes gum disease can also raise a person's risk of head and neck cancers, a new study says. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

Bacteria that causes gum disease can also raise a person's risk of head and neck cancers, a new study says.

More than a dozen bacterial species have been linked to a collective 50% increased risk of head and neck cancer, researchers found.

Advertisement

"Our results offer yet another reason to keep up good oral hygiene habits," said co-senior author Dr. Richard Hayes, a professor of population health at NYU School of Medicine in New York City. "Brushing your teeth and flossing may not only help prevent periodontal disease, but also may protect against head and neck cancer."

Some of these microbes have been shown to contribute to serious gum infections that can eat away at the jawbone and the soft tissues that surround teeth, researchers noted.

Related

For the study, researchers analyzed data from three ongoing research projects tracking nearly 160,000 Americans from across the country, all looking into potential risk factors for cancer.

As part of the research, participants all provided saliva samples that showed the number and types of bacteria living in their mouths.

In this study, researchers tracked the people for 10 to 15 years, to record the development of any cancers. During that time, 236 patients were diagnosed with head and neck cancer.

Advertisement

The research team compared the mouth microbes of head and neck cancer patients to those of another 458 people who hadn't developed cancer.

Overall, 13 bacterial species were shown to either raise or lower risk of head and neck cancer, creating a combined overall increased risk of 30%, results show.

When combined with five other bacterial species often seen in gum disease, the overall risk increased by 50%, the researchers added.

The new study was published Thursday in the journal JAMA Oncology.

"Our findings offer new insight into the relationship between the oral microbiome and head and neck cancers," said lead researcher Soyoung Kwak, a postdoctoral fellow with the NYU School of Medicine's Department of Population Health. "These bacteria may serve as biomarkers for experts to flag those at high risk."

The study found no increased risk of cancer from naturally occurring fungi in the mouth, researchers noted.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more about gum disease.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

EPA must address health concerns about fluoride in water, judge rules
Health News // 1 hour ago
EPA must address health concerns about fluoride in water, judge rules
The Environmental Protection Agency must address concerns about potential health risks posed by the recommended levels of fluoride in the country's drinking water, a federal court in California has ruled.
Rate of U.S. suicide deaths rising again
Health News // 1 hour ago
Rate of U.S. suicide deaths rising again
U.S. suicide rates are ticking back upward again after a dip during the pandemic, new statistics show.
Study finds 'weekend warrior' workouts as beneficial as daily exercise
Health News // 2 hours ago
Study finds 'weekend warrior' workouts as beneficial as daily exercise
People who get all their weekly recommended exercise in one or two days are about as healthy as those who spread their workouts more evenly throughout the week, researchers reported
Study: Most pregnant women will become iron deficient
Health News // 2 hours ago
Study: Most pregnant women will become iron deficient
Four out of five pregnant women will become deficient in an essential nutrient, iron, by their third trimester, a new study finds.
United States restarts free COVID-19 test program
Health News // 5 hours ago
United States restarts free COVID-19 test program
Starting Thursday, the U.S. government is offering another round of free COVID-19 tests.
Study in veterans suggests area of brain injury key to PTSD
Health News // 5 hours ago
Study in veterans suggests area of brain injury key to PTSD
Brain damage that veterans suffered from flying shrapnel has provided a major clue that could lead to better treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), a new study says.
New gene therapy shows 'life-changing' promise for hemophilia B
Health News // 6 hours ago
New gene therapy shows 'life-changing' promise for hemophilia B
A new gene therapy approved earlier this year can serve as a sustainable single-dose treatment for people with hemophilia B, a new trial shows.
'Body roundness' might measure heart risk better than BMI
Health News // 6 hours ago
'Body roundness' might measure heart risk better than BMI
"Body roundness" could be a better measure than BMI at predicting how excess weight might affect a person's heart health, a new study finds.
VA weighs whether so-called forever chemicals have connection to kidney cancer
Health News // 21 hours ago
VA weighs whether so-called forever chemicals have connection to kidney cancer
Sept. 25 (UPI) -- The Department of Veterans Affairs will study a potential relationship between so-called "forever chemicals" and kidney cancer among veterans.
CDC to send $176 million to 48 partners to strengthen U.S. public health system
Health News // 1 day ago
CDC to send $176 million to 48 partners to strengthen U.S. public health system
Sept. 25 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday more than $176 million in funding is being provided to 48 public health partners to strengthen the U.S. public health system.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Psilocybin may curb mental illness linked to eating disorders
Psilocybin may curb mental illness linked to eating disorders
Nearly 200 chemicals linked to breast cancer found in food packaging
Nearly 200 chemicals linked to breast cancer found in food packaging
United States restarts free COVID-19 test program
United States restarts free COVID-19 test program
Survey: Most Americans won't get new flu, COVID-19 vaccines
Survey: Most Americans won't get new flu, COVID-19 vaccines
VA weighs whether so-called forever chemicals have connection to kidney cancer
VA weighs whether so-called forever chemicals have connection to kidney cancer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement