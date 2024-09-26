Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Sept. 26, 2024 / 3:32 PM

EPA must address health concerns about fluoride in water, judge rules

By Robin Foster, HealthDay News
The Environmental Protection Agency must address concerns about potential health risks posed by the recommended levels of fluoride in the country's drinking water, a federal court in California has ruled. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
The Environmental Protection Agency must address concerns about potential health risks posed by the recommended levels of fluoride in the country's drinking water, a federal court in California has ruled. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

The Environmental Protection Agency must address concerns about potential health risks posed by the recommended levels of fluoride in the country's drinking water, a federal court in California has ruled.

While District Court Judge Edward Chen was careful to note his decision "does not conclude with certainty that fluoridated water is injurious to public health," he added that evidence of its potential risk was now enough that the EPA has to do something.

Advertisement

"In all, there is substantial and scientifically credible evidence establishing that fluoride poses a risk to human health; it is associated with a reduction in the IQ of children and is hazardous at dosages that are far too close to fluoride levels in the drinking water of the United States," Chen wrote in his ruling, which was issued Tuesday.

The decision fuels the growing debate about whether the benefits of adding fluoride to the water supply outweigh its potential harms.

Advertisement

For nearly a decade, anti-fluoride groups have been fighting in the courts over fluoridated drinking water. The nonprofit Food & Water Watch is the petitioner in the California case.

Chen's ruling cited a recent review by the National Institutes of Health's toxicology program that concluded "higher levels" of fluoride are linked to lowered IQ in children.

But last month, the American Academy of Pediatrics challenged the validity of the NIH review, saying other reports have come to different conclusions about fluoride's risks and benefits.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to endorse the addition of fluoride to drinking water as one of the greatest public health achievements in recent history.

While the NIH report did say that more research was needed to assess the potential dangers of the lower levels of fluoride typically found in U.S. drinking water, Chen ruled "there is not enough of a margin" of safety at those levels.

He pointed to studies of pregnant moms that found their fluoride exposure could be even higher. EPA experts had told the court those higher levels could be due to exposure to fluoride in food, toothpaste and other dental products.

Advertisement

"Not only is there an insufficient margin between the hazard level and these exposure levels, for many, the exposure levels exceed the hazard level," Chen noted in his ruling.

Chen left it up to the EPA to decide exactly what action to take -- that could be anything from warning labels about fluoride's risks at current levels to tightening restrictions on its addition to drinking water.

"One thing the EPA cannot do, however, in the face of this Court's finding, is to ignore that risk," Chen wrote.

"From our vantage point, the obvious way of eliminating the risk from adding fluoride chemicals to drinking water is to stop adding them," Michael Connett, the lead attorney for the groups who brought the lawsuit, told CBS News.

The judge's ruling stems from a lawsuit first brought by the anti-fluoride groups under a 2016 chemical safety law that allowed them to challenge the EPA in court after the agency denied their petition.

"Clearly, the length of time the judge took to decide this case shows that the court did not rush to make this decision. It took its time, it allowed extensive testimony and evidence. So it was certainly not a rush job, just the opposite of it," Connett said.

Advertisement

More information

The CDC has more on fluoride in drinking water.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Gum disease germs might increase cancer risk
Health News // 1 hour ago
Gum disease germs might increase cancer risk
Bacteria that causes gum disease can also raise a person's risk of head and neck cancers, a new study says.
Rate of U.S. suicide deaths rising again
Health News // 1 hour ago
Rate of U.S. suicide deaths rising again
U.S. suicide rates are ticking back upward again after a dip during the pandemic, new statistics show.
Study finds 'weekend warrior' workouts as beneficial as daily exercise
Health News // 2 hours ago
Study finds 'weekend warrior' workouts as beneficial as daily exercise
People who get all their weekly recommended exercise in one or two days are about as healthy as those who spread their workouts more evenly throughout the week, researchers reported
Study: Most pregnant women will become iron deficient
Health News // 2 hours ago
Study: Most pregnant women will become iron deficient
Four out of five pregnant women will become deficient in an essential nutrient, iron, by their third trimester, a new study finds.
United States restarts free COVID-19 test program
Health News // 5 hours ago
United States restarts free COVID-19 test program
Starting Thursday, the U.S. government is offering another round of free COVID-19 tests.
Study in veterans suggests area of brain injury key to PTSD
Health News // 5 hours ago
Study in veterans suggests area of brain injury key to PTSD
Brain damage that veterans suffered from flying shrapnel has provided a major clue that could lead to better treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), a new study says.
New gene therapy shows 'life-changing' promise for hemophilia B
Health News // 6 hours ago
New gene therapy shows 'life-changing' promise for hemophilia B
A new gene therapy approved earlier this year can serve as a sustainable single-dose treatment for people with hemophilia B, a new trial shows.
'Body roundness' might measure heart risk better than BMI
Health News // 6 hours ago
'Body roundness' might measure heart risk better than BMI
"Body roundness" could be a better measure than BMI at predicting how excess weight might affect a person's heart health, a new study finds.
VA weighs whether so-called forever chemicals have connection to kidney cancer
Health News // 21 hours ago
VA weighs whether so-called forever chemicals have connection to kidney cancer
Sept. 25 (UPI) -- The Department of Veterans Affairs will study a potential relationship between so-called "forever chemicals" and kidney cancer among veterans.
CDC to send $176 million to 48 partners to strengthen U.S. public health system
Health News // 1 day ago
CDC to send $176 million to 48 partners to strengthen U.S. public health system
Sept. 25 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday more than $176 million in funding is being provided to 48 public health partners to strengthen the U.S. public health system.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Psilocybin may curb mental illness linked to eating disorders
Psilocybin may curb mental illness linked to eating disorders
Nearly 200 chemicals linked to breast cancer found in food packaging
Nearly 200 chemicals linked to breast cancer found in food packaging
United States restarts free COVID-19 test program
United States restarts free COVID-19 test program
Survey: Most Americans won't get new flu, COVID-19 vaccines
Survey: Most Americans won't get new flu, COVID-19 vaccines
VA weighs whether so-called forever chemicals have connection to kidney cancer
VA weighs whether so-called forever chemicals have connection to kidney cancer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement