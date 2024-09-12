Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Sept. 12, 2024 / 12:09 PM

Study: A-fib 3 times more common than experts thought

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
The number of Americans with atrial fibrillation, a potentially dangerous heart rhythm condition, is three times greater than previously thought, a new study claims. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
The number of Americans with atrial fibrillation, a potentially dangerous heart rhythm condition, is three times greater than previously thought, a new study claims. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

The number of Americans with a potentially dangerous heart rhythm condition is three times greater than previously thought, a new study claims.

An estimated 5% of the population -- 10.5 million U.S. adults -- have atrial fibrillation, according to new estimates from the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF).

Advertisement

Previous estimates held that around 3.3 million adults had A-Fib, but those projections hadn't been updated in more than two decades, researchers noted.

"These data provide objective evidence to demonstrate that prior projections severely underestimated how common it truly is," said senior researcher Dr. Gregory Marcus, a cardiologist and electrophysiologist at UCSF Health.

Related

A-Fib has been on the rise for at least the past decade, driven by the aging of the population, researchers said. Increasing rates of high blood pressure, diabetes and obesity are also contributing to more people developing the condition.

With A-Fib, the upper chambers of the heart, called the atria, start to beat irregularly.

This allows blood to pool and potentially clot in the atria, increasing a person's risk of stroke.

Untreated A-Fib raises a person's risk of stroke fivefold, and also doubles the risk of heart-related death, researchers said.

Advertisement

"Atrial fibrillation doubles the risk of mortality, is one of the most common causes of stroke, increases risks of heart failure, myocardial infarction [heart attack], chronic kidney disease and dementia, and results in lower quality of life," said lead researcher Dr. Jean Jacques Noubiap, a postdoctoral scholar at UCSF with a specialty in global cardiovascular health.

"Fortunately, atrial fibrillation is preventable, and early detection and appropriate treatment can substantially reduce its adverse outcomes," Noubiap added in a UCSF news release.

For the new estimate, researchers analyzed the medical records of nearly 30 million adults treated in California between 2005 and 2019. About 2 million of these patients had been diagnosed with A-Fib.

The number of A-Fib diagnoses grew over time, rising from about 4.5% of patients from 2005 to 2009 to 6.8% of patients between 2015 and 2019.

After standardizing the data to reflect the entire country, researchers estimated that at least 10.5 million people have A-Fib.

The new study was published Wednesday in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

"Physicians recognize that atrial fibrillation is often encountered in essentially every field of practice," Marcus said.

The researchers also noted that new technologies might reveal that A-Fib is even more common than their new numbers.

Advertisement

"With the growing use of consumer wearables designed to detect atrial fibrillation combined with safer and more effective means to treat it, this current prevalence of atrial fibrillation in health care settings may soon be dwarfed by future healthcare utilization that will occur due to the disease," Marcus said.

More information

The American Heart Association has more about atrial fibrillation.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Weight-loss drug Zepbound may be more effective in women
Health News // 1 hour ago
Weight-loss drug Zepbound may be more effective in women
The injectable weight-loss drug Zepbound appears to work better in women than in men, according to a new analysis.
Study finds Alzheimer's drugs might boost healthy protein in brain
Health News // 1 hour ago
Study finds Alzheimer's drugs might boost healthy protein in brain
Researchers have discovered that Alzheimer's drugs Leqembi and Kisunla boost levels of a healthy form of protein in the brain, even as they reduce its more toxic form.
Ozempic might prevent heart trouble in people with kidney issues
Health News // 2 hours ago
Ozempic might prevent heart trouble in people with kidney issues
Ozempic and Wegovy can prevent heart problems in overweight and obese people, particularly if they also suffer from kidney disease, a new clinical trial shows.
Sleep changes common among stroke survivors
Health News // 2 hours ago
Sleep changes common among stroke survivors
Less than half of people who've survived a stroke will go on to have a healthy, normal sleep pattern, new research shows.
GLP-1 hybrid drug being tested as weight-loss aid
Health News // 20 hours ago
GLP-1 hybrid drug being tested as weight-loss aid
The manufacturer of Ozempic is testing amycretin, an experimental weight-loss pill that appears to help people quickly shed pounds.
Surgical sterilization rates rose after fall of Roe v. Wade
Health News // 21 hours ago
Surgical sterilization rates rose after fall of Roe v. Wade
After Roe v. Wade was overturned in 2022, rates of surgical sterilization rose in those states most affected by the decision, new research shows.
Weight-loss drug Saxenda might help obese kids as young as 6
Health News // 21 hours ago
Weight-loss drug Saxenda might help obese kids as young as 6
The weight-loss drug liraglutide (Saxenda) helped obese children lower their BMI and reach a healthier weight, researchers report.
FDA to investigate toxic metals found in tampons
Health News // 21 hours ago
FDA to investigate toxic metals found in tampons
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday that it will launch an independent review into any possible effects of toxic metals found in tampons.
Study finds weekly insulin injections as effective for diabetes as daily shots
Health News // 22 hours ago
Study finds weekly insulin injections as effective for diabetes as daily shots
Weekly insulin shots can help control both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes as well as daily injections do, a pair of clinical trials have found.
Closures make U.S. maternity care harder to find
Health News // 1 day ago
Closures make U.S. maternity care harder to find
In the two years since the March of Dimes' last report on the state of U.S. maternity care, more than 100 hospitals nationwide have shuttered their obstetric units.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Apple to release AirPods with built-in hearing aids
Apple to release AirPods with built-in hearing aids
Saltwater drops in nose might shorten kids' colds
Saltwater drops in nose might shorten kids' colds
Exercising can help develop healthier belly fat
Exercising can help develop healthier belly fat
Study finds weekly insulin injections as effective for diabetes as daily shots
Study finds weekly insulin injections as effective for diabetes as daily shots
GLP-1 hybrid drug being tested as weight-loss aid
GLP-1 hybrid drug being tested as weight-loss aid
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement