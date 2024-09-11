Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Sept. 11, 2024 / 1:44 PM

Study finds weekly insulin injections as effective for diabetes as daily shots

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Weekly insulin shots can help control both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes as well as daily injections do, a pair of clinical trials have found. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
Weekly insulin shots can help control both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes as well as daily injections do, a pair of clinical trials have found. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

Weekly insulin shots can help control both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes as well as daily injections do, a pair of clinical trials have found.

A new class of insulin called efsitora alfa has been designed to require injections only once a week, researchers said.

Advertisement

Two phase 3 trials presented Tuesday at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes annual meeting in Madrid show that efsitora is as safe and effective as standard daily insulin shots:

One trial in 928 people with Type 2 diabetes found that weekly efsitora controlled blood sugar levels as well as a long-acting form of insulin called degludec.

Related

The other trial found that once-weekly efsitora also performed as well as daily degludec in 623 people with Type 1 diabetes.

"A once-weekly insulin has the potential to simplify dose administration and diminish barriers to starting insulin therapy by means of a reduction in injection burden as compared with a once-daily insulin," wrote the team behind the Type 2 diabetes trial, which was led by Dr. Carol Wysham, an endocrinologist with the MultiCare Rockwood Center for Diabetes and Endocrinology in Spokane, Wash.

Advertisement

"Traditionally, basal insulins are dosed once a day -- a treatment schedule that can make compliance difficult for a significant portion of people living with Type 2 diabetes," said Wysham said in a news release from drug maker Eli Lily. "Efsitora has the potential to address treatment burden and improve adherence -- all while lowering A1C. These results can make a significant impact for people living with Type 2 diabetes looking for a once-weekly option that provides similar outcomes as daily insulins."

In both clinical trials, which lasted 52 weeks, researchers randomly assigned participants to taking either efsitora or degludec insulin.

The major difference in the results between the two trials involved hypoglycemic (low blood sugar) events.

The Type 2 diabetes trial found no statistically significant difference between efsitora and degludec when it came to hypoglycemia.

But hypoglycemia occurred more often for Type 1 diabetics taking efsitora (10%) compared with degludec (3%), results show.

More work is needed to figure out the best dose "to maintain efficacy while mitigating the risk of hypoglycemia with weekly efsitora treatment in people with Type 1 diabetes," concluded the type 1 diabetes trial team led by Dr. Richard Bergenstal, executive director of the HealthPartners Institute's International Diabetes Center in Minneapolis.

Advertisement

"People with Type 1 diabetes need insulin every day. Currently, they can deliver the insulin using an automated insulin delivery system or by taking a daily basal insulin injection and multiple mealtime insulin injections each day," Bergenstal explained in an Eli Lilly news release. "This new data shows that with one dose a week of basal insulin, efsitora was able to achieve a similar A1C reduction as taking an injection of one of the most used background insulins every day. I look forward to further evaluation of these data, including ways to minimize hypoglycemia, so once-weekly insulin can be one option for personalizing the management of Type 1 diabetes."

The Type 2 diabetes trial also found that efsitora worked well in diabetics even if they were taking a GLP-1 drug like Ozempic.

"Given treatment guidelines and recommendations to incorporate GLP-1 receptor agonists earlier in treatment, along with their growing use worldwide, it is relevant to show that efsitora can be effectively and safely added to such therapy," Wysham's team concluded in a meeting news release.

Type 1 diabetes is an inherited condition in which the immune system destroys or damages the body's ability to make insulin. People with Type 2 diabetes develop resistance to insulin, which also can destroy or damage the ability to make insulin.

Advertisement

Results from the Type 2 diabetes trial were published Tuesday in the New England Journal of Medicine, while results from the type 1 trial were published Tuesday in The Lancet.

More information

The Cleveland Clinic has more on Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Weight-loss drug Saxenda might help obese kids as young as 6
Health News // 1 minute ago
Weight-loss drug Saxenda might help obese kids as young as 6
The weight-loss drug liraglutide (Saxenda) helped obese children lower their BMI and reach a healthier weight, researchers report.
FDA to investigate toxic metals found in tampons
Health News // 19 minutes ago
FDA to investigate toxic metals found in tampons
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday that it will launch an independent review into any possible effects of toxic metals found in tampons.
Closures make U.S. maternity care harder to find
Health News // 2 hours ago
Closures make U.S. maternity care harder to find
In the two years since the March of Dimes' last report on the state of U.S. maternity care, more than 100 hospitals nationwide have shuttered their obstetric units.
New blood test aims to gauge odds of lung issues like COPD
Health News // 3 hours ago
New blood test aims to gauge odds of lung issues like COPD
An experimental blood test could one day help identify people most likely to develop severe lung problems like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
Study: CAR-T therapy won't increase odds of secondary cancer
Health News // 4 hours ago
Study: CAR-T therapy won't increase odds of secondary cancer
Contrary to a warning placed on labels for CART-T cancer therapies, use of these treatments does not appear to boost the odds for a secondary cancer later, a new study shows.
Diabetes may increase risk of gum disease
Health News // 4 hours ago
Diabetes may increase risk of gum disease
People with diabetes are more prone to gum disease, due to the damage the chronic illness does to small blood vessels, a new study warns.
Study: Asthma may increase odds of miscarriage, infertility in women
Health News // 22 hours ago
Study: Asthma may increase odds of miscarriage, infertility in women
Having asthma appears linked to raised odds for miscarriage and troubles with fertility among women, new research shows.
Pandemic isolation linked to rapid brain aging in teenage girls
Health News // 22 hours ago
Pandemic isolation linked to rapid brain aging in teenage girls
New research shows the brains of teenage girls aged far faster than expected during the COVID-19 pandemic, more so than their male peers.
U.S. suicide rates higher in less affluent areas
Health News // 23 hours ago
U.S. suicide rates higher in less affluent areas
People living in poorer areas with fewer resources are significantly more likely to die by suicide versus those living in more affluent areas, new data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows.
Study: Epilepsy drug might help treat sleep apnea
Health News // 23 hours ago
Study: Epilepsy drug might help treat sleep apnea
European epilepsy drug sulthiame could be an effective treatment for sleep apnea, a new study suggests.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Saltwater drops in nose might shorten kids' colds
Saltwater drops in nose might shorten kids' colds
World's first combined whole eye, face transplant at NYU called success
World's first combined whole eye, face transplant at NYU called success
Exercising can help develop healthier belly fat
Exercising can help develop healthier belly fat
Study: Epilepsy drug might help treat sleep apnea
Study: Epilepsy drug might help treat sleep apnea
Apple to release AirPods with built-in hearing aids
Apple to release AirPods with built-in hearing aids
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement