Health News
Sept. 11, 2024 / 3:32 PM

GLP-1 hybrid drug being tested as weight-loss aid

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
The manufacturer of Ozempic is testing amycretin, an experimental weight-loss pill that appears to help people quickly shed pounds. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
An experimental weight-loss pill appears to help people quickly shed pounds, a new study says.

People who took the drug amycretin lost up to 13% of their body weight over three months, according to early clinical trial results presented at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes annual meeting in Madrid.

Amycretin mimics the action of two different hunger-related hormones at once, says Novo Nordisk, the Danish pharma company developing the drug.

The drug mimics glucagon, which is the hormone also imitated by the cutting-edge GLP-1 diabetes and weight-loss drugs Ozempic and Wegovy, which are given via weekly injection.

On top of that, amycretin also mimics amylin, another hormone implicated in hunger and insulin control.

"A single molecule that targets both amylin and GLP-1 biology in a tablet form could offer a more convenient approach to achieving better outcomes for individuals with overweight or obesity," Novo Nordisk researchers wrote in a company news release.

For the study, researchers tested amycretin on overweight and obese people who didn't have diabetes.

They found that amycretin outperformed placebo in helping people lose weight, and that higher doses of amycretin caused more weight loss.

Participants taking a single daily 50-milligram dose of amycretin lost a little more than 10% of their body weight, on average, within 12 weeks, researchers found.

Those taking the 50-mg pill twice a day lost even more, dropping 13% of their body weight

However, higher doses of amycretin also caused more side effects like nausea and vomiting, researchers noted.

People also continued losing weight as they took the drug, without hitting a plateau, results showed.

The results show that amycretin led to "remarkable reductions in body weight over only 12 weeks," the research team led by Agnes Gasoirek, a senior clinical pharmacology specialist at Novo Nordisk, wrote in their abstract. "Furthermore, the lack of weight loss plateauing indicates the possibility of achieving further weight reductions with extended treatment."

However, researchers said larger and longer clinical trials are needed to fully assess the drug's safety and effectiveness.

Novo Nordisk funded the clinical trial.

Because these findings were published at a medical meeting, they should be considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

More information

The Mayo Clinic has more on GLP-1 agonists.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Surgical sterilization rates rose after fall of Roe v. Wade
Health News // 1 hour ago
Surgical sterilization rates rose after fall of Roe v. Wade
After Roe v. Wade was overturned in 2022, rates of surgical sterilization rose in those states most affected by the decision, new research shows.
Weight-loss drug Saxenda might help obese kids as young as 6
Health News // 1 hour ago
Weight-loss drug Saxenda might help obese kids as young as 6
The weight-loss drug liraglutide (Saxenda) helped obese children lower their BMI and reach a healthier weight, researchers report.
FDA to investigate toxic metals found in tampons
Health News // 2 hours ago
FDA to investigate toxic metals found in tampons
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday that it will launch an independent review into any possible effects of toxic metals found in tampons.
Study finds weekly insulin injections as effective for diabetes as daily shots
Health News // 2 hours ago
Study finds weekly insulin injections as effective for diabetes as daily shots
Weekly insulin shots can help control both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes as well as daily injections do, a pair of clinical trials have found.
Closures make U.S. maternity care harder to find
Health News // 4 hours ago
Closures make U.S. maternity care harder to find
In the two years since the March of Dimes' last report on the state of U.S. maternity care, more than 100 hospitals nationwide have shuttered their obstetric units.
New blood test aims to gauge odds of lung issues like COPD
Health News // 5 hours ago
New blood test aims to gauge odds of lung issues like COPD
An experimental blood test could one day help identify people most likely to develop severe lung problems like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
Study: CAR-T therapy won't increase odds of secondary cancer
Health News // 6 hours ago
Study: CAR-T therapy won't increase odds of secondary cancer
Contrary to a warning placed on labels for CART-T cancer therapies, use of these treatments does not appear to boost the odds for a secondary cancer later, a new study shows.
Diabetes may increase risk of gum disease
Health News // 6 hours ago
Diabetes may increase risk of gum disease
People with diabetes are more prone to gum disease, due to the damage the chronic illness does to small blood vessels, a new study warns.
Study: Asthma may increase odds of miscarriage, infertility in women
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Asthma may increase odds of miscarriage, infertility in women
Having asthma appears linked to raised odds for miscarriage and troubles with fertility among women, new research shows.
Pandemic isolation linked to rapid brain aging in teenage girls
Health News // 1 day ago
Pandemic isolation linked to rapid brain aging in teenage girls
New research shows the brains of teenage girls aged far faster than expected during the COVID-19 pandemic, more so than their male peers.
