Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Sept. 10, 2024 / 10:51 AM

Study: Asthma risk doubles in diabetes patients

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
People with Type 2 diabetes are nearly twice as likely to develop asthma, a new review has concluded. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
People with Type 2 diabetes are nearly twice as likely to develop asthma, a new review has concluded. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

People with Type 2 diabetes are nearly twice as likely to develop asthma, a new review has concluded.

Type 2 diabetics are 83% more likely to develop asthma, compared to those without diabetes, researchers found.

Advertisement

The relationship also works the other way around -- people with asthma are 28% more likely to develop Type 2 diabetes, researchers report.

"This relationship emphasizes the need for greater awareness among patients with Type 2 diabetes or asthma and their healthcare providers," said lead researcher Dr. Nam Nguyen with Taipei Medical University in Taiwan.

Related

For the study, researchers pooled data on 17 million people from 14 prior studies examining the link between asthma and Type 2 diabetes.

The results also showed that the more severe a person's asthma is, the higher their risk of Type 2 diabetes, researchers report.

These findings suggest that asthma and diabetes might have some of the same underlying causes, or have other factors in common, researchers said.

Nguyen said future studies should look into the potential links between asthma and Type 2 diabetes.

Researchers presented the study Monday at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes annual meeting in Madrid. Findings presented at medical meetings should be considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

Advertisement

"Preventive strategies should be considered to lower the risk of Type 2 diabetes in individuals with asthma," Nguyen said in a meeting news release. "For instance, screening for and addressing pre-diabetes in asthma patients promptly before it develops into Type 2 diabetes, or carefully managing the use of systemic corticosteroids, which can not only cause temporary hyperglycemia but are also linked to an increased risk of Type 2 diabetes."

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on asthma and obesity.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Voices changes may indicate COPD flare-up
Health News // 1 hour ago
Voices changes may indicate COPD flare-up
A flare-up in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) can be predicted through changes in a person's voice, a new study claims.
Menopause can cause drop in libido, but therapy might help
Health News // 1 hour ago
Menopause can cause drop in libido, but therapy might help
Cognitive behavioral therapy can help women whose libidos have suffered as they go through menopause, a new study finds.
Study: 'Night owls' more prone to Type 2 diabetes
Health News // 23 hours ago
Study: 'Night owls' more prone to Type 2 diabetes
Folks who like to stay up late are nearly 50% more likely to develop Type 2 diabetes than those who go to bed earlier, a new study finds.
World's first combined whole eye, face transplant at NYU called success
Health News // 1 day ago
World's first combined whole eye, face transplant at NYU called success
NEW YORK, Sept. 9 (UPI) -- A patient who underwent the world's first whole-eye and partial-face transplant has healed astonishingly well more than a year after the 21-hour surgery, a new report says.
Obesity increases risk of severe infection, especially in diabetes patients
Health News // 1 day ago
Obesity increases risk of severe infection, especially in diabetes patients
Losing weight can help a person with obesity -- especially those with diabetes -- fend off serious infections, new data shows.
Vaping might make young adults physically weaker
Health News // 1 day ago
Vaping might make young adults physically weaker
In exercise bike tests, twentysomethings who'd been vaping for at least two years had much lower exercise capacity than those who didn't.
Wegovy, Ozempic may someday be available as monthly injection
Health News // 1 day ago
Wegovy, Ozempic may someday be available as monthly injection
A slow-release form of semaglutide could allow people who use Wegovy or Ozempic to get shots once a month, instead of the weekly injections they now take, a new study demonstrates.
Missouri records first human case of avian flu this year
Health News // 2 days ago
Missouri records first human case of avian flu this year
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- One person is now confirmed to have contracted a case of the avian flu virus, or H5N1, in Missouri, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed.
Cuffs on at-home blood pressure monitors might not fit properly
Health News // 3 days ago
Cuffs on at-home blood pressure monitors might not fit properly
For as many as 18 million U.S. adults -- nearly 7% of adults -- at-home blood pressure cuffs are either too small or too large to provide reliable results, according to new findings.
Scientists use food dye to render mouse skin transparent, show beneath
Health News // 3 days ago
Scientists use food dye to render mouse skin transparent, show beneath
Scientists say they've used a common food dye to render the skin of a mouse transparent, revealing the workings of blood vessels and organs underneath.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

World's first combined whole eye, face transplant at NYU called success
World's first combined whole eye, face transplant at NYU called success
Study: 'Night owls' more prone to Type 2 diabetes
Study: 'Night owls' more prone to Type 2 diabetes
Wegovy, Ozempic may someday be available as monthly injection
Wegovy, Ozempic may someday be available as monthly injection
Vaping might make young adults physically weaker
Vaping might make young adults physically weaker
Obesity increases risk of severe infection, especially in diabetes patients
Obesity increases risk of severe infection, especially in diabetes patients
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement