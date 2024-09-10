Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Sept. 10, 2024 / 4:12 PM

Study: Asthma may increase odds of miscarriage, infertility in women

By Ernie Mundell, HealthDay News
Having asthma appears linked to raised odds for miscarriage and troubles with fertility among women, new research shows. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
Having asthma appears linked to raised odds for miscarriage and troubles with fertility among women, new research shows. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

Having asthma appears linked to raised odds for miscarriage and troubles with fertility among women, new Danish research shows.

"We found that women fulfilling the definition of asthma had a higher rate of fetal loss and an increased use of fertility treatment. The more severe the asthma and the more flare-ups the women experienced, the more likely they were to need fertility treatment," said study lead author Dr. Anne Vejen Hansen. She works in the department of respiratory medicine at Copenhagen University Hospital.

Advertisement

Her team presented its findings Tuesday in Vienna at the annual meeting of the European Respiratory Society (ERS).

The new study focused on data from almost 770,000 Danish women born from 1976 to 1999 and then tracked from 1994 to 2017, during their prime reproductive years.

Related

Women who had asthma were more likely to experience a miscarriage than women without the respiratory illness, with rates of 17% and 15.7%, respectively.

They were also more likely to have a medical record showing that they'd had to try a fertility treatment: 5.6% of women with asthma did so, compared to 5% of women without asthma.

However, it seems that most women with asthma did end up overcoming these hurdles and went on to bear a child: 77% of women, regardless of their asthma status, became mothers, the study found.

Advertisement

"It's reassuring that women seem to have the same live birth rate, regardless of their asthma," said one outside expert, Dr. Lena Uller. She is chair of the ERS group on Airway Pharmacology and Treatment and Head of the Respiratory Immunopharmacology research group at Lund University in Sweden.

"However, the results also indicate that women with asthma should take into consideration potential reproductive challenges in their family planning," Uller said in an ERS news release. "If women with asthma are worried about their fertility, they should speak to their doctor."

As to how asthma might interfere with fertility and pregnancy, that's still unknown, Hansen said.

"It might be related to systemic inflammation throughout the body, including women's reproductive organs," she theorized.

Because these findings were presented at a medical meeting, they should be considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

More information

The American Lung Association has more on asthma and pregnancy.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Pandemic isolation linked to rapid brain aging in teenage girls
Health News // 1 hour ago
Pandemic isolation linked to rapid brain aging in teenage girls
New research shows the brains of teenage girls aged far faster than expected during the COVID-19 pandemic, more so than their male peers.
U.S. suicide rates higher in less affluent areas
Health News // 2 hours ago
U.S. suicide rates higher in less affluent areas
People living in poorer areas with fewer resources are significantly more likely to die by suicide versus those living in more affluent areas, new data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows.
Study: Epilepsy drug might help treat sleep apnea
Health News // 2 hours ago
Study: Epilepsy drug might help treat sleep apnea
European epilepsy drug sulthiame could be an effective treatment for sleep apnea, a new study suggests.
Chronic steroid use could increase diabetes risk
Health News // 2 hours ago
Chronic steroid use could increase diabetes risk
Taking steroids more than doubles a person's risk of developing Type 2 diabetes, a new study warns.
Apple to release AirPods with built-in hearing aids
Health News // 4 hours ago
Apple to release AirPods with built-in hearing aids
The AirPods Pro 2 earbuds from Apple will come with built-in hearing aids, the company announced Monday.
Exercising can help develop healthier belly fat
Health News // 5 hours ago
Exercising can help develop healthier belly fat
Exercising regularly appears to modify fat tissue in ways that allow you to store your body fat more healthfully, researchers found.
Study: Asthma risk doubles in diabetes patients
Health News // 6 hours ago
Study: Asthma risk doubles in diabetes patients
People with Type 2 diabetes are nearly twice as likely to develop asthma, a new review has concluded.
Voices changes may indicate COPD flare-up
Health News // 7 hours ago
Voices changes may indicate COPD flare-up
A flare-up in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) can be predicted through changes in a person's voice, a new study claims.
Menopause can cause drop in libido, but therapy might help
Health News // 7 hours ago
Menopause can cause drop in libido, but therapy might help
Cognitive behavioral therapy can help women whose libidos have suffered as they go through menopause, a new study finds.
Study: 'Night owls' more prone to Type 2 diabetes
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: 'Night owls' more prone to Type 2 diabetes
Folks who like to stay up late are nearly 50% more likely to develop Type 2 diabetes than those who go to bed earlier, a new study finds.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

World's first combined whole eye, face transplant at NYU called success
World's first combined whole eye, face transplant at NYU called success
Study: 'Night owls' more prone to Type 2 diabetes
Study: 'Night owls' more prone to Type 2 diabetes
Voices changes may indicate COPD flare-up
Voices changes may indicate COPD flare-up
Menopause can cause drop in libido, but therapy might help
Menopause can cause drop in libido, but therapy might help
Wegovy, Ozempic may someday be available as monthly injection
Wegovy, Ozempic may someday be available as monthly injection
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement