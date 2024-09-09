Trending
Health News
Sept. 9, 2024 / 9:52 AM

Wegovy, Ozempic may someday be available as monthly injection

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
A slow-release form of semaglutide could allow people who use Wegovy or Ozempic to get shots once a month, instead of the weekly injections they now take, a new study demonstrates. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
A slow-release form of semaglutide could allow people who use Wegovy or Ozempic to get shots once a month, instead of the weekly injections they now take, a new study demonstrates. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

A slow-release form of semaglutide could allow people who use Wegovy or Ozempic to get shots once a month, instead of the weekly injections they now take, a new study demonstrates.

The new formulation encases semaglutide in a hydrogel that slowly releases the drug as the gel dissolves, researchers said.

"A small dollop of gel, known as a 'depot,' of the semaglutide-laden hydrogel is injected under the skin," said lead researcher Dr. Claire Megret, director of clinical and preclinical development for the French biotech company ADOCIA, which developed the gel.

The hydrogel successfully released a smooth, steady stream of semaglutide to six lab rats, researchers said in a presentation at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes' annual meeting in Madrid.

"Next we will be testing the hydrogel platform in pigs, whose skin and endocrine systems are most similar to those in humans," Megret said in a meeting news release. "If that goes well, we will move forward the platform development by expecting clinical trials within the next few years."

Semaglutide promotes weight loss and helps control diabetes by mimicking the GLP-1 hormone, which is released in the gut in response to eating.

The drug helps suppress appetite, slows down digestion and prompts the body to produce more insulin in response to elevated blood sugar levels.

Unfortunately, semaglutide now must be given in weekly injections, which is tough on many patients, researchers said.

Studies suggest that only 39% to 67% of type 2 diabetics keep up with their weekly semaglutide injections for a year, researchers said. Only 40% of patients who get the weekly shots for weight loss adhere to the drug regimen after a year.

"Weekly injections can be burdensome for patients," Megret said. "A single shot a month could make it much easier for people living with diabetes or obesity to stick to their drug regimens, improving quality of life and reducing side effects and diabetes complications."

The semaglutide-laden hydrogel doesn't require a special syringe, researchers said. An off-the-shelf needle can place the wad of gel under the skin.

Because these findings were presented at a medical meeting, they should be considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

More information

The Mayo Clinic has more on semaglutide.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Obesity increases risk of severe infection, especially in diabetes patients
Health News // 37 minutes ago
Obesity increases risk of severe infection, especially in diabetes patients
Losing weight can help a person with obesity -- especially those with diabetes -- fend off serious infections, new data shows.
Vaping might make young adults physically weaker
Health News // 45 minutes ago
Vaping might make young adults physically weaker
In exercise bike tests, twentysomethings who'd been vaping for at least two years had much lower exercise capacity than those who didn't.
Missouri records first human case of avian flu this year
Health News // 1 day ago
Missouri records first human case of avian flu this year
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- One person is now confirmed to have contracted a case of the avian flu virus, or H5N1, in Missouri, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed.
Cuffs on at-home blood pressure monitors might not fit properly
Health News // 2 days ago
Cuffs on at-home blood pressure monitors might not fit properly
For as many as 18 million U.S. adults -- nearly 7% of adults -- at-home blood pressure cuffs are either too small or too large to provide reliable results, according to new findings.
Scientists use food dye to render mouse skin transparent, show beneath
Health News // 2 days ago
Scientists use food dye to render mouse skin transparent, show beneath
Scientists say they've used a common food dye to render the skin of a mouse transparent, revealing the workings of blood vessels and organs underneath.
Saltwater drops in nose might shorten kids' colds
Health News // 2 days ago
Saltwater drops in nose might shorten kids' colds
Saltwater nose drops can reduce the length of a kid's cold by two days, a new study demonstrates.
Study: Nearly 1 in 4 U.S. adults under 40 have high blood pressure
Health News // 2 days ago
Study: Nearly 1 in 4 U.S. adults under 40 have high blood pressure
An epidemic of high blood pressure is occurring in young adults and children in the United States, a pair of new studies show.
Too much light at night might increase risk of Alzheimer's
Health News // 2 days ago
Too much light at night might increase risk of Alzheimer's
People who live in areas with more nighttime light pollution could be at increased risk of Alzheimer's disease, particularly those in middle age, a new study says.
Exposure to 'forever chemicals' during pregnancy might raise long-term obesity risk
Health News // 3 days ago
Exposure to 'forever chemicals' during pregnancy might raise long-term obesity risk
PFAS "forever chemicals" could cause pregnant women to experience long-term weight gain, increasing their risk of obesity in middle age, a new study warns.
Gene therapy may reverse rare cause of vision loss
Health News // 3 days ago
Gene therapy may reverse rare cause of vision loss
Gene therapy may restore vision to children and adults robbed of their sight by a rare inherited condition called Leber congenital amaurosis, researchers report.
