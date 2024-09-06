Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Sept. 6, 2024 / 11:00 AM

Too much light at night might increase risk of Alzheimer's

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
People who live in areas with more nighttime light pollution could be at increased risk of Alzheimer's disease, particularly those in middle age, a new study says. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
People who live in areas with more nighttime light pollution could be at increased risk of Alzheimer's disease, particularly those in middle age, a new study says. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

People who live in areas with more nighttime light pollution could be at increased risk of Alzheimer's disease, particularly those in middle age, a new study says.

Nightly light pollution is more strongly linked to Alzheimer's disease in people 65 and older than other known risk factors like alcohol abuse, kidney disease, depression and obesity, researchers reported Thursday in the journal Frontiers in Neuroscience.

Advertisement

And light exposure poses an even greater risk to the brains of people younger than 65.

High nighttime light intensity was the top risk factor for early-onset Alzheimer's in that age group.

Related

"We show that in the U.S. there is a positive association between Alzheimer's disease prevalence and exposure to light at night, particularly in those under the age of 65," said lead researcher Robin Voigt-Zuwala, an associate professor at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago.

"Nightly light pollution -- a modifiable environmental factor -- may be an important risk factor for Alzheimer's disease," Voigt-Zuwala added in a university news release.

For the study, researchers analyzed light pollution maps for the 48 continental states, comparing them to national data about Alzheimer's disease incidence and known risk factors for the degenerative brain disease.

Advertisement

Light pollution appears to be an Alzheimer's risk factor for seniors, but it is not as strong an influence as other factors like diabetes, high blood pressure and stroke, results show.

But no other risk factor outpaced light pollution for those younger than 65, researchers found.

The results suggest that younger people might be particularly sensitive to the effects of light exposure at night, although it's not clear why, researchers said.

Genetics that increase a person's risk for early-onset Alzheimer's "impact the response to biological stressors, which could account for increased vulnerability to the effects of nighttime light exposure," Voigt-Zuwala theorized. "Additionally, younger people are more likely to live in urban areas and have lifestyles that may increase exposure to light at night."

Given these findings, people might want to limit their exposure to bright lights at night, the researchers said.

"Easy-to-implement changes include using blackout curtains or sleeping with eye masks," Voigt-Zuwala said. "This is useful especially for those living in areas with high light pollution."

Light exposure inside a home could be just as important, the researchers added. People should limit their exposure to blue light, which can affect sleep, and install dimmers in their home.

More information

Advertisement

The National Geographic Society has more on light pollution.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Scientists use food dye to render mouse skin transparent, show beneath
Health News // 3 minutes ago
Scientists use food dye to render mouse skin transparent, show beneath
Scientists say they've used a common food dye to render the skin of a mouse transparent, revealing the workings of blood vessels and organs underneath.
Saltwater drops in nose might shorten kids' colds
Health News // 51 minutes ago
Saltwater drops in nose might shorten kids' colds
Saltwater nose drops can reduce the length of a kid's cold by two days, a new study demonstrates.
Study: Nearly 1 in 4 U.S. adults under 40 have high blood pressure
Health News // 1 hour ago
Study: Nearly 1 in 4 U.S. adults under 40 have high blood pressure
An epidemic of high blood pressure is occurring in young adults and children in the United States, a pair of new studies show.
Exposure to 'forever chemicals' during pregnancy might raise long-term obesity risk
Health News // 3 hours ago
Exposure to 'forever chemicals' during pregnancy might raise long-term obesity risk
PFAS "forever chemicals" could cause pregnant women to experience long-term weight gain, increasing their risk of obesity in middle age, a new study warns.
Gene therapy may reverse rare cause of vision loss
Health News // 3 hours ago
Gene therapy may reverse rare cause of vision loss
Gene therapy may restore vision to children and adults robbed of their sight by a rare inherited condition called Leber congenital amaurosis, researchers report.
Pollution, city noise might harm fertility
Health News // 22 hours ago
Pollution, city noise might harm fertility
New data shows that air pollution appears to be linked to lower fertility in men, while noisy traffic could harm the fertility of women.
Many U.S. seniors skip meds due to cost of prescriptions
Health News // 1 day ago
Many U.S. seniors skip meds due to cost of prescriptions
Too many U.S. seniors are skipping their prescription meds due to cost, and the problem is most acute among the poor and chronically ill, new data shows.
Study: States with strictest abortion laws offer least support to families
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: States with strictest abortion laws offer least support to families
States with the most severe abortion restrictions are the least likely to offer support to struggling families, a new study has found.
Study finds 3 top ways to quit smoking
Health News // 1 day ago
Study finds 3 top ways to quit smoking
E-cigarettes and the drugs varenicline and cytisine are the top ways to help smokers quit cigarettes, according to a new study.
Moderna's mRNA-based mpox vaccine shows promise in trials
Health News // 1 day ago
Moderna's mRNA-based mpox vaccine shows promise in trials
Research from the drug company Moderna suggests its new mpox vaccine, based on mRNA technology, might be more effective than current vaccines.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: People who cope, adapt fare better in old age
Study: People who cope, adapt fare better in old age
In new study, wearable heart monitor increases A-fib detection
In new study, wearable heart monitor increases A-fib detection
Regular cellphone use can increase cardiovascular disease risk, study says
Regular cellphone use can increase cardiovascular disease risk, study says
Study finds 3 top ways to quit smoking
Study finds 3 top ways to quit smoking
Pollution, city noise might harm fertility
Pollution, city noise might harm fertility
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement