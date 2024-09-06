Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Sept. 6, 2024 / 9:57 AM

Gene therapy may reverse rare cause of vision loss

By Ernie Mundell, HealthDay News
Gene therapy may restore vision to children and adults robbed of their sight by a rare inherited condition called Leber congenital amaurosis, researchers report. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
Gene therapy may restore vision to children and adults robbed of their sight by a rare inherited condition called Leber congenital amaurosis, researchers report. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

Gene therapy may restore vision to children and adults robbed of their sight by a rare inherited condition called Leber congenital amaurosis, researchers report.

The illness is caused by mutations in the GUCY2D gene, which is critical to producing proteins that enable vision. People with this form of Leber congenital amaurosis (LCA1) typically lose their vision in early childhood. Just under 100,000 people are thought to be affected worldwide.

Advertisement

However, a team of researchers at the University of Pennsylvania say that a new gene therapy injected under the retinas of children and adults with LCA1 improved vision by 100 to 10,000 times.

"Even though we previously predicted a large vision improvement potential in LCA1, we did not know how receptive patients' [eye] photoreceptors would be to treatment after decades of blindness," noted study co-lead author Artur Cideciyan, a research professor of ophthalmology at the university. "It is very satisfying to see a successful multi-center trial that shows gene therapy can be dramatically efficacious."

Advertisement

The findings were published Thursday in The Lancet journal.

A total of 15 LCA1 patients -- 12 adults and three children -- participated in the new trial. All had vision that was equal to or below 20/80, meaning that objects a normally sighted person could see at 80 feet could only be clear at 20 feet away for a person with LCA1.

Glasses were of little help, because glasses only address the eye's focusing ability, not any underlying medical cause driving vision loss.

The new gene therapy is called ATSN-101 and was developed by Atsena Therapeutics, which funded the new trial.

This was a small phase 2 trial, meant to gauge a treatment's safety and explore differences when various dosages are used.

The injected therapy was tried at three different dosages. Three adult patients each received low, medium and high doses of ATSN-101. Once the treatments' safety was assessed, six participants (including the three children) received high-dose ATSN-101.

According to the research team, vision began to improve quickly in all patients, usually within a month of treatment. Improvements have lasted for at least a year.

Patients' vision was tested in various ways, including their ability to move through a sometimes dimly-lit pathway, eye charts and "light flash" tests conducted in a dark environment.

Advertisement

Two of nine patients who got the high-dose treatment had a 10,000-fold improvement in their sight, Cideciyan's group reported.

"That 10,000-fold improvement is the same as a patient being able to see their surroundings on a moonlit night outdoors as opposed to requiring bright indoor lighting before treatment," said Cideciyan, who also co-directs the Center for Hereditary Retinal Degenerations at UPenn. "One patient reported for the first time being able to navigate at midnight outdoors only with the light of a bonfire."

Side effects could happen, and were usually related to the surgery used to implant the gene therapy. These included tiny hemorrhages within the eye that later healed, or transient inflammation of the eye, treated with steroids.

The patients' vision is being tracked going forward, the researchers said, and a bigger, randomized trial is being planned as a requirement of any U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of the new therapy.

The new work follows on the team's prior success using gene therapy to reverse another form of Leber congenital amaurosis, this time connected to a mutation in the CEP290 gene.

"The treatment success in our most recent clinical trials together with our earlier experience brings hope for a viable treatment for about 20 percent of infantile blindness caused by inherited retinal degenerations," study co-author Dr. Tomas Aleman said in a UPenn news release. He is research professor in ophthalmology and co-director of the Center for Hereditary Retinal Degenerations.

Advertisement

"The focus now is on perfecting the treatments and treating earlier manifestations of these conditions once safety is confirmed," he said. "We hope similar approaches will lead to equally positive outcomes in other forms of congenital retinal blindness."

More information

Find out more about LCA illnesses at the American Society of Retinal Specialists.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Saltwater drops in nose might shorten kids' colds
Health News // 40 minutes ago
Saltwater drops in nose might shorten kids' colds
Saltwater nose drops can reduce the length of a kid's cold by two days, a new study demonstrates.
Study: Nearly 1 in 4 U.S. adults under 40 have high blood pressure
Health News // 1 hour ago
Study: Nearly 1 in 4 U.S. adults under 40 have high blood pressure
An epidemic of high blood pressure is occurring in young adults and children in the United States, a pair of new studies show.
Too much light at night might increase risk of Alzheimer's
Health News // 1 hour ago
Too much light at night might increase risk of Alzheimer's
People who live in areas with more nighttime light pollution could be at increased risk of Alzheimer's disease, particularly those in middle age, a new study says.
Exposure to 'forever chemicals' during pregnancy might raise long-term obesity risk
Health News // 2 hours ago
Exposure to 'forever chemicals' during pregnancy might raise long-term obesity risk
PFAS "forever chemicals" could cause pregnant women to experience long-term weight gain, increasing their risk of obesity in middle age, a new study warns.
Pollution, city noise might harm fertility
Health News // 22 hours ago
Pollution, city noise might harm fertility
New data shows that air pollution appears to be linked to lower fertility in men, while noisy traffic could harm the fertility of women.
Many U.S. seniors skip meds due to cost of prescriptions
Health News // 1 day ago
Many U.S. seniors skip meds due to cost of prescriptions
Too many U.S. seniors are skipping their prescription meds due to cost, and the problem is most acute among the poor and chronically ill, new data shows.
Study: States with strictest abortion laws offer least support to families
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: States with strictest abortion laws offer least support to families
States with the most severe abortion restrictions are the least likely to offer support to struggling families, a new study has found.
Study finds 3 top ways to quit smoking
Health News // 1 day ago
Study finds 3 top ways to quit smoking
E-cigarettes and the drugs varenicline and cytisine are the top ways to help smokers quit cigarettes, according to a new study.
Moderna's mRNA-based mpox vaccine shows promise in trials
Health News // 1 day ago
Moderna's mRNA-based mpox vaccine shows promise in trials
Research from the drug company Moderna suggests its new mpox vaccine, based on mRNA technology, might be more effective than current vaccines.
In new study, wearable heart monitor increases A-fib detection
Health News // 1 day ago
In new study, wearable heart monitor increases A-fib detection
A wearable heart monitor raises the detection rate of the dangerous irregular heartbeat known as atrial fibrillation (A-fib) by more than 50%, a new study finds.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: People who cope, adapt fare better in old age
Study: People who cope, adapt fare better in old age
In new study, wearable heart monitor increases A-fib detection
In new study, wearable heart monitor increases A-fib detection
Regular cellphone use can increase cardiovascular disease risk, study says
Regular cellphone use can increase cardiovascular disease risk, study says
Study finds 3 top ways to quit smoking
Study finds 3 top ways to quit smoking
Pollution, city noise might harm fertility
Pollution, city noise might harm fertility
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement