Exposure to 'forever chemicals' during pregnancy might raise long-term obesity risk

PFAS "forever chemicals" could cause pregnant women to experience long-term weight gain, increasing their risk of obesity in middle age, a new study warns. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

PFAS "forever chemicals" could cause pregnant women to experience long-term weight gain, increasing their risk of obesity in middle age, a new study warns. Women with higher levels of PFAS in their blood during early pregnancy weighed more at the age of 50 than those with low levels, researchers reported Thursday in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. Advertisement

These women also carried more body fat at age 50, potentially making them more susceptible to obesity and heart problems later in life, researchers found.

"Our study supports the idea that pregnancy may be a sensitive period of PFAS exposure as it may be associated with long-term weight gain and subsequent adverse cardio-metabolic health outcomes in women," said lead investigator Jordan Burdeau, a graduate research assistant with the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston.

"Our findings may improve understanding of the effects of PFAS on cardio-metabolic health during pregnancy, which in turn may improve early prevention or detection of adverse cardio-metabolic health outcomes in women," Burdeau added in a journal news release.

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) can be found in 99% of Americans, according to the Environmental Working Group.

Advertisement

There are thousands of different PFAS chemicals, the Environmental Protection Agency says. They can be found in drinking water as well as a wide range of consumer products including paper fast food wrappers, Teflon cookware, stain-resistant furniture and clothing, and cosmetics and personal care products.

They are called "forever chemicals" because PFAS doesn't break down in the environment or in the human body. Instead, levels of the chemicals build up in the body over time.

These chemicals are known to disrupt hormones in humans. Studies have previously linked PFAS to decreased fertility in women, developmental effects in children, reduced immune response and increased risk of some cancers, the EPA says.

For this study, researchers studied nearly 550 pregnant women in their early 30s. They compared the women's' PFAS blood levels during pregnancy with their weight and heart health at age 50.

The study's results jibe with earlier research linking PFAS to higher cholesterol levels and obesity, according to the EPA.

"It's important to try to limit your PFAS exposure as it could reduce your risk of health issues later in life," Burdeau said.

More information

The Environmental Protection Agency has more on PFAS.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.