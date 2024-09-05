Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Sept. 5, 2024 / 10:11 AM

Study finds 3 top ways to quit smoking

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
E-cigarettes and the drugs varenicline and cytisine are the top ways to help smokers quit cigarettes, according to a new study. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
E-cigarettes and the drugs varenicline and cytisine are the top ways to help smokers quit cigarettes, according to a new study. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

Thinking about quitting smoking?

There are three top ways to help you stop, a new review finds.

Advertisement

According to the study, folks wanting to quit should turn to:

Varenicline, a prescription nicotine-blocking drug sold under the brand names Chantix and Champix

Related

Cytisine, a plant-based compound sold as an over-the-counter supplement in Canada and Europe

Nicotine e-cigarettes

"Quitting smoking is difficult, and some people find it harder to quit than others, but tobacco is uniquely deadly among legal consumer products, so it's important to seek help quitting," said lead investigator Jonathan Livingstone-Banks, a lecturer and researcher in evidence-based health care with the University of Oxford in Britain.

"There's a range of effective forms of support for smoking cessation, and cytisine, varenicline and e-cigarettes are all evidence-based ways to greatly increase people's chances of successfully quitting smoking," Livingstone-Banks added.

These strategies work best when combined with counseling or other behavioral support, researchers said.

"For behavioral support, evidence is strongest for counseling and for programs that reward people for stopping smoking," said senior researcher Jamie Hartmann-Boyce, an assistant professor of health policy and management with the University of Massachusetts Amherst School of Public Health and Health Sciences.

Advertisement

Bupropion and nicotine replacement therapy are also effective, especially if nicotine patches are combined with fast-acting forms like gum, researchers said.

The new study was published Wednesday in the journal Addiction.

For people who smoke cigarettes, the single best thing they can do for their health is to quit smoking," Hartmann-Boyce said in a UMass news release. "However, many people find it difficult to do so. Fortunately, there is strong evidence to support the use of a number of different ways to quit smoking."

For the new review, researchers considered evidence pooled in 2023 from 319 studies involving more than 157,000 participants.

To that data, they added another 75 clinical trials focused on varenicline and cytisine.

"Our team will continue to review evidence on the best ways to help people quit smoking, as we know how vitally important this is to people who smoke and to public health," Hartmann-Boyce said.

More information

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more about varenicline.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Moderna's mRNA-based mpox vaccine shows promise in trials
Health News // 20 hours ago
Moderna's mRNA-based mpox vaccine shows promise in trials
Research from the drug company Moderna suggests its new mpox vaccine, based on mRNA technology, might be more effective than current vaccines.
In new study, wearable heart monitor increases A-fib detection
Health News // 21 hours ago
In new study, wearable heart monitor increases A-fib detection
A wearable heart monitor raises the detection rate of the dangerous irregular heartbeat known as atrial fibrillation (A-fib) by more than 50%, a new study finds.
Study: People who cope, adapt fare better in old age
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: People who cope, adapt fare better in old age
People who can cope with challenges as they grow older are more likely to live longer, a new study shows.
California drought cycles might increase risk of airborne fungus
Health News // 1 day ago
California drought cycles might increase risk of airborne fungus
Weather patterns in California that have been exacerbated by climate change could be fueling more cases of a dangerous fungal infection, scientists warn.
Regular cellphone use can increase cardiovascular disease risk, study says
Health News // 1 day ago
Regular cellphone use can increase cardiovascular disease risk, study says
NEW YORK, Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Using a mobile phone regularly can greatly raise the risk of cardiovascular diseases, particularly in current smokers and diabetics, a new study shows.
Study: Using Ozempic, Wegovy won't increase risk of depression, suicide
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Using Ozempic, Wegovy won't increase risk of depression, suicide
Semaglutide did not increase the risk of depression, suicidal thoughts or suicidal behavior in people without known mental health disorders, according to an analysis of data.
False positive mammograms lead many women to stop getting scans
Health News // 2 days ago
False positive mammograms lead many women to stop getting scans
A significant number of women stop getting regular mammograms after being frightened by a "false positive" scan that incorrectly suggests they have breast cancer, a new study finds.
Study: Depressed youth twice as likely to start vaping
Health News // 2 days ago
Study: Depressed youth twice as likely to start vaping
In a new study, adolescents experiencing depressive symptoms have double the risk of taking up vaping.
Unexpected medical bill? Challenging might yield results
Health News // 3 days ago
Unexpected medical bill? Challenging might yield results
People who challenge an unexpected medical bill often get some form of financial relief, a new study says.
FDA approves Novavax's updated COVID-19 vaccine
Health News // 4 days ago
FDA approves Novavax's updated COVID-19 vaccine
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- A third COVID-19 vaccine will be available shortly as Novavax joins Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna in targeting variants that are now circulating.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Regular cellphone use can increase cardiovascular disease risk, study says
Regular cellphone use can increase cardiovascular disease risk, study says
Study: Using Ozempic, Wegovy won't increase risk of depression, suicide
Study: Using Ozempic, Wegovy won't increase risk of depression, suicide
In new study, wearable heart monitor increases A-fib detection
In new study, wearable heart monitor increases A-fib detection
Study: People who cope, adapt fare better in old age
Study: People who cope, adapt fare better in old age
Moderna's mRNA-based mpox vaccine shows promise in trials
Moderna's mRNA-based mpox vaccine shows promise in trials
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement