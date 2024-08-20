Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Aug. 20, 2024 / 10:24 AM

New insights could help fight bacterial vaginosis

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
One of the most abundant fatty acids in the body -- and a key ingredient in the Mediterranean diet -- could be a safe, easy and natural cure for bacterial vaginosis, a new lab study suggests. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
One of the most abundant fatty acids in the body -- and a key ingredient in the Mediterranean diet -- could be a safe, easy and natural cure for bacterial vaginosis, a new lab study suggests. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

One of the most abundant fatty acids in the body -- and a key ingredient in the Mediterranean diet -- could be a safe, easy and natural cure for bacterial vaginosis, a new lab study suggests.

Oleic acid can inhibit the growth of harmful bacteria that cause vaginosis, and promote other bacteria species that contribute to female health, researchers reported Tuesday in the journal Cell.

Advertisement

"Current treatment methods work as well as a coin flip, and that hasn't changed in more than 40 years of medical practice, so new methods are needed to help patients," said lead researcher Meilin Zhu, a doctoral student with the Broad Institute of Harvard and MIT.

More than half of women experience bacterial vaginosis (BV) at least once in their life, suffering abnormal vaginal discharge, odor, irritation, itching or burning, researchers said.

Related

Douching and sex with multiple partners can increase a woman's risk of vaginosis, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

If left untreated, vaginosis can cause problems with pregnancy and an increased risk of STDs, the researchers added.

The condition is treatable with antibiotics, but it frequently comes back within a short time.

Advertisement

That's because antibiotics can cause a decline in a healthy bacteria species called Lactobacillus genus that naturally colonize a woman's genital tract, researchers said.

Those healthy bacteria are replaced by another species called Lactobacillus iners that make the genital tract more susceptible to bacterial vaginosis.

For this study, researchers meant to seek out methods of promoting healthy bacteria in the female microbiome by testing various substances on lab-grown lactobacilli.

Preparing for the research, Zhu found that to grow lactobacilli in the lab, she needed to include oleic acid in the culture medium.

Further, Zhu discovered that oleic acid inhibited growth of L. iners and promoted the growth of healthier bacteria like L. genus.

Oleic acid is a fat that features prominently in the Mediterranean diet, according to Stanford University. It can be found in olive oil, nuts, seeds, soybeans and avocado.

Genetic analysis revealed that heathy bacteria contain genes that can process unsaturated long-chain fatty acids like oleic acid, researchers report.

"We used state-of-the-art genetics tools that a lot of researchers in vaginal microbiology haven't had access to, even though they're the gold standard for any mechanistic study," Zhu said in a Harvard/MIT news release.

Follow-up lab testing showed that oleic acid could effectively block the growth of even antibiotic-resistant strains of vaginosis-causing bacteria.

Advertisement

Researchers now are preparing a clinical trial to test this potential treatment in humans.

"We believe there is exciting potential to translate these findings to durably alter the vaginal microbiome to improve BV treatment and reduce adverse health outcomes for women globally," said co-senior researcher Dr. Doug Kwon, an infectious disease physician at Massachusetts General Hospital.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more about vaginosis.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

U.S. births continue decline, falling 17% since 2007
Health News // 19 minutes ago
U.S. births continue decline, falling 17% since 2007
Final government data finds the number of U.S. births falling by 2% last year compared to 2022, continuing a decades-long decline.
In new study, AI helps spot autism early in children
Health News // 1 hour ago
In new study, AI helps spot autism early in children
AI can help predict which young kids are more likely to develop autism, a new study says.
HHS launches awareness campaign on viruses, vaccines
Health News // 19 hours ago
HHS launches awareness campaign on viruses, vaccines
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Health and Human Services announced a national campaign on Monday to increase public awareness of common respiratory viruses and available vaccines.
Study: Brain implant helps manage Parkinson's symptoms
Health News // 21 hours ago
Study: Brain implant helps manage Parkinson's symptoms
A brain implant guided by AI could provide around-the-clock personalized care for people with Parkinson's disease, a new study suggests.
Human gut might be source of powerful new antibiotics
Health News // 21 hours ago
Human gut might be source of powerful new antibiotics
The crowded microbial space of the human gut is revealing potential routes to new antibiotics, scientists report.
Study: Scrolling through online videos increases boredom
Health News // 21 hours ago
Study: Scrolling through online videos increases boredom
Watching short snippets of videos or fast-forwarding through them makes people more bored rather than less, a new study shows.
Back-to-school prep should include dental checkup
Health News // 1 day ago
Back-to-school prep should include dental checkup
As kids head back to school this fall, there is probably one item many parents haven't thought to put on the to-do list: dental checkups.
Gaza war elevates danger of a polio outbreak
Health News // 2 days ago
Gaza war elevates danger of a polio outbreak
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- The war in Gaza has prevented Hamas from vaccinating local children against the disease as displaced Palestinians crowd into tent encampments 10 months after Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7.
Perdue Foods recalls over 167,000 pounds of frozen chicken
Health News // 2 days ago
Perdue Foods recalls over 167,000 pounds of frozen chicken
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Perdue Foods is recalling more than 167,000 pounds of frozen chicken products over fears of contamination.
High consumption of coffee could put your heart at risk, study finds
Health News // 3 days ago
High consumption of coffee could put your heart at risk, study finds
NEW YORK, Aug. 17 (UPI) -- An Indian study indicates that drinking more than 400 milligrams of caffeine daily on most days of the week could raise otherwise healthy people's risk for cardiovascular disease.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

High consumption of coffee could put your heart at risk, study finds
High consumption of coffee could put your heart at risk, study finds
HHS launches awareness campaign on viruses, vaccines
HHS launches awareness campaign on viruses, vaccines
Study: Brain implant helps manage Parkinson's symptoms
Study: Brain implant helps manage Parkinson's symptoms
Timely dementia diagnosis varies widely across United States
Timely dementia diagnosis varies widely across United States
Human gut might be source of powerful new antibiotics
Human gut might be source of powerful new antibiotics
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement