Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Aug. 20, 2024 / 9:50 AM

In new study, AI helps spot autism early in children

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
AI can help predict which young kids are more likely to develop autism, a new study says. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
AI can help predict which young kids are more likely to develop autism, a new study says. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

AI can help predict which young kids are more likely to develop autism, a new study says.

The AI looks for patterns in medical data that can be easily obtained from children 2 or younger without extensive assessments or clinical tests, researchers said.

Advertisement

The "AutMedAI" program was able to identify about 80% of children with autism, when tested using data from a group of 12,000 kids, researchers reported Monday in the journal JAMA Network Open.

In particular, the age of a child's first smile, their first short sentence and the presence of eating difficulties strongly predicted autism, researchers said.

Related

"With an accuracy of almost 80% for children under the age of 2, we hope that this will be a valuable tool for healthcare," said senior researcher Kristiina Tammimies, an associate professor at the Karolinska Institute's Department of Women's and Children's Health in Sweden.

The AI also showed good results in identifying kids who will face more extensive problems in social communication, cognitive ability and developmental delay, researchers said.

For the study, researchers trained four separate AI programs to look for autism using data on about 30,000 people with and without autism spectrum disorders. The AutMedAI program wound up being the best of the four in follow-up testing.

Advertisement

"The results of the study are significant because they show that it is possible to identify individuals who are likely to have autism from relatively limited and readily available information," said lead researcher Shyam Rajagopalan, an affiliated researcher at Karolinska Institute and an assistant professor at the Institute of Bioinfomatics and Applied Technology in India.

Early diagnosis of autism is important because the earlier kids receive effective therapies and interventions for the disorder, the better their outcomes, researchers said.

"This can drastically change the conditions for early diagnosis and interventions, and ultimately improve the quality of life for many individuals and their families," Rajagopalan said in a Karolinska news release.

Researchers are now working to further hone the AI program, including the possible addition of genetic information to the parameters it considers.

"To ensure that the model is reliable enough to be implemented in clinical contexts, rigorous work and careful validation are required," Tammimies said. "I want to emphasize that our goal is for the model to become a valuable tool for health care, and it is not intended to replace a clinical assessment of autism."

More information

The National Institutes of Health has more on therapies for autism.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

U.S. births continue decline, falling 17% since 2007
Health News // 6 minutes ago
U.S. births continue decline, falling 17% since 2007
Final government data finds the number of U.S. births falling by 2% last year compared to 2022, continuing a decades-long decline.
New insights could help fight bacterial vaginosis
Health News // 27 minutes ago
New insights could help fight bacterial vaginosis
One of the most abundant fatty acids in the body -- and a key ingredient in the Mediterranean diet -- could be a safe, easy and natural cure for bacterial vaginosis, a new lab study suggests.
HHS launches awareness campaign on viruses, vaccines
Health News // 18 hours ago
HHS launches awareness campaign on viruses, vaccines
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Health and Human Services announced a national campaign on Monday to increase public awareness of common respiratory viruses and available vaccines.
Study: Brain implant helps manage Parkinson's symptoms
Health News // 20 hours ago
Study: Brain implant helps manage Parkinson's symptoms
A brain implant guided by AI could provide around-the-clock personalized care for people with Parkinson's disease, a new study suggests.
Human gut might be source of powerful new antibiotics
Health News // 20 hours ago
Human gut might be source of powerful new antibiotics
The crowded microbial space of the human gut is revealing potential routes to new antibiotics, scientists report.
Study: Scrolling through online videos increases boredom
Health News // 21 hours ago
Study: Scrolling through online videos increases boredom
Watching short snippets of videos or fast-forwarding through them makes people more bored rather than less, a new study shows.
Back-to-school prep should include dental checkup
Health News // 1 day ago
Back-to-school prep should include dental checkup
As kids head back to school this fall, there is probably one item many parents haven't thought to put on the to-do list: dental checkups.
Gaza war elevates danger of a polio outbreak
Health News // 2 days ago
Gaza war elevates danger of a polio outbreak
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- The war in Gaza has prevented Hamas from vaccinating local children against the disease as displaced Palestinians crowd into tent encampments 10 months after Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7.
Perdue Foods recalls over 167,000 pounds of frozen chicken
Health News // 2 days ago
Perdue Foods recalls over 167,000 pounds of frozen chicken
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Perdue Foods is recalling more than 167,000 pounds of frozen chicken products over fears of contamination.
High consumption of coffee could put your heart at risk, study finds
Health News // 3 days ago
High consumption of coffee could put your heart at risk, study finds
NEW YORK, Aug. 17 (UPI) -- An Indian study indicates that drinking more than 400 milligrams of caffeine daily on most days of the week could raise otherwise healthy people's risk for cardiovascular disease.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

High consumption of coffee could put your heart at risk, study finds
High consumption of coffee could put your heart at risk, study finds
HHS launches awareness campaign on viruses, vaccines
HHS launches awareness campaign on viruses, vaccines
Study: Brain implant helps manage Parkinson's symptoms
Study: Brain implant helps manage Parkinson's symptoms
Timely dementia diagnosis varies widely across United States
Timely dementia diagnosis varies widely across United States
Study: Scrolling through online videos increases boredom
Study: Scrolling through online videos increases boredom
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement