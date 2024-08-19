Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Aug. 19, 2024 / 1:45 PM

Study: Scrolling through online videos increases boredom

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Watching short snippets of videos or fast-forwarding through them makes people more bored rather than less, a new study shows. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
Watching short snippets of videos or fast-forwarding through them makes people more bored rather than less, a new study shows. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

Bored?

Zipping through online videos isn't going to help you, a new study shows.

Advertisement

Watching short snippets of videos or fast-forwarding through them makes people more bored rather than less, according to the results of seven experiments involving more than 1,200 Americans and Canadians.

Such "digital switching" is less edifying than sticking with one video and watching it all the way through, said lead researcher Katy Tam, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Toronto.

Related

"If people want a more enjoyable experience when watching videos, they can try to stay focused on the content and minimize digital switching," Tam said. "Just like paying for a more immersive experience in a movie theater, more enjoyment comes from immersing oneself in online videos rather than swiping through them."

Watching short videos on social media has become a common pastime, particularly as people spend more time on their smartphone, researchers said.

Study participants predicted they would feel less bored by switching videos instead of watching them in their entirety, researchers said.

But people allowed to freely switch between seven different videos within 10 minutes reported themselves more bored than when they watched a single 10-minute YouTube video all the way through.

Advertisement

The participants found the longer viewing experience to be more satisfying, engaging and meaningful than flipping through a number of videos, results showed.

Participants reported similar results when they watched a 10-minute video rather than fast-forwarding or rewinding through a 50-minute video for 10 minutes, researchers said.

The new paper was published Monday in the Journal of Experimental Psychology: General.

"Digital switching may make the content of online videos seem meaningless because people don't have time to engage with or understand the content," Tam said in a journal news release.

These findings add to mounting evidence that smartphone use actually increases boredom and undermines enjoyment in social situations, researchers noted.

More information

The American Psychological Association has more on boredom.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Study: Brain implant helps manage Parkinson's symptoms
Health News // 1 hour ago
Study: Brain implant helps manage Parkinson's symptoms
A brain implant guided by AI could provide around-the-clock personalized care for people with Parkinson's disease, a new study suggests.
Human gut might be source of powerful new antibiotics
Health News // 1 hour ago
Human gut might be source of powerful new antibiotics
The crowded microbial space of the human gut is revealing potential routes to new antibiotics, scientists report.
Back-to-school prep should include dental checkup
Health News // 5 hours ago
Back-to-school prep should include dental checkup
As kids head back to school this fall, there is probably one item many parents haven't thought to put on the to-do list: dental checkups.
Gaza war elevates danger of a polio outbreak
Health News // 1 day ago
Gaza war elevates danger of a polio outbreak
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- The war in Gaza has prevented Hamas from vaccinating local children against the disease as displaced Palestinians crowd into tent encampments 10 months after Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7.
Perdue Foods recalls over 167,000 pounds of frozen chicken
Health News // 2 days ago
Perdue Foods recalls over 167,000 pounds of frozen chicken
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Perdue Foods is recalling more than 167,000 pounds of frozen chicken products over fears of contamination.
High consumption of coffee could put your heart at risk, study finds
Health News // 2 days ago
High consumption of coffee could put your heart at risk, study finds
NEW YORK, Aug. 17 (UPI) -- An Indian study indicates that drinking more than 400 milligrams of caffeine daily on most days of the week could raise otherwise healthy people's risk for cardiovascular disease.
FDA approves first at-home, over-the-counter test for syphilis
Health News // 2 days ago
FDA approves first at-home, over-the-counter test for syphilis
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved the first over-the-counter, at-home test for syphilis in response to surging levels of the sexually transmitted disease nationwide.
HHS urges blood culture vial conservation amid shortage
Health News // 3 days ago
HHS urges blood culture vial conservation amid shortage
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra Friday urged health care providers to conserve blood culture media bottles and said HHS is taking action to resolve the vial shortage as quickly as possible.
Timely dementia diagnosis varies widely across United States
Health News // 3 days ago
Timely dementia diagnosis varies widely across United States
Where you live in the United States could play a role in whether you get a timely diagnosis of dementia, a new study says.
Brain cells 'reset' during sleep to prepare for tomorrow's memories
Health News // 3 days ago
Brain cells 'reset' during sleep to prepare for tomorrow's memories
A good night's sleep is crucial for helping people make new memories: Neurons that capture new memories during the day reset while you sleep, researchers reported.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Timely dementia diagnosis varies widely across United States
Timely dementia diagnosis varies widely across United States
High consumption of coffee could put your heart at risk, study finds
High consumption of coffee could put your heart at risk, study finds
Chemicals in makeup, sunscreen may increase risk of pregnancy complications
Chemicals in makeup, sunscreen may increase risk of pregnancy complications
FDA approves first at-home, over-the-counter test for syphilis
FDA approves first at-home, over-the-counter test for syphilis
United States remains last for life expectancy among English-speaking countries
United States remains last for life expectancy among English-speaking countries
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement