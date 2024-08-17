Perdue Foods recalls over 167,000 pounds of frozen chicken

Perdue Foods is recalling more than 167,000 pounds of frozen chicken products over fears of contamination. Image courtesy Perdue Foods

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Perdue Foods is recalling more than 167,000 pounds of frozen chicken products over fears of contamination. The frozen, ready-to-eat chicken breast nugget and tender items could contain foreign material, specifically metal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said in a statement.

Perdue said it has received multiple complaints from customers about metal wire embedded in the product, leading it to notify the FSIS.

Stay informed and stay safe! Bookmark our FSIS recall page for the latest and most accurate recall information. https://t.co/YaalTHYBpW #PublicHealth pic.twitter.com/0WaK09Xbyc— USDA Food Safety & Inspection Service (@USDAFoodSafety) August 1, 2024

"There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider," the agency said in its statement.

"FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase."

The products in question were manufactured on March 23, 2024, and were shipped to retail locations across the country while also being sold online directly to consumers.

The recalled products include chicken breast tenders and nuggets in different sizes as well as nuggets under the Butcherbox brands.

All recalled products are marked with the same P-33944 establishment number on the back and can be used to identify them.

Purdue is headquartered in Salisbury, Md., with major operations in Washington state.

"We determined the material to be a very thin strand of metal wire that was inadvertently introduced into the manufacturing process," Senior Vice President Jeff Shaw said in a statement on the company's website.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we decided to voluntarily recall all of these packages of products If you have any of these packages in your home, please do not consume the product, and contact Perdue Foods."