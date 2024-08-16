Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Aug. 16, 2024 / 9:47 AM

Creative hobbies may greatly benefit mental health

By Ernie Mundell, HealthDay News
Painting, woodworking, writing: Whatever you turn to creatively, it could equal or exceed work in terms of maintaining mental health, new research shows. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
Painting, woodworking, writing: Whatever you turn to creatively, it could equal or exceed work in terms of maintaining mental health, new research shows. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

Painting, woodworking, writing: Whatever you turn to creatively, it could equal or exceed work in terms of maintaining mental health, new research shows.

"Crafting and other artistic activities showed a meaningful effect in predicting people's sense that their life is worthwhile," said study lead author Dr. Helen Keyes, of Anglia Ruskin University in Britain.

Advertisement

"Indeed, the impact of crafting was bigger than the impact of being in employment," she added. "Not only does crafting give us a sense of achievement, it is also a meaningful route to self-expression. This is not always the case with employment."

The new study was published Friday in the journal Frontiers in Public Health. It involved almost 7,200 participants in the annual Taking Part survey, conducted by Britain's Department for Culture, Media and Sport.

Related

Folks were asked about their level of participation in cultural, digital and sporting activities.

People were also queried about their levels of loneliness and "sensations of happiness, anxiety and life satisfaction, and to give their impression of whether life is worthwhile," according to a journal news release.

More than a third (37.4%) of respondents said they'd been involved in some kind of arts or crafts activity over the past month.

Advertisement

People who engaged in a creative pursuit scored higher in terms of happiness, life satisfaction and the sense that life is worthwhile, compared to folks who weren't involved in arts or crafts, the researchers found.

"The well-being effects were present even after we accounted for things like employment status and level of deprivation," Keyes said in a journal news release. "It seems that crafting can contribute positively to your well-being above and beyond these other aspects of your life."

Perhaps because many arts and crafts are done while alone, engagement didn't seem to affect people's levels of loneliness.

The study was only designed to show associations, so it could not prove cause and effect.

In her own life, Keyes said she's an avid devotee of DIY projects such as painting and decorating.

"There is certainly something immensely satisfying about seeing the results of your work appear before your eyes," she said. "It feels great to focus on one task and engage your mind creatively."

Policymakers might want to take guidance from the new findings, Keyes said.

"Governments and national health services might consider funding and promoting crafting, or even socially prescribing these activities for at-risk populations, as part of a promotion and prevention approach to well-being and mental health," she said.

Advertisement

More information

Find out more about the benefits of being creative at the American Psychiatric Association.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Poll: Parents consider social media, tech top challenge for schoolkids
Health News // 34 minutes ago
Poll: Parents consider social media, tech top challenge for schoolkids
Parents are worried that social media and technology will get in the way of schoolkids building meaningful connections with classmates and teachers during the upcoming school year, a new poll finds.
FDA warns producer about lead levels in its apple cinnamon puree products
Health News // 15 hours ago
FDA warns producer about lead levels in its apple cinnamon puree products
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning letter to the maker of a popular brand of apple cinnamon fruit puree products found on U.S. grocery store shelves, the FDA announced Thursday.
What is mpox? The infectious virus that is cousin to smallpox
Health News // 21 hours ago
What is mpox? The infectious virus that is cousin to smallpox
On Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, a public health emergency of international concern.
Comatose patients with brain injury may have 'covert' consciousness
Health News // 1 day ago
Comatose patients with brain injury may have 'covert' consciousness
Some comatose patients with severe brain injury might be paying closer attention to their surroundings than previously thought, a new study says.
High blood pressure might increase risk of Alzheimer's disease
Health News // 1 day ago
High blood pressure might increase risk of Alzheimer's disease
Untreated high blood pressure in your 60s could raise your risk for Alzheimer's disease later, new research shows.
Brain-computer tech enables mute man with ALS to 'talk' again
Health News // 1 day ago
Brain-computer tech enables mute man with ALS to 'talk' again
A new brain-computer interface is allowing a man with ALS to speak to others once more, with his brain providing the words and a computer giving them voice.
Work stress may increase risk of heart rhythm disorder
Health News // 1 day ago
Work stress may increase risk of heart rhythm disorder
Employees under crushing work stress are at increased risk of developing atrial fibrillation, a dangerous heart rhythm disorder, a new study finds.
Cost of healthcare among top health concerns for voters over 50
Health News // 1 day ago
Cost of healthcare among top health concerns for voters over 50
Five of the top six health issues among older adults have to do with healthcare costs, according to new data.
Chemicals in makeup, sunscreen may increase risk of pregnancy complications
Health News // 1 day ago
Chemicals in makeup, sunscreen may increase risk of pregnancy complications
Chemicals commonly found in sunscreen, makeup and other personal care products could be putting pregnancies at risk, a new study warns.
Study: Your body experiences 'massive' biomolecular changes in your 40s and 60s
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Your body experiences 'massive' biomolecular changes in your 40s and 60s
A team at Stanford University has found "massive" changes during a person's mid-40s and early 60s in regard to the molecules and microorganisms that help maintain the body.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: Your body experiences 'massive' biomolecular changes in your 40s and 60s
Study: Your body experiences 'massive' biomolecular changes in your 40s and 60s
United States remains last for life expectancy among English-speaking countries
United States remains last for life expectancy among English-speaking countries
What is mpox? The infectious virus that is cousin to smallpox
What is mpox? The infectious virus that is cousin to smallpox
Chemicals in makeup, sunscreen may increase risk of pregnancy complications
Chemicals in makeup, sunscreen may increase risk of pregnancy complications
Comatose patients with brain injury may have 'covert' consciousness
Comatose patients with brain injury may have 'covert' consciousness
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement