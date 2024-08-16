Aug. 16 (UPI) -- U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra on Friday urged health care providers to conserve blood culture media bottles and said HHS is taking action to resolve the vials shortage as quickly as possible.
"HHS and the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) are working closely with the manufacturer and other partners to accelerate rapid resolution of the shortage, including expediting any necessary review (e.g., for shelf-life extension), meeting with alternative suppliers, and communicating best practices and conservation strategies," Becerra's statement read.