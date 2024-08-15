Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Aug. 15, 2024 / 9:35 AM

Work stress may increase risk of heart rhythm disorder

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Employees under crushing work stress are at increased risk of developing atrial fibrillation, a dangerous heart rhythm disorder, a new study finds. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
Employees under crushing work stress are at increased risk of developing atrial fibrillation, a dangerous heart rhythm disorder, a new study finds. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

Low-paid employees under crushing work stress have a nearly doubled risk of developing a dangerous heart rhythm disorder, a new study finds.

White-collar workers with high-stress, low-reward jobs have a 97% increased risk of developing atrial fibrillation, which increases a person's risk of stroke and heart failure, researchers report.

Advertisement

"Our study suggests that work-related stressors may be relevant factors to include in preventive strategies" targeting heart disease, said senior study author Xavier Trudel, an occupational and cardiovascular epidemiologist at Laval University in Quebec, Canada.

For the study, Trudel and his colleagues analyzed data on more than 5,900 Canadian workers gathered during a research project from 1991 to 2018.

Related

The employees were asked about their work stress, and medical records revealed that 186 of the workers had developed atrial fibrillation, or A-Fib.

About 19% of those with A-Fib said they had high job stress, while another 25% said their work wasn't being adequately rewarded with recognition or better pay. About 10% said they had stress and also felt poorly rewarded for their work.

Those with high job stress had an 83% increased risk of A-Fib compared those not stressed by work, results show.

Advertisement

Likewise, those who felt poorly rewarded had a 44% increased risk of A-Fib, compared to those who felt work was treating them fairly.

And those with both stressors had a 97% increased risk of A-Fib, researchers found.

The findings were published Wednesday in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

In atrial fibrillation, the upper chambers of the heart begin to beat irregularly. This allows blood to pool in the chamber, potentially leading to dangerous stroke-causing blood clots.

A-Fib doubles the risk of heart-related death and is associated with a fivefold increased risk for stroke, according to the American Heart Association.

More than 12 million people are projected to have A-Fib in the United States by 2030, the AHA estimates.

"The effectiveness of workplace interventions to reduce psychosocial stressors that may also reduce the risk of A-Fib should be investigated in future research efforts," Trudel said.

Potential workplace changes that could contribute to heart health includes slowing down large projects to prevent increased workload, implementing flexible work hours, and holding regular meetings between managers and employees to discuss day-to-day challenges, Trudel said.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more about atrial fibrillation.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Brain-computer tech enables mute man with ALS to 'talk' again
Health News // 11 minutes ago
Brain-computer tech enables mute man with ALS to 'talk' again
A new brain-computer interface is allowing a man with ALS to speak to others once more, with his brain providing the words and a computer giving them voice.
Cost of healthcare among top health concerns for voters over 50
Health News // 19 hours ago
Cost of healthcare among top health concerns for voters over 50
Five of the top six health issues among older adults have to do with healthcare costs, according to new data.
Chemicals in makeup, sunscreen may increase risk of pregnancy complications
Health News // 19 hours ago
Chemicals in makeup, sunscreen may increase risk of pregnancy complications
Chemicals commonly found in sunscreen, makeup and other personal care products could be putting pregnancies at risk, a new study warns.
Study: Your body experiences 'massive' biomolecular changes in your 40s and 60s
Health News // 20 hours ago
Study: Your body experiences 'massive' biomolecular changes in your 40s and 60s
A team at Stanford University has found "massive" changes during a person's mid-40s and early 60s in regard to the molecules and microorganisms that help maintain the body.
CDC warns of surge in parvovirus cases
Health News // 20 hours ago
CDC warns of surge in parvovirus cases
Parvovirus B19, a seasonal respiratory virus that subsided during the pandemic, is making a comeback, U.S. health officials warned Tuesday.
New implant automatically releases naloxone to help prevent fatal overdoses
Health News // 20 hours ago
New implant automatically releases naloxone to help prevent fatal overdoses
A new implant could help prevent overdose deaths by automatically administering the OD-reversing drug naloxone, a new study shows.
United States remains last for life expectancy among English-speaking countries
Health News // 21 hours ago
United States remains last for life expectancy among English-speaking countries
Americans continue to rank dead last in life expectancy among English-speaking countries, a new study finds.
Preterm babies fall into 3 risk categories for developmental problems
Health News // 22 hours ago
Preterm babies fall into 3 risk categories for developmental problems
Not all babies born prematurely will suffer long-term developmental problems, a new study finds.
Shingles may increase risk of cognitive decline
Health News // 1 day ago
Shingles may increase risk of cognitive decline
A new study found a 20% higher risk that an older person would experience "subjective cognitive decline" if they'd gone through a bout of shingles.
Cigarette smoking hits 80-year low in U.S.
Health News // 1 day ago
Cigarette smoking hits 80-year low in U.S.
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Cigarette smoking in the United States hit an historic low this year, according to Gallup, which has been monitoring smoking trends for eight decades.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: Your body experiences 'massive' biomolecular changes in your 40s and 60s
Study: Your body experiences 'massive' biomolecular changes in your 40s and 60s
Many nonsmokers have lung nodules linked to risk of cancer
Many nonsmokers have lung nodules linked to risk of cancer
United States remains last for life expectancy among English-speaking countries
United States remains last for life expectancy among English-speaking countries
CDC warns of surge in parvovirus cases
CDC warns of surge in parvovirus cases
Anti-inflammatory diet might lower risk of dementia
Anti-inflammatory diet might lower risk of dementia
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement