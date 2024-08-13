Trending
Health News
Aug. 13, 2024 / 11:14 AM

Study: Men's cancer deaths to rise by 93% globally by 2050

By Robin Foster, HealthDay News
Cancer cases and deaths among males will jump globally by 84% and 93%, respectively, by 2050, new research predicts. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
Men, take note: Cancer cases and deaths among males will jump globally by 84% and 93%, respectively, by 2050, new research predicts.

Published Monday in the journal Cancer, the study found the increases were greater among men 65 and older and in countries and territories with a low or medium "human development index." That index measures each country's development in health, knowledge and standard of living, according to the study.

"A national and international collaboration, as well as a coordinated multi-sectoral approach, are essential to improve current cancer outcomes and to reverse the anticipated rise in cancer burden by 2050," said lead study author Habtamu Mellie Bizuayehu, of the University of Queensland in Australia.

"Implementing and expanding universal health coverage and expanding health infrastructure and establishing publicly funded medical schools and scholarships for training medical and public health staff can improve cancer care and equity," Bizuayehu added in a journal news release.

Turning to data from the Global Cancer Observatory, his team analyzed more than 30 different types of cancers across 185 countries and territories worldwide to make its projections.

This isn't the first study to deliver a dismal outlook on the future of cancer prevalence.

In February, the World Health Organization predicted more than 35 million new cancer cases by 2050, a 77% increase from the estimated 20 million cases predicted in 2022. The survey looked at both men and women in 115 countries.

The WHO report suggested several factors may be fueling the future surge, including:

Population aging and growth

Changes to people's exposure to environmental risk factors, with air pollution a key concern

Tobacco and alcohol use

Obesity

In the latest study, the researchers also pointed to smoking and alcohol consumption as modifiable risk factors that are common among men.

Other factors that may help explain why men face higher rates of cancer compared to women include lower participation in cancer prevention activities and underuse of screening and treatments, the study authors added.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Health News // 58 minutes ago
New research confirms that alcohol is not your friend as you age: Even light drinking was linked to an increase in cancer deaths among older adults.
Health News // 1 hour ago
Eating a healthy diet that dampens inflammation in the body could lower your odds for dementia, especially if you already have heart risk factors, a new study shows.
Health News // 2 hours ago
People who ate the most foods high in heme iron -- red meat and other animal products, mainly -- had a 26% higher risk of Type 2 diabetes than those who ate the least, researchers said.
Health News // 2 hours ago
New research suggests that switching from smoking to vaping won't prevent some dangerous changes to a person's genome.
Health News // 2 hours ago
Kids more often get the psychiatric care they need if they live in states that mandate insurance coverage for child mental health care, a new study confirms.
Health News // 19 hours ago
NEW YORK, Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Blood and urine tests are ineffective for diagnosing long COVID -- a constellation of long-term symptoms such as chronic pain, brain fog, shortness of breath and intense fatigue, a new study shows.
Health News // 1 day ago
Nearly half of all dementia cases could be delayed or prevented altogether by addressing 14 possible risk factors, including vision loss and high cholesterol, a new global report found.
Health News // 2 days ago
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is not approving an application from Lykos Therapeutics for its use of MDMA to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.
Health News // 3 days ago
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday announced the approval of the first nasal spray for treatment of Anaphylaxis, a life-threatening allergic reaction.
Health News // 4 days ago
A new government report shows childhood vaccines have prevented hundreds of millions of illnesses, tens of millions of hospitalizations and more than 1 million deaths among Americans born in the past 30 years.
