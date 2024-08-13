Red meat contains type of iron linked to diabetes risk

People who ate the most foods high in heme iron -- red meat and other animal products, mainly -- had a 26% higher risk of Type 2 diabetes than those who ate the least, researchers said. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

Red meat contains a type of iron that could increase a person's risk of Type 2 diabetes, a new study warns. People who ate the most foods high in heme iron -- red meat and other animal products, mainly -- had a 26% higher risk of Type 2 diabetes than those who ate the least, researchers reported Tuesday in the journal Nature Metabolism. Advertisement

In fact, heme iron accounted for more than half of the Type 2 diabetes risk associated with unprocessed red meat, researchers found.

But non-heme iron, which is found in plant-based foods, had no link at all with Type 2 diabetes, results show.

"This study underscores the importance of healthy dietary choices in diabetes prevention," said researcher Frank Hu, a professor of nutrition and epidemiology at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston.

"Reducing heme iron intake, particularly from red meat, and adopting a more plant-based diet can be effective strategies in lowering diabetes risk," Hu added in a Harvard news release.

Heme iron comes from hemoglobin, a blood protein that facilitates the transport of oxygen in red blood cells. It's commonly found in meat, poultry and seafood, and is more easily absorbed by the body than non-heme iron.

Advertisement

For the study, researchers assessed the link between iron intake and Type 2 diabetes using 36 years of dietary reports from more than 206,000 health professionals enrolled in two long-term research projects.

They also analyzed the blood of more than 37,500 people to figure out how iron might be increasing diabetes risk.

Heme iron was associated with a wide array of blood biomarkers associated with Type 2 diabetes, results showed.

The research team also identified a dozen blood metabolites that might play a role in the link between heme iron intake and Type 2 diabetes risk, researchers said.

These findings raise concerns about the addition of heme iron to plant-based meat alternatives to enhance their meaty flavor and appearance, the researchers said.

More information

The Cleveland Clinic has more about dietary iron.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.