Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Aug. 13, 2024 / 9:50 AM

Tougher state insurance laws help kids get mental health care

By Ernie Mundell, HealthDay News
Kids more often get the psychiatric care they need if they live in states that mandate insurance coverage for child mental health care, a new study confirms. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
Kids more often get the psychiatric care they need if they live in states that mandate insurance coverage for child mental health care, a new study confirms. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

Kids more often get the psychiatric care they need if they live in states that mandate insurance coverage for child mental health care, a new study confirms.

Parents and caregivers were 20% less likely to say they'd had trouble getting mental health services for a child if they lived in states with comprehensive laws around mental and behavioral health insurance coverage, reported a team from the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF).

Advertisement

Going without needed mental health services can lead to tragedy, study lead author Dr. Ashley Foster said.

"Unfortunately, in my own practice, I regularly see children who are unable to access needed mental health care, and their symptoms continue to worsen until they reach a crisis point," said Foster, a pediatric emergency care physician at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital.

Related

The need is real: A poll released last month by the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) found that nearly a third of American adolescents and teens received some sort of mental health treatment in 2023.

SAMHSA noted that rates of adolescents getting mental health treatment has increased virtually every year since 2009.

In the new study, Foster's team surveyed 30,000 child caregivers nationwide.

Advertisement

They found that about 1 in 8 said they'd had trouble accessing mental or behavioral health service for their child between 2016 and 2019. The effect was more common among the caregivers of Black and Asian kids, and among those caring for children with especially troubled childhoods.

And it's not enough for a state to enact laws around child mental health care coverage: It has to be enforced. Loopholes or roadblocks abound, Foster said.

"Even when families have insurance, mental and behavioral health providers may refuse to accept certain insurance types -- or insurance altogether," she explained in a UCSF new release. "For those who do access care, there may be high co-pays or deductibles, which can affect perceptions of access."

What can be done?

Rates of access can improve when states clearly define those conditions that must be covered by insurance, for example, autism and attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

There should also be a focus on community-based mental health services; a workforce that reflects the diversity of a state's population; and financial support put toward telehealth services, the researchers added.

The findings were published Monday in the journal JAMA Network Open.

More information

Find out more about the treatment of ADHD at the Cleveland Clinic.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Red meat contains type of iron linked to diabetes risk
Health News // 20 minutes ago
Red meat contains type of iron linked to diabetes risk
People who ate the most foods high in heme iron -- red meat and other animal products, mainly -- had a 26% higher risk of Type 2 diabetes than those who ate the least, researchers said.
Smoking, vaping linked to similar unhealthy changes in DNA
Health News // 29 minutes ago
Smoking, vaping linked to similar unhealthy changes in DNA
New research suggests that switching from smoking to vaping won't prevent some dangerous changes to a person's genome.
Long COVID continues to evade diagnosis through lab tests
Health News // 17 hours ago
Long COVID continues to evade diagnosis through lab tests
NEW YORK, Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Blood and urine tests are ineffective for diagnosing long COVID -- a constellation of long-term symptoms such as chronic pain, brain fog, shortness of breath and intense fatigue, a new study shows.
Study: Addressing risk factors for dementia could reduce cases by 45%
Health News // 23 hours ago
Study: Addressing risk factors for dementia could reduce cases by 45%
Nearly half of all dementia cases could be delayed or prevented altogether by addressing 14 possible risk factors, including vision loss and high cholesterol, a new global report found.
FDA rejects MDMA to treat post-traumatic stress disorder
Health News // 2 days ago
FDA rejects MDMA to treat post-traumatic stress disorder
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is not approving an application from Lykos Therapeutics for its use of MDMA to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.
FDA approves nasal injection epinephrine for anaphylactic reaction
Health News // 3 days ago
FDA approves nasal injection epinephrine for anaphylactic reaction
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday announced the approval of the first nasal spray for treatment of Anaphylaxis, a life-threatening allergic reaction.
CDC: Childhood vaccines have saved 1 million U.S. lives since 1994
Health News // 4 days ago
CDC: Childhood vaccines have saved 1 million U.S. lives since 1994
A new government report shows childhood vaccines have prevented hundreds of millions of illnesses, tens of millions of hospitalizations and more than 1 million deaths among Americans born in the past 30 years.
Study finds autism likely to recur among kids in family
Health News // 4 days ago
Study finds autism likely to recur among kids in family
There's a good chance that if one child in a family has autism, another will also develop the disorder, a new study suggests.
CDC: 1 new listeria death as 43 cases in 13 states tied to Boar's Head deli meat
Health News // 4 days ago
CDC: 1 new listeria death as 43 cases in 13 states tied to Boar's Head deli meat
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The CDC on Thursday confirmed one new death and a handful of freshly reported listeria cases amid the virus' recent outbreak in Boar's Head deli products now in more than a dozen states from the East to Midwest U.S.
Study links heavy marijuana use with risk of head, neck cancers
Health News // 4 days ago
Study links heavy marijuana use with risk of head, neck cancers
People who use marijuana at high levels are putting themselves at more than three times the risk for head and neck cancers, new research warns.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study finds autism likely to recur among kids in family
Study finds autism likely to recur among kids in family
FDA rejects MDMA to treat post-traumatic stress disorder
FDA rejects MDMA to treat post-traumatic stress disorder
FDA approves nasal injection epinephrine for anaphylactic reaction
FDA approves nasal injection epinephrine for anaphylactic reaction
Long COVID continues to evade diagnosis through lab tests
Long COVID continues to evade diagnosis through lab tests
Study: Addressing risk factors for dementia could reduce cases by 45%
Study: Addressing risk factors for dementia could reduce cases by 45%
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement