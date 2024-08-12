Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Aug. 12, 2024 / 5:00 PM / Updated at 5:52 PM

Long COVID continues to evade diagnosis through lab tests

By Susan Kreimer
Dr. Kristine Erlandson (L), a professor of medicine and epidemiology at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora talks with nurse Laura Petties. Photo courtesy of University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus
Dr. Kristine Erlandson (L), a professor of medicine and epidemiology at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora talks with nurse Laura Petties. Photo courtesy of University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus

NEW YORK, Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Blood and urine tests are ineffective for diagnosing long COVID -- a constellation of long-term symptoms such as chronic pain, brain fog, shortness of breath and intense fatigue, a new study shows.

Without a clear tool to detect and treat the lingering illness, it remains "a major public health burden," researchers noted, affecting millions of people worldwide and significantly altering quality of life.

Advertisement

The new study, funded by the National Institutes of Health Researching COVID to Enhance Recovery (RECOVER) Initiative, was published Monday in Annals of Internal Medicine.

Because few large studies looked at standardized laboratory tests as a way to help diagnose long COVID, researchers decided to examine results of 25 measurements in more of than 10,000 adults enrolled in the RECOVER trial. Launched in 2021, this trial received $1.15 billion in congressional funding.

Advertisement

At the outset, participants underwent blood tests and were deemed eligible whether or not they had a previous infection of SARS-CoV-2.

Researchers followed them with surveys every three months and laboratory samples at six, 12, 24, 36 and 48 months after infection or the date of a negative test result.

In comparing responses to questionnaires and routine test outcomes, researchers assessed whether SARS-CoV-2 resulted in repeated laboratory abnormalities regardless if participants had symptoms.

The findings basically revealed little, said the study's lead author, Dr. Kristine Erlandson, a professor of medicine and epidemiology at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora. That's because the laboratory results were inconclusive.

However, she and co-researchers recommended in their study report that clinicians still perform routine clinical tests to rule out other treatable causes of the symptoms in post-acute sequelae of COVID-19, the scientific name for long COVID.

Researchers also uncovered evidence to bolster the notion that SARS-CoV-2 could contribute to the risk of diabetes independent of long COVID -- a link found early in the pandemic.

Individuals with prior SARS-CoV-2 also had higher urine albumin to creatinine ratio. This indicator of early kidney disease has shown an association with cardiovascular conditions in other populations.

Advertisement

Continuing inflammation may be a possible explanation for smell and taste disruptions and post-acute sequelae of COVID-19, researchers said.

"The diversity of symptoms may be one of the reasons that we have difficulty in truly understanding why some people develop long COVID and ultimately how we can treat it," Erlandson said.

"Long COVID is a condition currently defined by symptoms and physical exam findings, not by abnormal routine laboratory measures," she added.

"Similarly, providers should certainly not dismiss a diagnosis of long COVID based on normal clinical laboratory values."

In an accompanying editorial, researchers from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore noted that most significant unsolved enigmas of the COVID-19 pandemic pertain to the knowledge, diagnosis and treatment of long COVID.

"When [it is] severe, long COVID can be disabling, resulting in job loss or inconsistent ability to perform other roles, such as caregiving. Even in 2024, long COVID remains common," Drs. Paul Auwaerter and Annukka Antar wrote in the editorial.

"Approximately 1 in 20 U.S. adults reported persisting symptoms after COVID-19 in June 2024, with 1.4% reporting significant limitations The incidence of long COVID is 3.5% among immunized people in the Omicron era, and it can occur after reinfection."

Advertisement

The editorial's writers added that "importantly, acknowledging symptoms with empathy and creating a symptom management plan provides a basis for trust and hope amidst uncertainty."

It's impressive that researchers undertook "a high-quality analysis" of 25 routinely available labs in an attempt to help diagnose long COVID, said Dr. John Baratta, founder and co-director of the UNC COVID Recovery Clinic at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill School of Medicine. He was not involved in the study.

"The study did not show clinically meaningful changes in the blood work between people who have long COVID and those who do not," said Baratta, a specialist in physical and rehabilitation medicine.

"This is unfortunate, but not surprising, as many of us clinicians treating people with long COVID have been unable to find abnormalities on extensive medical workups."

The study "continues to show how difficult it can be to diagnose someone with long COVID," said Dr. Amy Edwards, an infectious disease specialist who heads the Pediatric COVID Recovery Clinic at University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital in Cleveland.

Arriving at a diagnosis of long COVID involves taking a detailed medical history and doing a thorough physical exam, Edwards said.

"Currently, physicians have to rule out everything else -- what we call a diagnosis of exclusion -- rather than being able to positively diagnose someone based on a definite blood result," she said.

Advertisement

Despite the researchers' findings, Edwards added that researchers should pursue these types of studies "until a clear idea of what causes long COVID is known, so that a test can be developed to make diagnosis easier."

She pointed out that this study didn't include children, so clinicians remain unaware if the same results would apply to pediatric patients.

Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly, a clinical epidemiologist at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, said he appreciates that the researchers made an earnest attempt to study lab abnormalities in hopes of identifying diagnostics for long COVID.

"You won't catch any fish if you don't have your line in the water," Al-Aly said, adding, "If we don't do this as a community of scientists, we're never going to make progress. It's good that they tried."

For now, the lack of abnormal findings in blood tests may complicate long COVID patients' approval process for disability benefits, Baratta said.

"Long COVID is an extremely complex process that reaches beyond the boundaries of current medical knowledge," he said.

"However, there is hope for the future. There are tremendous research efforts underway globally to uncover the mysteries of this disease."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Study: Addressing risk factors for dementia could reduce cases by 45%
Health News // 6 hours ago
Study: Addressing risk factors for dementia could reduce cases by 45%
Nearly half of all dementia cases could be delayed or prevented altogether by addressing 14 possible risk factors, including vision loss and high cholesterol, a new global report found.
FDA rejects MDMA to treat post-traumatic stress disorder
Health News // 2 days ago
FDA rejects MDMA to treat post-traumatic stress disorder
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is not approving an application from Lykos Therapeutics for its use of MDMA to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.
FDA approves nasal injection epinephrine for anaphylactic reaction
Health News // 3 days ago
FDA approves nasal injection epinephrine for anaphylactic reaction
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday announced the approval of the first nasal spray for treatment of Anaphylaxis, a life-threatening allergic reaction.
CDC: Childhood vaccines have saved 1 million U.S. lives since 1994
Health News // 3 days ago
CDC: Childhood vaccines have saved 1 million U.S. lives since 1994
A new government report shows childhood vaccines have prevented hundreds of millions of illnesses, tens of millions of hospitalizations and more than 1 million deaths among Americans born in the past 30 years.
Study finds autism likely to recur among kids in family
Health News // 3 days ago
Study finds autism likely to recur among kids in family
There's a good chance that if one child in a family has autism, another will also develop the disorder, a new study suggests.
CDC: 1 new listeria death as 43 cases in 13 states tied to Boar's Head deli meat
Health News // 3 days ago
CDC: 1 new listeria death as 43 cases in 13 states tied to Boar's Head deli meat
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The CDC on Thursday confirmed one new death and a handful of freshly reported listeria cases amid the virus' recent outbreak in Boar's Head deli products now in more than a dozen states from the East to Midwest U.S.
Study links heavy marijuana use with risk of head, neck cancers
Health News // 4 days ago
Study links heavy marijuana use with risk of head, neck cancers
People who use marijuana at high levels are putting themselves at more than three times the risk for head and neck cancers, new research warns.
New 'electric bandages' might accelerate wound healing
Health News // 4 days ago
New 'electric bandages' might accelerate wound healing
Newly developed battery-powered electric bandages could help wounds heal more quickly, a new study reports.
CDC updates guidance addressing pain of IUD insertion
Health News // 4 days ago
CDC updates guidance addressing pain of IUD insertion
Plenty of women know that having an IUD inserted in their uterus can be an excruciating experience, but new government guidance issued Thursday may soon make the experience less painful for many.
Study finds more evidence of common artificial sweetener posing heart risk
Health News // 4 days ago
Study finds more evidence of common artificial sweetener posing heart risk
A new study found more evidence to suggest that the common artificial sweetener erythritol might pose dangers to consumers' hearts.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study finds autism likely to recur among kids in family
Study finds autism likely to recur among kids in family
FDA rejects MDMA to treat post-traumatic stress disorder
FDA rejects MDMA to treat post-traumatic stress disorder
FDA approves nasal injection epinephrine for anaphylactic reaction
FDA approves nasal injection epinephrine for anaphylactic reaction
Study: Addressing risk factors for dementia could reduce cases by 45%
Study: Addressing risk factors for dementia could reduce cases by 45%
Study finds more evidence of common artificial sweetener posing heart risk
Study finds more evidence of common artificial sweetener posing heart risk
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement