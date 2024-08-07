Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Aug. 7, 2024 / 4:00 PM / Updated at 4:05 PM

In Parkinson's, dementia may occur less often or later than believed, study says

By Susan Kreimer
On top of living with Parkinson’s disease, receiving a diagnosis of dementia can be especially traumatic for patients and their families, Photo by PicsbyAnnyk/Pixabay
1 of 2 | On top of living with Parkinson’s disease, receiving a diagnosis of dementia can be especially traumatic for patients and their families, Photo by PicsbyAnnyk/Pixabay

NEW YORK, Aug. 7 (UPI) -- People with Parkinson's disease fear developing dementia, but their risk may be less than once believed, or it could strike later than expected in the movement disorder's course, a new study has found.

The study, conducted at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, was published Wednesday in the online issue of Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.

Advertisement

Researchers undertook the study because "we thought that the most-cited research to date reporting on dementia risk in Parkinson's was potentially flawed," said the study's corresponding author, Dr. Daniel Weintraub, a professor of psychiatry in the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.

On top of living with Parkinson's disease, receiving a diagnosis of dementia can be especially traumatic for patients and their families, Weintraub said.

Related

This study offers hope, with more optimistic projections of the long-term dementia risk for people with Parkinson's disease. That means a longer time frame to prevent or slow down the onset of cognitive decline in dementia could exist.

Advertisement

It is commonly reported that dementia occurs in up to 80% of patients with Parkinson disease, but this information came from studies published more than two decades ago, included relatively small numbers of participants and harbored other limitations, researchers noted.

"This study is more rigorous in multiple ways," Weintraub said, as it incorporates data from two large, ongoing, observational studies. It's encouraging, he said, that "dementia in Parkinson's disease is not universal" and arises later than previously perceived.

In one of those studies -- an international investigation called the Parkinson's Progression Markers Initiative -- 417 participants (65% male) with an average age of 62 had received a new diagnosis of Parkinson's disease and had not yet undergone treatment at the time of entry.

The other study -- at the University of Pennsylvania -- included 389 people with Parkinson's who averaged 69 years in age. They were diagnosed an average of six years before the study began, and researchers monitored for possible development of dementia.

In the international study, researchers estimated a 9% probability of a dementia diagnosis 10 years after Parkinson's disease was diagnosed.

However, in the Pennsylvania study, researchers estimated a 27% probability of participants being diagnosed with dementia 10 years following a Parkinson's diagnosis. The estimated risk of dementia was 50% 15 years after a Parkinson's diagnosis and 74% 20 years after diagnosis.

Advertisement

Factors that raised the risk of dementia in the Pennsylvania study included older age at the time of Parkinson's diagnosis, male sex and a lower level of education, researchers said.

They also acknowledged a limitation of both studies -- that participants were highly educated and primarily White people recruited for research purposes, so they may differ from the general population.

"Screening for cognitive abilities in Parkinson's disease should start at the time of diagnosis and should occur annually," Weintraub said. In addition, "There remains a great need to develop options for treating or preventing Parkinson's-related cognitive impairment."

The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research and numerous funding partners supported the international study. The National Institute on Aging funded the University of Pennsylvania portion.

"This is an impressive study of dementia in Parkinson's disease. Most people think of Parkinson's disease as a motor disorder, but it can have cognitive symptoms, as well," said Dr. Nandakumar Narayanan, a professor of neurology at University of Iowa Health Care in Iowa City. He was not involved in the study.

"Dementia and these cognitive symptoms continue to be an important problem in Parkinson's disease, and healthcare providers should be aware of them," Narayanan said.

Advertisement

However, he noted that there are "wide margins of errors" in this study's estimates, so more information would be necessary to gauge and reduce any particular patient's specific risk.

"Dementia is one of the most dreaded non-motor manifestations of Parkinson's disease -- and justifiably so, since it is an important contributor to disability, poor quality of life, caregiver burnout and death," said Dr. Guy Schwartz, co-director of the Stony Brook Parkinson's and Movement Disorders Center at Stony Brook Medicine on Long Island, N.Y.

Yet, effective treatments for dementia associated with Parkinson's disease are lacking, unlike treatments for its motor symptoms, Schwartz noted.

Meanwhile, patients "are often times preoccupied" with the prospective "loss of independence, compromised ability to communicate, inability to enjoy hobbies and fear of nursing home institutionalization," among other possible upcoming challenges, he said.

The study also found dementia is more common in men than women, Schwartz pointed out, raising the question of whether hormonal factors can give rise to this loss of cognitive functioning.

Dr. Michael Okun, national medical adviser to the Parkinson's Foundation, stressed the importance of being "extremely cautious in the interpretation of studies examining long-term dementia risk in Parkinson's disease."

"Though we would welcome news of declining rates of dementia in Parkinson's, we should be careful about drawing conclusions prematurely," said Okun, who also is director of the Norman Fixel Institute for Neurological Diseases at the University of Florida Health in Gainesville.

Advertisement

"Who we recruit for studies, and what criteria we use to define dementia, can significantly skew results in one direction or another."

Latest Headlines

Poll: 30% of Americans over 50 are now caregivers
Health News // 5 hours ago
Poll: 30% of Americans over 50 are now caregivers
More than 1 in 4 Americans 50 or older are now caregivers, looking after at least one family member or friend who has a health problem or disability, a new poll has found.
Study: Bystander CPR more likely to save White adults, men
Health News // 6 hours ago
Study: Bystander CPR more likely to save White adults, men
White adults are three times more likely to survive cardiac arrest after receiving bystander CPR than Black adults are, a new study found. Likewise, men are twice as likely to survive after bystander CPR than women.
Red Cross warns of blood shortage as summer heat cuts donations
Health News // 6 hours ago
Red Cross warns of blood shortage as summer heat cuts donations
The national blood supply has fallen by more than 25% since July 1, the American Red Cross announced.
Miscarriages in horses offer insights to help prevent pregnancy loss in humans
Health News // 6 hours ago
Miscarriages in horses offer insights to help prevent pregnancy loss in humans
Researchers are gleaning important insights into miscarriages in women from a longtime four-legged friend: horses.
Study: Gestational diabetes won't raise risk of breast cancer
Health News // 7 hours ago
Study: Gestational diabetes won't raise risk of breast cancer
Gestational diabetes in pregnant women will not raise their long-term odds for breast cancer, a new study shows.
EPA bans DCPA pesticide in 'historic' move to protect unborn babies, pregnant women
Health News // 23 hours ago
EPA bans DCPA pesticide in 'historic' move to protect unborn babies, pregnant women
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- The EPA on Tuesday issued an "historic" emergency order to stop the use of the pesticide Dacthal, or DCPA, in order to fully look at the serious health risks it poses to unborn babies and pregnant women.
Wildfire smoke might have harmful effect on surgical patients
Health News // 1 day ago
Wildfire smoke might have harmful effect on surgical patients
Inhaling wildfire smoke could complicate the effects of anesthesia on surgical patients, and it also might hamper their recovery, researchers reported.
More than 8% of Americans were uninsured in early 2024
Health News // 1 day ago
More than 8% of Americans were uninsured in early 2024
Following several years of record low rates of uninsured Americans, a new survey finds more folks are once again without health insurance.
United States spends $43 billion each year on cancer screening
Health News // 1 day ago
United States spends $43 billion each year on cancer screening
Screening for cancer saves lives, but a new report shows it comes with a hefty price tag: The United States spends at least $43 billion annually on tests that check for five major cancers.
Study suggests hospitals frequently misdiagnose pneumonia
Health News // 1 day ago
Study suggests hospitals frequently misdiagnose pneumonia
Hospitals could be frequently misdiagnosing pneumonia, causing patients to receive the wrong treatments and potentially become deathly ill, a new study finds.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New biomaterial might help replace cartilage lost to arthritis
New biomaterial might help replace cartilage lost to arthritis
It really hurts to think, new study concludes
It really hurts to think, new study concludes
EPA bans DCPA pesticide in 'historic' move to protect unborn babies, pregnant women
EPA bans DCPA pesticide in 'historic' move to protect unborn babies, pregnant women
More than 8% of Americans were uninsured in early 2024
More than 8% of Americans were uninsured in early 2024
FDA issues warning over skin peel treatments, orders retailers to halt sales
FDA issues warning over skin peel treatments, orders retailers to halt sales
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement