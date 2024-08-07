Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Aug. 7, 2024 / 9:50 AM

Miscarriages in horses offer insights to help prevent pregnancy loss in humans

By Ernie Mundell, HealthDay News
Researchers are gleaning important insights into miscarriages in women from a longtime four-legged friend: horses. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
Researchers are gleaning important insights into miscarriages in women from a longtime four-legged friend: horses. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

Researchers are gleaning important insights into miscarriages in women from a longtime four-legged friend: horses.

It shouldn't come as a surprise, since female horses have long pregnancies (11 months) and embryos of both species grow at similar rates, said a team overseen by Mandi de Mestre, a professor of equine medicine at Cornell University in New York.

Advertisement

Their new research found that almost half (42%) of miscarriages and spontaneous abortions that occurred in horses during the first two months of pregnancy were linked to a chromosomal condition called triploidy.

With triploidy, the fetus contains an extra set of chromosomes that can cause complications leading to pregnancy loss, the researchers explained.

Related

So, horses make a good model for human pregnancies because, "over that embryonic period [up to eight weeks from conception], triploidy had rarely been reported in mammals outside of women," de Mestre noted in a Cornell news release.

Advertisement

"The study tells us that over the first six weeks of gestation, this will likely be the primary cause of pregnancy loss following natural conception," she added.

Her team published its findings Monday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

According to the research team, about 10% to 20% of human pregnancies will end in miscarriage, and chromosomal aberrations are thought to be a major cause.

But until now, scientists haven't had an adequate animal model for human miscarriages. In the new study, they analyzed 256 fetus and placenta samples from veterinarians who had treated horses with failed pregnancies over a period of 10 years.

"We were able to study the impact of chromosome errors across the entire pregnancy in the horse," de Mestre said. "We found that triploidy is only associated with losses in early pregnancy."

Chromosomal errors occurred in 57.9% of pregnancy losses up to day 55 of gestation and in 57.2% of losses between days 56 and 110.

In contrast, only 1.4% of losses between days 111 and the end of pregnancy were associated with chromosomal errors like triploidy.

Aneuploidy -- the gain or loss of a chromosome -- was tied to miscarriages in the first 10 weeks of pregnancy, de Mestre's group reported, while deletions or duplications of a segment of a chromosome were largely detected in miscarriages after 110 days.

Advertisement

That mirrored similar findings among women who had miscarried. Most human miscarriages occur at home, the research team noted, so there's little for researchers to work with if they hope to uncover why miscarriages occur.

Using the horse as a model might rectify that situation, they said. Horses' owners typically provide a high level of care and monitoring to their animals during a pregnancy, offering much data that's useful for research.

The new research can certainly help horses.

For example, if it's determined that a major chromosomal error is present early in an equine pregnancy, veterinarians can move to end the pregnancy, de Mestre's team said.

"This research has provided a foundation for understanding the genetic causes of pregnancy loss in horses, often referred to as pregnancy loss of unknown cause," said study co-first author Shebl Salem, a postdoctoral researcher in de Mestre's Equine Pregnancy Lab.

More information

Find out more about miscarriage at the March of Dimes.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Study: Bystander CPR more likely to save White adults, men
Health News // 6 minutes ago
Study: Bystander CPR more likely to save White adults, men
White adults are three times more likely to survive cardiac arrest after receiving bystander CPR than Black adults are, a new study found. Likewise, men are twice as likely to survive after bystander CPR than women.
Red Cross warns of blood shortage as summer heat cuts donations
Health News // 52 minutes ago
Red Cross warns of blood shortage as summer heat cuts donations
The national blood supply has fallen by more than 25% since July 1, the American Red Cross announced.
Study: Gestational diabetes won't raise risk of breast cancer
Health News // 1 hour ago
Study: Gestational diabetes won't raise risk of breast cancer
Gestational diabetes in pregnant women will not raise their long-term odds for breast cancer, a new study shows.
EPA bans DCPA pesticide in 'historic' move to protect unborn babies, pregnant women
Health News // 17 hours ago
EPA bans DCPA pesticide in 'historic' move to protect unborn babies, pregnant women
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- The EPA on Tuesday issued an "historic" emergency order to stop the use of the pesticide Dacthal, or DCPA, in order to fully look at the serious health risks it poses to unborn babies and pregnant women.
Wildfire smoke might have harmful effect on surgical patients
Health News // 21 hours ago
Wildfire smoke might have harmful effect on surgical patients
Inhaling wildfire smoke could complicate the effects of anesthesia on surgical patients, and it also might hamper their recovery, researchers reported.
More than 8% of Americans were uninsured in early 2024
Health News // 21 hours ago
More than 8% of Americans were uninsured in early 2024
Following several years of record low rates of uninsured Americans, a new survey finds more folks are once again without health insurance.
United States spends $43 billion each year on cancer screening
Health News // 22 hours ago
United States spends $43 billion each year on cancer screening
Screening for cancer saves lives, but a new report shows it comes with a hefty price tag: The United States spends at least $43 billion annually on tests that check for five major cancers.
Study suggests hospitals frequently misdiagnose pneumonia
Health News // 1 day ago
Study suggests hospitals frequently misdiagnose pneumonia
Hospitals could be frequently misdiagnosing pneumonia, causing patients to receive the wrong treatments and potentially become deathly ill, a new study finds.
Marriage, gender, education, race all influence your lifespan
Health News // 1 day ago
Marriage, gender, education, race all influence your lifespan
The interplay between marriage, gender, education and race helps explain differences in lifespan between Americans, researchers report.
New biomaterial might help replace cartilage lost to arthritis
Health News // 1 day ago
New biomaterial might help replace cartilage lost to arthritis
A newly developed biomaterial might be able to treat crippling arthritis by prompting the growth of new cartilage, a new study suggests.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New biomaterial might help replace cartilage lost to arthritis
New biomaterial might help replace cartilage lost to arthritis
It really hurts to think, new study concludes
It really hurts to think, new study concludes
EPA bans DCPA pesticide in 'historic' move to protect unborn babies, pregnant women
EPA bans DCPA pesticide in 'historic' move to protect unborn babies, pregnant women
FDA issues warning over skin peel treatments, orders retailers to halt sales
FDA issues warning over skin peel treatments, orders retailers to halt sales
Study suggests hospitals frequently misdiagnose pneumonia
Study suggests hospitals frequently misdiagnose pneumonia
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement