Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Aug. 7, 2024 / 10:01 AM

Red Cross warns of blood shortage as summer heat cuts donations

By Robin Foster, HealthDay News
Red Cross Blood Manufacturing tech Delaysia Henry inspects a blood sample as blood is now running dangerously low in Maryland Heights, Mo., on Monday. The Red Cross says blood supplies are low nationwide because of the extreme heat and donors are traditionally busy with summer activities. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
1 of 3 | Red Cross Blood Manufacturing tech Delaysia Henry inspects a blood sample as blood is now running dangerously low in Maryland Heights, Mo., on Monday. The Red Cross says blood supplies are low nationwide because of the extreme heat and donors are traditionally busy with summer activities. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

This summer's blistering temperatures have helped prompt an emergency blood shortage, the American Red Cross has warned.

Heat waves affected almost 100 blood drives last month, either by hurting turnout or forcing the events to be canceled. Since July 1, the national blood supply has fallen by more than 25%, the organization said in a news release.

Advertisement

Blood donations do tend to slow down during the summer because of travel and holidays, but the Red Cross noted that last month's extreme heat contributed to a shortfall of more than 19,000 blood donations in July.

Donated blood is used routinely during operations and childbirths. The Red Cross has said donations help save the lives of women with pregnancy complications, patients with traumatic injuries and people fighting cancer and blood disorders.

Related

"Working with patients who critically need a blood transfusion, I can't imagine blood not being available for someone I cared about and [who] needed it, especially a new mom or an infant that was needing a transfusion," Melissa Destross, a registered nurse in the labor and delivery unit at a hospital in Detroit, said in the Red Cross news release. "I've seen moms in a hemorrhage situation, post-delivery, have massive blood transfusions, like blood losses over seven liters."

Advertisement

The Red Cross said type O blood is urgently needed. Type O blood is routinely in short supply because type O positive is the most common blood type, and type O negative is the universal blood type needed for emergency transfusions.

"Type O is especially important for people injured in accidents and other trauma who receive emergency care," Dr. Barry Siegfried, medical director of the Red Cross Michigan Region, said in the Red Cross news release. "Donors of all blood types can help ensure hospital shelves are restocked to prevent patient care from being impacted."

People can donate blood by finding a local blood drive or making an appointment at a donation center (which can be found by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS).

Those who donate by Aug. 31 will receive a $20 Amazon gift card, the Red Cross added.

More information

The American Red Cross has more on the blood donation process.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Miscarriages in horses offer insights to help prevent pregnancy loss in humans
Health News // 52 minutes ago
Miscarriages in horses offer insights to help prevent pregnancy loss in humans
Researchers are gleaning important insights into miscarriages in women from a longtime four-legged friend: horses.
Study: Gestational diabetes won't raise risk of breast cancer
Health News // 1 hour ago
Study: Gestational diabetes won't raise risk of breast cancer
Gestational diabetes in pregnant women will not raise their long-term odds for breast cancer, a new study shows.
EPA bans DCPA pesticide in 'historic' move to protect unborn babies, pregnant women
Health News // 16 hours ago
EPA bans DCPA pesticide in 'historic' move to protect unborn babies, pregnant women
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- The EPA on Tuesday issued an "historic" emergency order to stop the use of the pesticide Dacthal, or DCPA, in order to fully look at the serious health risks it poses to unborn babies and pregnant women.
Wildfire smoke might have harmful effect on surgical patients
Health News // 20 hours ago
Wildfire smoke might have harmful effect on surgical patients
Inhaling wildfire smoke could complicate the effects of anesthesia on surgical patients, and it also might hamper their recovery, researchers reported.
More than 8% of Americans were uninsured in early 2024
Health News // 21 hours ago
More than 8% of Americans were uninsured in early 2024
Following several years of record low rates of uninsured Americans, a new survey finds more folks are once again without health insurance.
United States spends $43 billion each year on cancer screening
Health News // 22 hours ago
United States spends $43 billion each year on cancer screening
Screening for cancer saves lives, but a new report shows it comes with a hefty price tag: The United States spends at least $43 billion annually on tests that check for five major cancers.
Study suggests hospitals frequently misdiagnose pneumonia
Health News // 1 day ago
Study suggests hospitals frequently misdiagnose pneumonia
Hospitals could be frequently misdiagnosing pneumonia, causing patients to receive the wrong treatments and potentially become deathly ill, a new study finds.
Marriage, gender, education, race all influence your lifespan
Health News // 1 day ago
Marriage, gender, education, race all influence your lifespan
The interplay between marriage, gender, education and race helps explain differences in lifespan between Americans, researchers report.
New biomaterial might help replace cartilage lost to arthritis
Health News // 1 day ago
New biomaterial might help replace cartilage lost to arthritis
A newly developed biomaterial might be able to treat crippling arthritis by prompting the growth of new cartilage, a new study suggests.
It really hurts to think, new study concludes
Health News // 2 days ago
It really hurts to think, new study concludes
NEW YORK, Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Mental exertion leads to irritation, frustration or other negative feelings in many situations, supporting the concept that it hurts to think, according to research published by the American Psychological Association.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New biomaterial might help replace cartilage lost to arthritis
New biomaterial might help replace cartilage lost to arthritis
It really hurts to think, new study concludes
It really hurts to think, new study concludes
EPA bans DCPA pesticide in 'historic' move to protect unborn babies, pregnant women
EPA bans DCPA pesticide in 'historic' move to protect unborn babies, pregnant women
FDA issues warning over skin peel treatments, orders retailers to halt sales
FDA issues warning over skin peel treatments, orders retailers to halt sales
Study suggests hospitals frequently misdiagnose pneumonia
Study suggests hospitals frequently misdiagnose pneumonia
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement