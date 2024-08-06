Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Aug. 6, 2024 / 10:16 AM

Study suggests hospitals frequently misdiagnose pneumonia

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Hospitals could be frequently misdiagnosing pneumonia, causing patients to receive the wrong treatments and potentially become deathly ill, a new study finds. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
Hospitals could be frequently misdiagnosing pneumonia, causing patients to receive the wrong treatments and potentially become deathly ill, a new study finds. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

Hospitals could be frequently misdiagnosing pneumonia, causing patients to receive the wrong treatments and potentially become deathly ill, a new study finds.

More than half the time, a pneumonia diagnosis will change following a patient's admission to the hospital, researchers report.

Advertisement

Either someone initially diagnosed with pneumonia will end up actually sick from something else, or the diagnosis of pneumonia was missed when a patient entered the hospital, results show.

"Pneumonia can seem like a clear-cut diagnosis, but there is actually quite a bit of overlap with other diagnoses that can mimic pneumonia," said lead researcher Dr. Barbara Jones, a pulmonary and critical care physician at University of Utah Health.

Related

For the study, published Monday in the Annals of Internal Medicine, researchers analyzed medical records from more than 100 VA medical centers across the country. More than 10% of hospitalizations involved a pneumonia diagnosis.

Pneumonia is an infection in one or both lungs that causes the air sacs to fill with fluid or pus, the National Institute on Health says. It can be caused by bacterial, viral or fungal infections.

Researchers found that a third of patients who were ultimately diagnosed with pneumonia were not diagnosed with the condition when they entered the hospital.

Advertisement

At the same time, nearly 40% of people initially diagnosed with pneumonia actually were sick with something else, and their diagnosis was revised during treatment.

This uncertainty was often evident in doctors' notes, results show.

More than half the time (58%), notes on pneumonia diagnoses in the ER expressed uncertainty. Likewise, notes on diagnosis at the time of discharge expressed uncertainty about half the time (48%).

People tended to receive more treatments with an initial diagnosis of pneumonia that wound up being something else, researchers found. However, in general they didn't do worse than other patients.

But patients with pneumonia missed from the start tended to have worse outcomes, even if the condition was finally detected, researchers found.

Doctors and patients should keep in mind that pneumonia is a tricky condition to diagnose, and be flexible as treatment proceeds, Jones said.

"Both patients and clinicians need to pay attention to their recovery and question the diagnosis if they don't get better with treatment," Jones said in a university news release.

More information

The National Institutes of Health has more on pneumonia.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Marriage, gender, education, race all influence your lifespan
Health News // 17 minutes ago
Marriage, gender, education, race all influence your lifespan
The interplay between marriage, gender, education and race helps explain differences in lifespan between Americans, researchers report.
New biomaterial might help replace cartilage lost to arthritis
Health News // 40 minutes ago
New biomaterial might help replace cartilage lost to arthritis
A newly developed biomaterial might be able to treat crippling arthritis by prompting the growth of new cartilage, a new study suggests.
It really hurts to think, new study concludes
Health News // 1 day ago
It really hurts to think, new study concludes
NEW YORK, Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Mental exertion leads to irritation, frustration or other negative feelings in many situations, supporting the concept that it hurts to think, according to research published by the American Psychological Association.
Oropouche virus health alert issued in Latin America
Health News // 13 hours ago
Oropouche virus health alert issued in Latin America
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The Pan American Health Organization has issued an epidemiological alert for Oropouche virus, a rare disease spread by midges and mosquitoes.
Study suggests U.S. heart transplant list is failing sick kids
Health News // 22 hours ago
Study suggests U.S. heart transplant list is failing sick kids
The U.S. heart transplant list for children isn't accurately ranking the sickest kids highest, making it more likely they may die while waiting for a donor heart, a new study claims.
Study says background checks insufficient to cut gun homicide rates
Health News // 3 days ago
Study says background checks insufficient to cut gun homicide rates
Background checks alone might not be enough to reduce shooting deaths in the United States, a new study warns.
FDA issues warning over skin peel treatments, orders retailers to halt sales
Health News // 3 days ago
FDA issues warning over skin peel treatments, orders retailers to halt sales
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning Americans of using certain chemical peel skin products because of a risk of serious skin injury, while issuing orders to major retailers to stop selling the treatments.
Exercise may counter damage to health from sitting too much
Health News // 3 days ago
Exercise may counter damage to health from sitting too much
People can offset hours spent sitting around with minutes of active exercise each week, a new study claims.
Smoking, vaping called a deadly combination for lung cancer risk
Health News // 3 days ago
Smoking, vaping called a deadly combination for lung cancer risk
Adobe Stock
Fish oil seen as possible way for high-risk seniors to avoid Alzheimer's
Health News // 3 days ago
Fish oil seen as possible way for high-risk seniors to avoid Alzheimer's
Adobe Stock
Advertisement

Trending Stories

It really hurts to think, new study concludes
It really hurts to think, new study concludes
FDA issues warning over skin peel treatments, orders retailers to halt sales
FDA issues warning over skin peel treatments, orders retailers to halt sales
Oropouche virus health alert issued in Latin America
Oropouche virus health alert issued in Latin America
Study suggests U.S. heart transplant list is failing sick kids
Study suggests U.S. heart transplant list is failing sick kids
Exercise may counter damage to health from sitting too much
Exercise may counter damage to health from sitting too much
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement