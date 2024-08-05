Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Aug. 5, 2024 / 8:29 PM

Oropouche virus health alert issued in Latin America

By Allen Cone
The Pan American Health Organization has issued an epidemiological alert for Oropouche virus, a little-known disease spread by midges and mosquitoes. Photo by Emphyrio/Pixabay
The Pan American Health Organization has issued an epidemiological alert for Oropouche virus, a little-known disease spread by midges and mosquitoes. Photo by Emphyrio/Pixabay

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The Pan American Health Organization has issued an epidemiological alert for Oropouche virus, a rare disease spread by midges and mosquitoes.

At least 8,078 confirmed Oropouche cases, including two fatal ones, have been reported in Central and South America, according to the United Nations' ReliefWeb.

Advertisement

"The Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization urges member states to strengthen surveillance and implement laboratory diagnosis for the identification and characterization of cases, including fatal cases and vertical transmission potentially associated with OROV infection," organization said Thursday.

The Pan American Health Organization is a specialized agency of the United Nations in charge of international health cooperation in the Americas.

Related

The cases are concentrated in Bolivia, Colombia, Cuba, Peru and Brazil.

Brazil has reported the most confirmed cases, 7,284, and where the two deaths were reported, women ages 21 and 24. Also a third fatal case is being investigated in Brazil.

Only 832 cases were reported in Brazil last year.

According to PAHO, the two young women died a few days after experiencing sudden symptoms such as fever, muscle aches, pain behind the eye sockets, headaches and vomiting.

Oropouche virus symptoms are similar to dengue, according to the CDC.

Advertisement

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control on July 17 "about possible cases of pregnant mother-to-child transmission of Oropouche virus."

The CDC is working with PAHO and other international partners to learn more about the potential risks of Oropouche during pregnancy.

No vaccines or specific antiviral drugs are available to prevent or treat Oropouche infections, according to the CDC.

The CDC recommends preventing bug bites.

"Patients typically recover without long-term sequalae, including in severe cases," the CDC said. "There have been very few deaths reported among people infected with Oropouche virus.

The virus was originally reported by the Oropouche River in Trinidad and Tobago in 1955.

Latest Headlines

Study suggests U.S. heart transplant list is failing sick kids
Health News // 8 hours ago
Study suggests U.S. heart transplant list is failing sick kids
The U.S. heart transplant list for children isn't accurately ranking the sickest kids highest, making it more likely they may die while waiting for a donor heart, a new study claims.
It really hurts to think, new study concludes
Health News // 11 hours ago
It really hurts to think, new study concludes
NEW YORK, Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Mental exertion leads to irritation, frustration or other negative feelings in many situations, supporting the concept that it hurts to think, according to research published by the American Psychological Association.
Study says background checks insufficient to cut gun homicide rates
Health News // 3 days ago
Study says background checks insufficient to cut gun homicide rates
Background checks alone might not be enough to reduce shooting deaths in the United States, a new study warns.
FDA issues warning over skin peel treatments, orders retailers to halt sales
Health News // 3 days ago
FDA issues warning over skin peel treatments, orders retailers to halt sales
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning Americans of using certain chemical peel skin products because of a risk of serious skin injury, while issuing orders to major retailers to stop selling the treatments.
Exercise may counter damage to health from sitting too much
Health News // 3 days ago
Exercise may counter damage to health from sitting too much
People can offset hours spent sitting around with minutes of active exercise each week, a new study claims.
Smoking, vaping called a deadly combination for lung cancer risk
Health News // 3 days ago
Smoking, vaping called a deadly combination for lung cancer risk
Adobe Stock
Fish oil seen as possible way for high-risk seniors to avoid Alzheimer's
Health News // 3 days ago
Fish oil seen as possible way for high-risk seniors to avoid Alzheimer's
Adobe Stock
Aspirin's role in preventing colon cancer examined
Health News // 4 days ago
Aspirin's role in preventing colon cancer examined
It's long been known that a daily dose of low-dose aspirin helps keep colon cancer at bay. But new research suggests that those who benefit most are people with lifestyles that up their odds for the disease.
Younger generations more frequently being diagnosed for many types of cancer
Health News // 4 days ago
Younger generations more frequently being diagnosed for many types of cancer
Cancer rates are rising among Gen Xers and millennials, a new study reports.
Odds for dementia stem from 14 risk factors, researchers say
Health News // 4 days ago
Odds for dementia stem from 14 risk factors, researchers say
New research has added two conditions to the list of 12 risk factors that boost the chances of a dementia diagnosis.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

It really hurts to think, new study concludes
It really hurts to think, new study concludes
FDA issues warning over skin peel treatments, orders retailers to halt sales
FDA issues warning over skin peel treatments, orders retailers to halt sales
Exercise may counter damage to health from sitting too much
Exercise may counter damage to health from sitting too much
Study says background checks insufficient to cut gun homicide rates
Study says background checks insufficient to cut gun homicide rates
Smoking, vaping called a deadly combination for lung cancer risk
Smoking, vaping called a deadly combination for lung cancer risk
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement