Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Aug. 2, 2024 / 11:42 AM

Smoking, vaping called a deadly combination for lung cancer risk

By Ernie Mundell, HealthDay News
A new study confirms that people who vape and smoke tobacco face higher risks for lung cancer than if they'd done either alone. Adobe Stock/HealthDay
A new study confirms that people who vape and smoke tobacco face higher risks for lung cancer than if they'd done either alone. Adobe Stock/HealthDay

Experts have long suspected it, but a new study confirms that folks who vape and smoke tobacco face higher risks for lung cancer than if they'd done either alone.

"From a public health perspective, we have always been concerned about dual-use of both traditional and e-cig products," said study lead author Marisa Bittoni, an oncology researcher at Ohio State University in Columbus.

Advertisement

"This study presents clear evidence showing that vaping in addition to smoking can increase your risk for lung cancer," said Bittoni, who works at the university's Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute.

Her team tracked rates of both vaping and smoking among nearly 5,000 Columbus-area people diagnosed with lung cancer, and compared them to a group of almost 27,300 people without cancer.

Related

The results: Folks who had both smoked and vaped were eight times more likely to be in the lung cancer group than the group that was cancer-free.

Moreover, people who both vaped and smoked were four times more likely to go on to develop lung cancer compared to people who had only smoked, Bittoni's group found.

The findings were published recently in the Journal of Oncology Research and Therapy.

Advertisement

"Our findings provide the first evidence that smoking in combination with vaping significantly increases the risk of lung cancer compared to smoking alone," said study co-author Dr. Randall Harris, a professor of epidemiology in the university's College of Public Health.

"Most people know that tobacco smoke contains cancer-causing chemicals but, overall, there is less knowledge about the chemicals that are inhaled through vape vapors," he added.

According to the study authors, prior research has already linked the nicotine in e-cigarette vapor to lung cancers in mice. "The amount of smoke the mice were exposed to was similar to a person who had vaped for about three to six years," they noted.

Also, "it is clear from the scientific literature that a variety of toxic compounds besides nicotine are present in aerosolized e-liquid," the researchers added.

Still, many people, including teens and young adults drawn to vaping, may not realize that, Bittoni said.

High rates of vaping are "especially concerning given the rate of youth and young adults using these products," she said in a university news release. "More research about the health effects of alternative tobacco products is critically needed to put science behind the regulation of the tobacco industry."

Advertisement

More information

Find out more about the dangers of vaping at the American Lung Association.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Exercise may counter damage to health from sitting too much
Health News // 1 hour ago
Exercise may counter damage to health from sitting too much
People can offset hours spent sitting around with minutes of active exercise each week, a new study claims.
Fish oil seen as possible way for high-risk seniors to avoid Alzheimer's
Health News // 2 hours ago
Fish oil seen as possible way for high-risk seniors to avoid Alzheimer's
Adobe Stock
Aspirin's role in preventing colon cancer examined
Health News // 1 day ago
Aspirin's role in preventing colon cancer examined
It's long been known that a daily dose of low-dose aspirin helps keep colon cancer at bay. But new research suggests that those who benefit most are people with lifestyles that up their odds for the disease.
Younger generations more frequently being diagnosed for many types of cancer
Health News // 1 day ago
Younger generations more frequently being diagnosed for many types of cancer
Cancer rates are rising among Gen Xers and millennials, a new study reports.
Odds for dementia stem from 14 risk factors, researchers say
Health News // 1 day ago
Odds for dementia stem from 14 risk factors, researchers say
New research has added two conditions to the list of 12 risk factors that boost the chances of a dementia diagnosis.
Women's migraines might develop from high blood pressure, study finds
Health News // 1 day ago
Women's migraines might develop from high blood pressure, study finds
High blood pressure might increase a woman's odds of suffering migraines, a new study finds.
Nasal COVID-19 vaccine halts Infection in animal study
Health News // 1 day ago
Nasal COVID-19 vaccine halts Infection in animal study
A next-generation nasal vaccine for COVID-19 appears to do what injectable vaccines can't: actually stop the spread of the virus from person to person.
Medical billing errors cited in report as obstacle to care
Health News // 1 day ago
Medical billing errors cited in report as obstacle to care
Insured working-age adults are frequently being hit with medical bills for services that should have been covered, a new Commonwealth Fund survey has found.
Columbia study finds significant suicide contagion after celebrity deaths
Health News // 1 day ago
Columbia study finds significant suicide contagion after celebrity deaths
NEW YORK, July 31 (UPI) -- A new study explores the swift and far-reaching spread of suicidal behaviors after the suicides of Robin Williams in 2014, and of Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain, which occurred within three days of each other in 2018.
Study shows trust in doctors fell during COVID-19 pandemic
Health News // 1 day ago
Study shows trust in doctors fell during COVID-19 pandemic
The number of people who trust doctors dropped steeply during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new study says.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Avoid added sugars to help keep cells young
Avoid added sugars to help keep cells young
Aspirin's role in preventing colon cancer examined
Aspirin's role in preventing colon cancer examined
Many women misled by claims about common fertility test
Many women misled by claims about common fertility test
Possible high lead levels prompt FDA to urge voluntary recall of multiple cinnamon brands
Possible high lead levels prompt FDA to urge voluntary recall of multiple cinnamon brands
Odds for dementia stem from 14 risk factors, researchers say
Odds for dementia stem from 14 risk factors, researchers say
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement