Trending
Advertisement
Health News
July 31, 2024 / 10:36 AM

Heavy metals might be in your chocolate

By Ernie Mundell, HealthDay News
Toxic heavy metals are found naturally worldwide in soils that produce the cocoa bean tree -- and those metals are showing up in chocolate, a new report warns. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
Toxic heavy metals are found naturally worldwide in soils that produce the cocoa bean tree -- and those metals are showing up in chocolate, a new report warns. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

Toxic heavy metals are found naturally worldwide in soils that produce the cocoa bean tree -- and those metals are showing up in chocolate, a new report warns.

"We all love chocolate but it's important to indulge with moderation as with other foods that contain heavy metals, including large fish like tuna and unwashed brown rice," explained lead author Leigh Frame.

Advertisement

"While it's not practical to avoid heavy metals in your food entirely, you must be cautious of what you are eating and how much," added Frame, who directs integrative medicine at the George Washington School of Medicine and Health Sciences in Washington, D.C.

So-called "heavy" metals, such as lead, cadmium and arsenic, can be significant threat to health if consumed in sufficient amounts.

Related

In their new study, Frame's team tested 72 cocoa-based products, including dark chocolate, for the presence of those metals. Products were tested every other year over eight years.

Among their findings:

43% of the products studied topped the maximum allowable dose level for lead.

35% studied exceeded the highest allowable dose level for cadmium.

None of the products exceeded the maximum allowable dose level for arsenic.

Thinking of a switch to organic chocolate and cocoa to protect yourself?

Advertisement

Think again: Products labeled organic actually had higher levels of both lead and cadmium compared to non-organic products, the Washington team found.

Frame and co-lead author Jacob Hands, a medical student researcher in the university's Frame-Corr Lab, say that snacking on a one-ounce serving of chocolate per day probably won't pose any harm.

But eating multiple servings per day, or combining chocolate with other foods throughout the day that might also contain high heavy metal levels, could pose a health threat.

Foods that are imported from countries with lax regulation around soil contaminants such as heavy metals --- such as China, Nigeria, India and Egypt -- may also contain high levels, the researchers warned.

Organ meats and foods or herbal supplements are products to be wary of in this regard, they said, as are shellfish.

When it comes to cadmium, some foods to look out for are seaweeds, especially Hijiki seaweed, Frame and Hands said.

The authors noted that there's been evidence that a bit of dark chocolate might have real health benefits to the brain, heart and in reducing inflammation. But they added that the possible deleterious effects of heavy metal in dark chocolate haven't been taken into account.

Advertisement

The new study was published Wednesday in Frontiers in Medicine.

More information

Find out more about the health benefits of chocolate at the American Heart Association.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Almost 60% of U.S. adults walk for leisure, exercise
Health News // 35 minutes ago
Almost 60% of U.S. adults walk for leisure, exercise
About 6 in 10 adult Americans said they took a walk over the past week for leisure, and maybe even some healthy exercise, a new federal tally finds.
Study: Friendships not in decline among Americans
Health News // 49 minutes ago
Study: Friendships not in decline among Americans
Loneliness has been a major concern in America, particularly in the wake of the social isolation imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. But friendships are not in decline in the United States, a new study has found.
Health survey reveals substance use, mental health of teens, adults
Health News // 9 hours ago
Health survey reveals substance use, mental health of teens, adults
July 31 (UPI) -- A new health survey released Tuesday shows nearly 1 in 5 people, ages 12 years and older, suffered a substance use disorder in 2023, as more adolescents received mental health treatment than in previous years.
Possible high lead levels prompt FDA to urge voluntary recall of multiple cinnamon brands
Health News // 20 hours ago
Possible high lead levels prompt FDA to urge voluntary recall of multiple cinnamon brands
July 30 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday called for a voluntary recall of nearly a dozen ground cinnamon products over concerns about possible high lead levels.
Most U.S. youth who die by suicide don't have mental health diagnosis
Health News // 21 hours ago
Most U.S. youth who die by suicide don't have mental health diagnosis
Three out of five young people who die by suicide don't have any prior mental health diagnosis, a new study finds.
Suicides rising among kids ages 8 to 12, especially in girls
Health News // 21 hours ago
Suicides rising among kids ages 8 to 12, especially in girls
New data shows a troubling 8% annual increase in the number of American children ages 8 to 12 who died by suicide, with the sharpest increase seen among girls.
Following vegan diet might make you biologically younger
Health News // 23 hours ago
Following vegan diet might make you biologically younger
Eating a vegan diet may help you age more slowly, a new study claims.
Self-managed abortions increase since Dobbs decision, study indicates
Health News // 23 hours ago
Self-managed abortions increase since Dobbs decision, study indicates
NEW YORK, July 30 (UPI) -- Ending a pregnancy without medical supervision is becoming a more common practice since the Supreme Court reversed federal protections on abortion two years ago, a new study suggests.
Black Americans 20 times more likely to have gun injuries than White Americans
Health News // 1 day ago
Black Americans 20 times more likely to have gun injuries than White Americans
Black Americans, especially young Black men, face 20 times the odds of gun injury compared to White Americans, new data shows.
Ozempic may have added benefit of helping smokers quit
Health News // 23 hours ago
Ozempic may have added benefit of helping smokers quit
Smokers with diabetes or obesity who take semaglutide (Ozempic/Wegovy) might reap an added benefit: Help in quitting smoking.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FDA approves new blood test for colon cancer screening
FDA approves new blood test for colon cancer screening
Possible high lead levels prompt FDA to urge voluntary recall of multiple cinnamon brands
Possible high lead levels prompt FDA to urge voluntary recall of multiple cinnamon brands
Self-managed abortions increase since Dobbs decision, study indicates
Self-managed abortions increase since Dobbs decision, study indicates
Following vegan diet might make you biologically younger
Following vegan diet might make you biologically younger
Boar's Head recalls products due to possibility of listeria outbreak
Boar's Head recalls products due to possibility of listeria outbreak
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement