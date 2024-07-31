Trending
Advertisement
Health News
July 31, 2024 / 10:01 AM

Almost 60% of U.S. adults walk for leisure, exercise

By Ernie Mundell, HealthDay News
About 6 in 10 adult Americans said they took a walk over the past week for leisure, and maybe even some healthy exercise, a new federal tally finds. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
About 6 in 10 adult Americans said they took a walk over the past week for leisure, and maybe even some healthy exercise, a new federal tally finds. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

Almost 60% of adult Americans said they took a walk over the past week for leisure, and maybe even some healthy exercise, a new federal tally finds.

Data from the 2022 National Health Interview Survey, a representative sampling of U.S. households, found that last year "58.7% of adults walked for leisure in the past 7 days," although just who was walking and who stayed on the couch varied.

Advertisement

Gender made a difference: While 60.5% of women said they walked for leisure, that was true for 56.9% of men.

Younger Americans were more likely to perambulate for pleasure than older generations.

Related

"The percentage of adults who walked for leisure decreased with increasing age, from 61.8% of adults ages 18-44 and 59.1% of adults ages 45-64 to 51.6% of adults age 65 and older," say a team led by Dzifa Adjaye-Gbewonyo of the CDC National Center for Health Statistics.

Income seemed to matter: As incomes rose, the percentage of people who said they regularly walked for leisure climbed as well. For example, while more than two-thirds of people (67.2%) in the wealthiest tier did so, that fell to less than half (46.9%) for adults with family incomes below the federal poverty level, the report found.

Advertisement

Similar trends were seen with education, with the more highly educated walking for pleasure and exercise more often than less-educated adults.

By race, Asian Americans walked the most (63.8%), followed by Whites (61.5%), Hispanics (53.5%) and Black Americans (49.2%), the survey found.

Of course, millions of Americans find themselves walking simply to get from point A to point B. The NCHS report found 16.2% of adults saying they walked "for transportation," and unlike leisure walking, rates of transportation walking tended to rise as incomes fell.

"For many people, walking is considered a relatively easy and accessible physical activity for achieving health benefits," the report's authors wrote.

The American Heart Association agrees, noting on its website: "The simplest way to get moving and improve your health is to start walking. It's free, easy and can be done just about anywhere, even in place."

The AHA adds that "any amount of movement is better than none. And you can break it up into short bouts of activity throughout the day. Taking a brisk walk for five or ten minutes a few times a day will add up."

More information

Find out more about walking's health benefits at the Mayo Clinic.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Study: Friendships not in decline among Americans
Health News // 34 minutes ago
Study: Friendships not in decline among Americans
Loneliness has been a major concern in America, particularly in the wake of the social isolation imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. But friendships are not in decline in the United States, a new study has found.
Health survey reveals substance use, mental health of teens, adults
Health News // 9 hours ago
Health survey reveals substance use, mental health of teens, adults
July 31 (UPI) -- A new health survey released Tuesday shows nearly 1 in 5 people, ages 12 years and older, suffered a substance use disorder in 2023, as more adolescents received mental health treatment than in previous years.
Possible high lead levels prompt FDA to urge voluntary recall of multiple cinnamon brands
Health News // 20 hours ago
Possible high lead levels prompt FDA to urge voluntary recall of multiple cinnamon brands
July 30 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday called for a voluntary recall of nearly a dozen ground cinnamon products over concerns about possible high lead levels.
Most U.S. youth who die by suicide don't have mental health diagnosis
Health News // 21 hours ago
Most U.S. youth who die by suicide don't have mental health diagnosis
Three out of five young people who die by suicide don't have any prior mental health diagnosis, a new study finds.
Suicides rising among kids ages 8 to 12, especially in girls
Health News // 21 hours ago
Suicides rising among kids ages 8 to 12, especially in girls
New data shows a troubling 8% annual increase in the number of American children ages 8 to 12 who died by suicide, with the sharpest increase seen among girls.
Following vegan diet might make you biologically younger
Health News // 23 hours ago
Following vegan diet might make you biologically younger
Eating a vegan diet may help you age more slowly, a new study claims.
Self-managed abortions increase since Dobbs decision, study indicates
Health News // 23 hours ago
Self-managed abortions increase since Dobbs decision, study indicates
NEW YORK, July 30 (UPI) -- Ending a pregnancy without medical supervision is becoming a more common practice since the Supreme Court reversed federal protections on abortion two years ago, a new study suggests.
Black Americans 20 times more likely to have gun injuries than White Americans
Health News // 23 hours ago
Black Americans 20 times more likely to have gun injuries than White Americans
Black Americans, especially young Black men, face 20 times the odds of gun injury compared to White Americans, new data shows.
Ozempic may have added benefit of helping smokers quit
Health News // 23 hours ago
Ozempic may have added benefit of helping smokers quit
Smokers with diabetes or obesity who take semaglutide (Ozempic/Wegovy) might reap an added benefit: Help in quitting smoking.
Taxpayers spent $1.8 million to study rewards for stopping cellphone use while driving
Health News // 1 day ago
Taxpayers spent $1.8 million to study rewards for stopping cellphone use while driving
NEW YORK, July 30 (UPI) -- A new study in which people were paid to stop using cellphones while driving has drawn criticism for spending $1.84 million in federal taxpayers' money.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FDA approves new blood test for colon cancer screening
FDA approves new blood test for colon cancer screening
Possible high lead levels prompt FDA to urge voluntary recall of multiple cinnamon brands
Possible high lead levels prompt FDA to urge voluntary recall of multiple cinnamon brands
Self-managed abortions increase since Dobbs decision, study indicates
Self-managed abortions increase since Dobbs decision, study indicates
Following vegan diet might make you biologically younger
Following vegan diet might make you biologically younger
Boar's Head recalls products due to possibility of listeria outbreak
Boar's Head recalls products due to possibility of listeria outbreak
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement