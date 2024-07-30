Trending
Advertisement
Health News
July 30, 2024 / 2:17 PM

Possible high lead levels prompt FDA to urge voluntary recall of multiple cinnamon brands

By Clyde Hughes

July 30 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday called for a voluntary recall of nearly a dozen ground cinnamon products over concerns about possible high lead levels.

FDA officials urged consumers to throw away already purchased items because they may contain elevated levels of lead, making them unsafe.

Advertisement

The ground cinnamon products targeted by the FDA notice are under the brand names El Chilar, Marcum, SWAD, Supreme Tradition, Compania Indillor Orientale, ALB Flavor, Shahzada, Spice Class and La Frontera.

"The FDA has recommended that the firms voluntarily recall these products," the administration's notice said. "This is a public health alert and will be updated as necessary if the FDA finds that additional products contain elevated levels of lead and that exposure to these products may be unsafe."

The FDA announced a list of recommendations for customers, including checking for the products even if they have not made a recent purchase.

"Consumers should not eat, sell, or serve ground cinnamon products listed on the table listed and should discard them," the FDA said. "These products have a long shelf life. Consumers should check their homes and discard these products.

Advertisement

"If there's suspicion that someone has been exposed to elevated levels of lead, talk to your healthcare provider. Most people have no obvious immediate symptoms of lead exposure."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Most U.S. youth who die by suicide don't have mental health diagnosis
Health News // 1 hour ago
Most U.S. youth who die by suicide don't have mental health diagnosis
Three out of five young people who die by suicide don't have any prior mental health diagnosis, a new study finds.
Suicides rising among kids ages 8 to 12, especially in girls
Health News // 1 hour ago
Suicides rising among kids ages 8 to 12, especially in girls
New data shows a troubling 8% annual increase in the number of American children ages 8 to 12 who died by suicide, with the sharpest increase seen among girls.
Following vegan diet might make you biologically younger
Health News // 3 hours ago
Following vegan diet might make you biologically younger
Eating a vegan diet may help you age more slowly, a new study claims.
Self-managed abortions increase since Dobbs decision, study indicates
Health News // 3 hours ago
Self-managed abortions increase since Dobbs decision, study indicates
NEW YORK, July 30 (UPI) -- Ending a pregnancy without medical supervision is becoming a more common practice since the Supreme Court reversed federal protections on abortion two years ago, a new study suggests.
Black Americans 20 times more likely to have gun injuries than White Americans
Health News // 4 hours ago
Black Americans 20 times more likely to have gun injuries than White Americans
Black Americans, especially young Black men, face 20 times the odds of gun injury compared to White Americans, new data shows.
Ozempic may have added benefit of helping smokers quit
Health News // 3 hours ago
Ozempic may have added benefit of helping smokers quit
Smokers with diabetes or obesity who take semaglutide (Ozempic/Wegovy) might reap an added benefit: Help in quitting smoking.
Taxpayers spent $1.8 million to study rewards for stopping cellphone use while driving
Health News // 9 hours ago
Taxpayers spent $1.8 million to study rewards for stopping cellphone use while driving
NEW YORK, July 30 (UPI) -- A new study in which people were paid to stop using cellphones while driving has drawn criticism for spending $1.84 million in federal taxpayers' money.
USDA seeks to limit salmonella in raw poultry products
Health News // 19 hours ago
USDA seeks to limit salmonella in raw poultry products
July 29 (UPI) -- The U.S. Agriculture Department on Monday announced new efforts to reduce salmonella contamination and consumer's illnesses associated with raw poultry products.
Avoid added sugars to help keep cells young
Health News // 1 day ago
Avoid added sugars to help keep cells young
Added sugar can cause your cells to prematurely age, a new study warns.
FDA approves new blood test for colon cancer screening
Health News // 1 day ago
FDA approves new blood test for colon cancer screening
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved Shield from Guardant Health, a new blood test that can spot colon cancer.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: Tough workouts safe for people with Long QT syndrome
Study: Tough workouts safe for people with Long QT syndrome
FDA approves new blood test for colon cancer screening
FDA approves new blood test for colon cancer screening
Boar's Head recalls products due to possibility of listeria outbreak
Boar's Head recalls products due to possibility of listeria outbreak
Study finds COVID-19 virus widespread in U.S. wildlife
Study finds COVID-19 virus widespread in U.S. wildlife
Avoid added sugars to help keep cells young
Avoid added sugars to help keep cells young
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement