Possible high lead levels prompt FDA to urge voluntary recall of multiple cinnamon brands

July 30 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday called for a voluntary recall of nearly a dozen ground cinnamon products over concerns about possible high lead levels.

FDA officials urged consumers to throw away already purchased items because they may contain elevated levels of lead, making them unsafe.

The ground cinnamon products targeted by the FDA notice are under the brand names El Chilar, Marcum, SWAD, Supreme Tradition, Compania Indillor Orientale, ALB Flavor, Shahzada, Spice Class and La Frontera.

"The FDA has recommended that the firms voluntarily recall these products," the administration's notice said. "This is a public health alert and will be updated as necessary if the FDA finds that additional products contain elevated levels of lead and that exposure to these products may be unsafe."

The FDA announced a list of recommendations for customers, including checking for the products even if they have not made a recent purchase.

"Consumers should not eat, sell, or serve ground cinnamon products listed on the table listed and should discard them," the FDA said. "These products have a long shelf life. Consumers should check their homes and discard these products.

"If there's suspicion that someone has been exposed to elevated levels of lead, talk to your healthcare provider. Most people have no obvious immediate symptoms of lead exposure."