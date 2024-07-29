Trending
Advertisement
Health News
July 29, 2024 / 9:50 AM

Many women misled by claims about common fertility test

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Women are often being sold a fertility test that paints a misleading picture of their ability to conceive a child, a new study warns. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
Women are often being sold a fertility test that paints a misleading picture of their ability to conceive a child, a new study warns. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

Women are often being sold a fertility test that paints a misleading picture of their ability to conceive a child, a new study warns.

The anti-Mullerian hormone (AMH) test uses a blood sample to estimate the number of eggs available in the ovaries of adult women, researchers explained.

Advertisement

However, the AMH test doesn't judge the quality of those eggs, and it cannot reliably predict a woman's chances of conceiving or their approaching age of menopause, they added.

Because of this, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists is strongly discouraging AMH testing for women not seeking fertility treatment. It's simply a means of judging how many eggs might be available for IVF or egg freezing.

Related

Unfortunately, the AMH test is being promoted by some as a way for women to learn more about their fertility, said researcher Tessa Copp, a post-doctoral fellow at the University of Sydney's School of Public Health in Australia.

Advertisement

"Companies, including some accredited fertility clinics, are now selling the test direct to consumers, falsely promising women detailed insights into their fertility potential," Copp said.

"We undertook this study due to seeing a plethora of false and misleading advertising by online companies and on social media, and hearing of friends who were tested for inappropriate reasons, thinking it was a test of their fertility, and who then subsequently made significant life changes based on the test result," Copp said.

In the new study, Copp and her colleagues decided to see whether women would go ahead with an AMH test if they fully informed about what it can and can't show.

For the study, researchers recruited more than 1,000 women ages 25 to 40 in Australia or The Netherlands who'd never given birth but would like to have a baby at some point. None of the women had received an AMH test.

The participants were randomly given one of two pamphlets -- an evidence-based review of the AMH test designed by medical experts, or a brochure containing content drawn from a direct-to-consumer website selling the test to women in Australia.

On a seven-point scale, women scored an average 3.8 when provided the fact-based evaluation of the AMH test -- a general "meh, no thanks."

Advertisement

However, women given the commercial brochure showed more interest in the test, with an average of 4.9.

"Given that the mid-point of the scale is four, this means that the women given the evidence-based information were not interested, on average, in having an AMH test, while women in the control group were interested, on average," Copp said.

"Women who viewed the evidence-based information had a more accurate understanding of what the test could tell them," Copp added. "They also saw it as a less valuable test and were less interested, on average, in discussing it with their doctor or getting tested, compared to the control group."

The results, published Sunday in the journal Human Reproduction, illustrate "the importance of ensuring women are fully informed about what the test can and cannot do," Copp concluded.

Copp also called on health regulators to enforce codes of practice against clinics and companies that are providing misleading information about the AMH test.

"Regulatory bodies need to do better at ensuring clinics are transparent and provide accurate information, and act against any parties promoting false and misleading information," Copp said in a journal news release. "We were concerned to find that women in the control group considered the misleading information to be trustworthy and balanced."

Advertisement

More information

The U.S. National Institutes of Health has more on the AMH test.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Surgery overused for infants with 'tongue-tie' issue that hinders breastfeeding
Health News // 20 minutes ago
Surgery overused for infants with 'tongue-tie' issue that hinders breastfeeding
Surgery is being overused to correct breastfeeding difficulties in infants with ankyloglossia, or "tongue-tie," a new report says.
Study finds COVID-19 virus widespread in U.S. wildlife
Health News // 46 minutes ago
Study finds COVID-19 virus widespread in U.S. wildlife
The virus responsible for COVID-19 was detected in six common backyard species, including deer mice, opossums, raccoons, groundhogs, cottontail rabbits and red bats.
Boar's Head recalls products due to possibility of listeria outbreak
Health News // 2 days ago
Boar's Head recalls products due to possibility of listeria outbreak
July 26 (UPI) -- Boar's Head Provisions is recalling all liverwurst products due to possible listeria contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Friday.
Double mastectomy may offer no survival benefit to breast cancer patients
Health News // 2 days ago
Double mastectomy may offer no survival benefit to breast cancer patients
Having a double mastectomy may not offer any real benefit in terms of survival, a new study of more than 600,000 patients showed.
Some Abbott blood sugar monitors may give incorrect readings
Health News // 2 days ago
Some Abbott blood sugar monitors may give incorrect readings
Abbott has warned diabetes patients that some of its continuous blood sugar monitoring systems may need to be replaced because of inaccurate readings.
Athletes can expect high ozone, pollen levels at Paris Olympics
Health News // 2 days ago
Athletes can expect high ozone, pollen levels at Paris Olympics
Bad news for Olympians headed to Paris -- high levels of ozone pollution and grass pollen are likely during the upcoming games if hot, sunny weather prevails, researchers said.
Shingles vaccine might lower risk of dementia
Health News // 2 days ago
Shingles vaccine might lower risk of dementia
Older people who avail themselves of the newest shingles vaccine could reap a hidden benefit: A significant drop in their odds of developing dementia.
Odds of accidental gun death much higher in certain states
Health News // 3 days ago
Odds of accidental gun death much higher in certain states
People in Southeastern states like Mississippi, Louisiana and Alabama run the greatest risk of a gunshot accidentally killing them, researchers said.
Study: Tough workouts safe for people with Long QT syndrome
Health News // 3 days ago
Study: Tough workouts safe for people with Long QT syndrome
People with the heart condition Long QT syndrome (LQTS) can safely engage in vigorous exercise without any added risk for sudden death or cardiac arrest, a new study finds.
Study: Pesticides rival smoking in raising risk of cancer
Health News // 4 days ago
Study: Pesticides rival smoking in raising risk of cancer
Farmers and folks living in agricultural areas may be exposed to levels of pesticides that confer cancer risks that are higher than if they smoked, new research shows.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Shingles vaccine might lower risk of dementia
Shingles vaccine might lower risk of dementia
Dogs can smell your stress and are influenced by it
Dogs can smell your stress and are influenced by it
Boar's Head recalls products due to possibility of listeria outbreak
Boar's Head recalls products due to possibility of listeria outbreak
Double mastectomy may offer no survival benefit to breast cancer patients
Double mastectomy may offer no survival benefit to breast cancer patients
Study finds COVID-19 virus widespread in U.S. wildlife
Study finds COVID-19 virus widespread in U.S. wildlife
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement