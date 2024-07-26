Advertisement
Health News
July 26, 2024 / 5:37 PM

Boar's Head recalls products due to possibility of listeria outbreak

By Ehren Wynder

July 26 (UPI) -- Boar's Head Provisions is recalling all liverwurst products due to possible listeria contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Friday.

The recall affects Boar's Head Strassburg Brand Liverwurst products made between June 11 and July 17, as well as deli meat products that were produced alongside the the liverwurst.

Advertisement

Other affected products include Boar's Head Italian Cappy Style Ham, Extra Hot Italian Cappy Style Ham, Bologna, Beef Salami, Steakhouse Roasted Bacon Heat & Eat, Garlic Bologna and Beef Bologna.

The USDA's Food Safety Inspection Service said it was notified by the Maryland Department of Health of a sample that tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes, the bacteria that causes listeriosis.

As of Thursday, 34 cases of infection have been identified in 13 states, including 33 hospitalizations and two deaths.

Samples were collected from infected people from May 29 to July 12. The investigation is ongoing.

The FSIS urged customers who have these products to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

Customers also should throughly clean their refrigerators to prevent cross contamination.

Listeriosis is a serious infection that primarily affects people who are pregnant, age 65 or older or who have weakened immune systems.

Advertisement

Symptoms include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, convulsions and diarrhea or other gastrointestinal issues.

The infection can cause pregnancy complications, including miscarriages, stillbirths and premature delivery.

People in high-risk categories with symptoms should seek immediate medical care.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Double mastectomy may offer no survival benefit to breast cancer patients
Health News // 5 hours ago
Double mastectomy may offer no survival benefit to breast cancer patients
Having a double mastectomy may not offer any real benefit in terms of survival, a new study of more than 600,000 patients showed.
Some Abbott blood sugar monitors may give incorrect readings
Health News // 5 hours ago
Some Abbott blood sugar monitors may give incorrect readings
Abbott has warned diabetes patients that some of its continuous blood sugar monitoring systems may need to be replaced because of inaccurate readings.
Athletes can expect high ozone, pollen levels at Paris Olympics
Health News // 5 hours ago
Athletes can expect high ozone, pollen levels at Paris Olympics
Bad news for Olympians headed to Paris -- high levels of ozone pollution and grass pollen are likely during the upcoming games if hot, sunny weather prevails, researchers said.
Shingles vaccine might lower risk of dementia
Health News // 5 hours ago
Shingles vaccine might lower risk of dementia
Older people who avail themselves of the newest shingles vaccine could reap a hidden benefit: A significant drop in their odds of developing dementia.
Odds of accidental gun death much higher in certain states
Health News // 7 hours ago
Odds of accidental gun death much higher in certain states
People in Southeastern states like Mississippi, Louisiana and Alabama run the greatest risk of a gunshot accidentally killing them, researchers said.
Study: Tough workouts safe for people with Long QT syndrome
Health News // 9 hours ago
Study: Tough workouts safe for people with Long QT syndrome
People with the heart condition Long QT syndrome (LQTS) can safely engage in vigorous exercise without any added risk for sudden death or cardiac arrest, a new study finds.
Study: Pesticides rival smoking in raising risk of cancer
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Pesticides rival smoking in raising risk of cancer
Farmers and folks living in agricultural areas may be exposed to levels of pesticides that confer cancer risks that are higher than if they smoked, new research shows.
Where your body stores fat might affect risk of Parkinson's, Alzheimer's
Health News // 1 day ago
Where your body stores fat might affect risk of Parkinson's, Alzheimer's
Finding yourself packing on the pounds around your waist and arms? If so, you might be at heightened risk for neurological illnesses like Alzheimer's or Parkinson's, new research suggests.
Bird flu transmits mammal-to-mammal in new study
Health News // 1 day ago
Bird flu transmits mammal-to-mammal in new study
The bird flu is now jumping between species of mammals, a step that draws the virus closer to hopping into human beings, a new study warns.
Moderate drinking won't prolong your life, new research indicates
Health News // 1 day ago
Moderate drinking won't prolong your life, new research indicates
NEW YORK, July 25 (UPI) -- Moderate drinking won't lengthen your life, a new report suggests, challenging earlier findings that a glass of wine a day is healthy.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dogs can smell your stress and are influenced by it
Dogs can smell your stress and are influenced by it
Moderate drinking won't prolong your life, new research indicates
Moderate drinking won't prolong your life, new research indicates
CDC: 2 dead, 28 ill from sliced deli meat listeria outbreak
CDC: 2 dead, 28 ill from sliced deli meat listeria outbreak
Shingles vaccine might lower risk of dementia
Shingles vaccine might lower risk of dementia
Study: Pesticides rival smoking in raising risk of cancer
Study: Pesticides rival smoking in raising risk of cancer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement