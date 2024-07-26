Boar's Head recalls products due to possibility of listeria outbreak

July 26 (UPI) -- Boar's Head Provisions is recalling all liverwurst products due to possible listeria contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Friday.

The recall affects Boar's Head Strassburg Brand Liverwurst products made between June 11 and July 17, as well as deli meat products that were produced alongside the the liverwurst.

Other affected products include Boar's Head Italian Cappy Style Ham, Extra Hot Italian Cappy Style Ham, Bologna, Beef Salami, Steakhouse Roasted Bacon Heat & Eat, Garlic Bologna and Beef Bologna.

The USDA's Food Safety Inspection Service said it was notified by the Maryland Department of Health of a sample that tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes, the bacteria that causes listeriosis.

As of Thursday, 34 cases of infection have been identified in 13 states, including 33 hospitalizations and two deaths.

Samples were collected from infected people from May 29 to July 12. The investigation is ongoing.

The FSIS urged customers who have these products to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

Customers also should throughly clean their refrigerators to prevent cross contamination.

Listeriosis is a serious infection that primarily affects people who are pregnant, age 65 or older or who have weakened immune systems.

Symptoms include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, convulsions and diarrhea or other gastrointestinal issues.

The infection can cause pregnancy complications, including miscarriages, stillbirths and premature delivery.

People in high-risk categories with symptoms should seek immediate medical care.