Trending
Advertisement
Health News
July 24, 2024 / 9:32 AM

Better screening key to closing 'race gap' in U.S. colon cancer deaths

By Ernie Mundell, HealthDay News
Black Americans are almost a third more likely to die from colon cancer than their White peers, and one key to closing that divide could be better cancer screening, a new report finds. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
Black Americans are almost a third more likely to die from colon cancer than their White peers, and one key to closing that divide could be better cancer screening, a new report finds. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

Black Americans are almost a third more likely to die from colon cancer than their White peers, and one key to closing that divide could be better cancer screening, a new report finds.

That means getting Black Americans quality colonoscopies and other forms of screening, but also making sure they're followed up after their test results come in.

Advertisement

"Our study shows that it's not enough to just get everyone screened; the quality of care during screening and follow-up must also be similar for Black and White adults," explained study lead author Oguzhan Alagoz. He's a professor of industrial and systems engineering at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

The findings were published Wednesday in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute.

As Alagoz' team noted, compared to Whites, Black Americans are still 23% more prone to receiving a colon cancer diagnosis and about 31% more likely to die from the disease.

Some of this disparity had been blamed on lower rates of recommended colon cancer screening among Black patients versus Whites. However, over the past two decades that gap has closed.

For example, in 2005, one study found that 52% of White Americans said they were up to date on their colon cancer cancer screenings, compared to to just 39% of Black people.

Advertisement

By 2019, however, that disparity had vanished: 69.5% of Black people and 69.8% of White people said they'd been keeping up with their screenings, the data showed.

So, why are Black Americans still dying of colon cancer at higher rates?

As the Wisconsin team noted, it's one thing to get screened and another to get proper and timely follow-up (for example, follow-up colonoscopies, biopsies) if your colon cancer screen comes back positive.

According to the researchers, Black patients do have significantly lower rates of follow-up than Whites. The colonoscopy services Black patients receive tend to be of lower quality, as well.

What if those disparities were eliminated?

Using sophisticated mathematical modeling, Alagoz and colleagues calculated that if the gap in proper follow-up was eliminated, that could cut the race gap for colon cancer incidence by 5.2%, and for colon cancer deaths by 9.3%.

Making the quality of colonoscopies equal for White and Black patients would further reduce the gap in colon cancer incidence by 14.6%, and colon cancer deaths by 18.7%, the study found.

Doing both those things would result in racial disparities in colon cancer incidence shrinking by 49% overall, and the disparity in colon cancer deaths would be reduced by 59%, the team concluded.

Advertisement

Alagoz' group noted that these gaps wouldn't be completely eliminated, even with better screening and follow-up.

That's because other factors -- for example, racial differences in overall health and access to care -- probably play a role, as well.

All of this means that, "to truly close the racial gap in cancer deaths and achieve health equity, we need to find innovative solutions," Alagoz said in a journal news release.

More information

The American Cancer Society has more on colon cancer screening.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Read More

Latest Headlines

More Americans with diabetes are using marijuana
Health News // 19 minutes ago
More Americans with diabetes are using marijuana
As marijuana loses much of its stigma and laws around its use relax, Americans are increasingly consuming it medically and recreationally. Americans with diabetes are no exception, a new study finds.
Injuries from electric bikes, scooters soaring in United States
Health News // 19 hours ago
Injuries from electric bikes, scooters soaring in United States
More and more Americans who use "micromobility" transport, such as electric bikes and e-scooters, are motoring their way straight into the ER, new data shows.
Study shows shift in GLP-1 drug use for obesity, not diabetes
Health News // 20 hours ago
Study shows shift in GLP-1 drug use for obesity, not diabetes
The boom in using GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic to treat obesity has resulted in a bust regarding the drugs' original purpose, which was to treat Type 2 diabetes, a new study finds.
Marijuana use during pregnancy might increase risk of complications
Health News // 20 hours ago
Marijuana use during pregnancy might increase risk of complications
There's a slight but significant rise in dangerous obstetric complications for pregnant women who use marijuana, new research shows.
Younger patients with leg artery disease may fare worse than seniors
Health News // 21 hours ago
Younger patients with leg artery disease may fare worse than seniors
Middle-aged folks don't necessarily fare better than seniors following urgent surgery to unclog arteries and restore blood flow to their legs, a new study warns.
Protein blood test helps predict myriad of diseases
Health News // 22 hours ago
Protein blood test helps predict myriad of diseases
Analysis of the protein "signatures" in a droplet of blood can predict 67 diseases, including blood cancers, degenerative nerve diseases, lung disease and heart failure, researchers said.
Drug expiration dates a problem for any mission to Mars
Health News // 23 hours ago
Drug expiration dates a problem for any mission to Mars
More than half of the medicines stocked on the International Space Station would expire before a mission to Mars could make it back to Earth, a new study warns.
Few people with diabetes understand their risk of liver disease
Health News // 1 day ago
Few people with diabetes understand their risk of liver disease
If you are one of the millions of Americans with prediabetes or diabetes and are also overweight, you most likely have some degree of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD).
Dogs can smell your stress and are influenced by it
Health News // 2 days ago
Dogs can smell your stress and are influenced by it
Dogs can sniff out whether a human is stressed or relaxed, new research suggests, and that sensory feedback appears to influence canine emotions and choices.
CDC confirms sixth Colorado bird flu case
Health News // 3 days ago
CDC confirms sixth Colorado bird flu case
July 20 (UPI) -- A sixth person has contracted the bird flu in Colorado due to contact with infected birds, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dogs can smell your stress and are influenced by it
Dogs can smell your stress and are influenced by it
Study shows shift in GLP-1 drug use for obesity, not diabetes
Study shows shift in GLP-1 drug use for obesity, not diabetes
Mushroom gummies may contain illicit psilocybin
Mushroom gummies may contain illicit psilocybin
CDC confirms sixth Colorado bird flu case
CDC confirms sixth Colorado bird flu case
Injuries from electric bikes, scooters soaring in United States
Injuries from electric bikes, scooters soaring in United States
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement