July 23, 2024 / 1:58 PM

Study shows shift in GLP-1 drug use for obesity, not diabetes

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
The boom in using GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic to treat obesity has resulted in a bust regarding the drugs' original purpose, which was to treat Type 2 diabetes, a new study finds. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
The boom in using GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic to treat obesity has resulted in a bust regarding the drugs' original purpose, which was to treat Type 2 diabetes, a new study finds.

New prescriptions for these drugs have doubled among people who have obesity but not diabetes, investigators found.

As a result, drug shortages have triggered a drop in new prescriptions for Type 2 diabetes, even though Ozempic and Mounjaro were initially developed as diabetes drugs, the researchers said.

Both drugs were later approved for weight loss under different brand names, Wegovy and Zepbound.

"Essentially, after the medication was approved for obesity... use took off so quickly that we lost control and vision of how fast people were picking up these medications," said lead researcher Dr. Ali Rezaie, medical director of the Cedars-Sinai GI Motility Program.

For the study, researchers analyzed the medical data of about 45 million Americans between 2011 and 2023.

About 1 million people became new GLP-1 users during that period in time, results show. Researchers classified them based on whether they had diabetes, obesity or some other related medical condition.

GLP-1 drugs work by adjusting a person's hormone levels and suppressing appetite.

Semaglutide -- the drug sold as Ozempic and Wegovy -- is being prescribed disproportionately to females, Whites, and those with a BMI of 30 or more, indicating obesity, results show.

The findings were published Monday in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

There has been a notable uptick in GLP-1 use since 2020, Rezaie noted. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved semaglutide for use as a weight-loss drug in 2021.

"This data suggests that more healthcare providers are seeing the benefits of these medications for treating obesity, which is a significant public health shift," said lead researcher Dr. Yee Hui Yeo, a clinical fellow in the Karsh Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los AnGeles.

"However, it also raises concerns about potential medication shortages and the need to ensure that patients with diabetes still have access to these treatments," Yeo said in a Cedars-Sinai news release.

More information

UCLA has more on semaglutide for weight loss.

Marijuana use during pregnancy might increase risk of complications
Health News // 59 minutes ago
Marijuana use during pregnancy might increase risk of complications
There's a slight but significant rise in dangerous obstetric complications for pregnant women who use marijuana, new research shows.
Younger patients with leg artery disease may fare worse than seniors
Health News // 2 hours ago
Younger patients with leg artery disease may fare worse than seniors
Middle-aged folks don't necessarily fare better than seniors following urgent surgery to unclog arteries and restore blood flow to their legs, a new study warns.
Protein blood test helps predict myriad of diseases
Health News // 2 hours ago
Protein blood test helps predict myriad of diseases
Analysis of the protein "signatures" in a droplet of blood can predict 67 diseases, including blood cancers, degenerative nerve diseases, lung disease and heart failure, researchers said.
Drug expiration dates a problem for any mission to Mars
Health News // 3 hours ago
Drug expiration dates a problem for any mission to Mars
More than half of the medicines stocked on the International Space Station would expire before a mission to Mars could make it back to Earth, a new study warns.
Few people with diabetes understand their risk of liver disease
Health News // 4 hours ago
Few people with diabetes understand their risk of liver disease
If you are one of the millions of Americans with prediabetes or diabetes and are also overweight, you most likely have some degree of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD).
Dogs can smell your stress and are influenced by it
Health News // 1 day ago
Dogs can smell your stress and are influenced by it
Dogs can sniff out whether a human is stressed or relaxed, new research suggests, and that sensory feedback appears to influence canine emotions and choices.
CDC confirms sixth Colorado bird flu case
Health News // 2 days ago
CDC confirms sixth Colorado bird flu case
July 20 (UPI) -- A sixth person has contracted the bird flu in Colorado due to contact with infected birds, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Friday.
CDC: 2 dead, 28 ill from sliced deli meat listeria outbreak
Health News // 3 days ago
CDC: 2 dead, 28 ill from sliced deli meat listeria outbreak
July 20 (UPI) -- A listeria outbreak tied to sliced deli meats in a dozen states have killed two and hospitalized 28 more, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Friday.
German patient is 7th person seemingly cured of HIV
Health News // 4 days ago
German patient is 7th person seemingly cured of HIV
A German man has become the seventh person to apparently be cured of HIV, researchers report.
Studies show daily antibiotic use may prevent STDs in high-risk groups
Health News // 4 days ago
Studies show daily antibiotic use may prevent STDs in high-risk groups
New studies suggest a daily dose of the antibiotic doxycycline greatly reduces a person's risk of a sexually transmitted infection (STI).
