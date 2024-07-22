Trending
Advertisement
Health News
July 22, 2024 / 10:05 AM

Dogs can smell your stress and are influenced by it

By Ernie Mundell, HealthDay News
Dogs can sniff out whether a human is stressed or relaxed, new research suggests, and that sensory feedback appears to influence canine emotions and choices. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Dogs can sniff out whether a human is stressed or relaxed, new research suggests, and that sensory feedback appears to influence canine emotions and choices. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dogs can sniff out whether a human is stressed or relaxed, new research suggests, and that sensory feedback appears to influence canine emotions and choices.

The dog doesn't even have to know the human well to interpret odor in this way, the British researchers noted.

Advertisement

"Dog owners know how attuned their pets are to their emotions, but here we show that even the odor of a stressed, unfamiliar human affects a dog's emotional state, perception of rewards and ability to learn," said study author Dr. Nicola Rooney. She's a senior lecturer in wildlife and conservation at Bristol Veterinary School in Bristol, England.

"Working dog handlers often describe stress traveling down the lead, but we've also shown it can also travel through the air," she said in a university news release.

Related

Her team published its findings Monday in the journal Scientific Reports.

As the Bristol team noted, research has long pointed to scent as an important but perhaps underappreciated form of emotional communication between people.

Rooney's group wondered if dogs, with olfactory senses that are so much more sophisticated than humans, might catch human emotions through smell, as well, and act accordingly.

Advertisement

They constructed an elaborate experiment to find out. First, they trained dogs in a simple task: If a bowl was placed in one location, it invariably contained food. But if it was placed in a separate location, no food was present.

For obvious reasons, the dogs soon became more eager to trot over to bowls in the "have" spot than the "have not" location.

But what if the bowl was placed between these locations?

If the pooch ambled quickly over to this ambiguous, mid-range bowl, the researchers considered that the dog was in an "optimistic" frame of mind ("maybe there's food in that bowl!").

If the dog was more hesitant about heading towards the bowl, that reflected a more "pessimistic" attitude ("The bowl's in the wrong spot, probably no food there").

Next, the 18 dogs recruited for the experiment were exposed to sweat and breath samples from humans who'd been in either a stressed or relaxed state of mind (a math test versus listening to soothing music).

When dogs smelled the "stressed" human odors, they were visibly less eager to head towards the ambiguously placed bowl, suggesting an emotional downturn towards pessimism, the researchers said.

"This 'pessimistic' response reflects a negative emotional state and could possibly be a way for the dog to conserve energy and avoid disappointment," the researchers reasoned.

Advertisement

However, this "downer" effect was not seen when the dogs were exposed to a "relaxed" odor sample from a human.

According to Rooney, the new findings have real-world applications.

"Understanding how human stress affects dogs' well-being is an important consideration for dogs in kennels and when training companion dogs and dogs for working roles such as assistance dogs," she said.

More information

Find out more about canine psychology and behavior at the ASPCA.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

CDC confirms sixth Colorado bird flu case
Health News // 1 day ago
CDC confirms sixth Colorado bird flu case
July 20 (UPI) -- A sixth person has contracted the bird flu in Colorado due to contact with infected birds, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Friday.
CDC: 2 dead, 28 ill from sliced deli meat listeria outbreak
Health News // 1 day ago
CDC: 2 dead, 28 ill from sliced deli meat listeria outbreak
July 20 (UPI) -- A listeria outbreak tied to sliced deli meats in a dozen states have killed two and hospitalized 28 more, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Friday.
German patient is 7th person seemingly cured of HIV
Health News // 2 days ago
German patient is 7th person seemingly cured of HIV
A German man has become the seventh person to apparently be cured of HIV, researchers report.
Studies show daily antibiotic use may prevent STDs in high-risk groups
Health News // 2 days ago
Studies show daily antibiotic use may prevent STDs in high-risk groups
New studies suggest a daily dose of the antibiotic doxycycline greatly reduces a person's risk of a sexually transmitted infection (STI).
Mushroom gummies may contain illicit psilocybin
Health News // 3 days ago
Mushroom gummies may contain illicit psilocybin
Mushroom gummies being sold to promote brain function might instead contain harmful ingredients not listed on the label, including illicit psilocybin.
Fat cats might be useful in studying obesity in humans
Health News // 3 days ago
Fat cats might be useful in studying obesity in humans
Pudgy with a purpose: Fat cats could help humans better understand the way gut bacteria influences conditions like obesity and Type 2 diabetes, a new study claims.
Endometriosis linked to much higher odds of ovarian cancer
Health News // 3 days ago
Endometriosis linked to much higher odds of ovarian cancer
New research shows women with endometriosis are about four times more likely to develop ovarian cancer than women who don't have the painful condition.
Frequent house moves put kids at risk of depression as adults
Health News // 3 days ago
Frequent house moves put kids at risk of depression as adults
Kids whose families frequently move have a significantly higher risk of depression later in life, a new study warns.
Hispanic people less likely to get crucial care after stroke
Health News // 3 days ago
Hispanic people less likely to get crucial care after stroke
Race and insurance stop many Hispanic people from receiving additional care after a stroke.
Retired rugby players at risk for dementia, CTE
Health News // 3 days ago
Retired rugby players at risk for dementia, CTE
Similar to what's been observed in other contact sports, rugby can leave players with neurological damage long after they've retired.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

CDC: 2 dead, 28 ill from sliced deli meat listeria outbreak
CDC: 2 dead, 28 ill from sliced deli meat listeria outbreak
Study: Scientists identify cause of lupus, way to reverse it
Study: Scientists identify cause of lupus, way to reverse it
CDC confirms sixth Colorado bird flu case
CDC confirms sixth Colorado bird flu case
Coffee a 'miracle' drink with many health benefits, experts say
Coffee a 'miracle' drink with many health benefits, experts say
Frequent house moves put kids at risk of depression as adults
Frequent house moves put kids at risk of depression as adults
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement