CDC confirms sixth Colorado bird flu case

Six poultry workers in Colorado have tested positive for the bird flu, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Friday. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

July 20 (UPI) -- A sixth person has contracted the bird flu in Colorado due to contact with infected birds, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced. The afflicted party is a co-worker of five poultry workers who likely contracted the bird flu while working directly with infected birds, the CDC reported Friday. Advertisement

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on Sunday reported the infected workers were killing or removing selected birds to control the potential spread of the bird flu.

The CDC said the affected workers have been offered medication that can fight the virus.

Testing done on one of the affected workers shows the bird flu strain is closely related to one in Michigan.

The CDC said that's a "reassuring" sign that suggests the bird flu is not mutating or otherwise adapting due to the antiviral medication used to treat those who become infected.

The CDC has a team of veterinarians, epidemiologists, clinicians and an industrial hygienist helping investigate the Colorado bird flu outbreak.

A total of 10 human cases of the bird flu have been reported in the United States since April, according to the CDC.

The six Colorado poultry workers are the only ones so far identified as contracting the disease from birds

The other four cases are due to exposures that occurred on dairy farms.

An estimated 19.32 million birds belonging to 34 commercial flocks and 16 backyard flocks have been affected by the bird flu, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported.

More cattle also are being reported with the bird flu with 157 dairy cow herds located in 13 states testing positive for the bird flu.

The CDC says the bird flu's risk to the nation's population is low.

The Colorado Health Department says poultry products are safe for consumption when handled and cooked properly.

People can protect themselves against the bird flu virus by avoiding raw or unpasteurized milk and staying away from dead or sick animals, animal dung and animals' bedding.