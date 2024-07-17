Trending
Advertisement
Health News
July 17, 2024 / 1:02 PM

Irregular sleep might increase risk of diabetes

By Ernie Mundell, HealthDay News
A new study underscores "the importance of consistent sleep patterns as a strategy to reduce Type 2 diabetes." Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
A new study underscores "the importance of consistent sleep patterns as a strategy to reduce Type 2 diabetes." Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

Sleeping long hours one night but only a few hours the next can be unhealthy, with a new study finding "irregular" sleep patterns could be a risk factor for Type 2 diabetes.

The results "underscore the importance of consistent sleep patterns as a strategy to reduce Type 2 diabetes," said study lead author Sina Kianersi. He's a research fellow in the Channing Division of Network Medicine at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston.

Advertisement

The new study involved sleep and health data on more than 84,000 people enrolled in the ongoing UK Biobank Study. The Britons in the study averaged 62 years of age and none had diabetes as the study began.

For seven consecutive nights, the participants wore an accelerometer -- a watch-like device that monitors movement while in bed.

Related

The researchers also tracked whether or not people developed Type 2 diabetes over the next 7.5 years.

After adjusting for a bunch of possible confounding factors, Kianersi's team found a clear association between irregular sleep patterns and a heightened risk for Type 2 diabetes.

"Irregular" sleep was defined as sleep duration that changed by an average of 60 minutes or more between nights.

Advertisement

Folks with an irregular sleep pattern were 34% more likely to develop Type 2 diabetes compared to people whose nightly sleep didn't vary as much.

How might fluctuating sleep duration encourage diabetes?

The study couldn't answer that question, but the Boston team theorize that "circadian disruption and sleep disturbances" could play a role.

The study was published Wednesday in Diabetes Care.

More information

The Sleep Foundation has more on sleep and diabetes.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Biking to work confers great health benefits
Health News // 2 hours ago
Biking to work confers great health benefits
Bicycling to work can vastly improve your health and reduce your risk of death, a new study shows.
Cyclic vomiting syndrome symptoms include episodes of nausea, vomiting
Health News // 2 hours ago
Cyclic vomiting syndrome symptoms include episodes of nausea, vomiting
Cyclic vomiting syndrome is a little-known health condition marked by regular and sudden episodes of intense nausea and vomiting.
Study shows brain changes in kids with conduct disorder
Health News // 3 hours ago
Study shows brain changes in kids with conduct disorder
New research shows real differences in the brain structure of children and youths with conduct disorder, compared to those without the condition.
CDC: U.S. adults with disabilities are more susceptible to long COVID
Health News // 17 hours ago
CDC: U.S. adults with disabilities are more susceptible to long COVID
July 16 (UPI) -- More than a fourth of U.S. adults in 2022 reported having a disability, which increases their potential for contracting long COVID, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control announced Tuesday.
Study: 'Staying regular' good for health
Health News // 21 hours ago
Study: 'Staying regular' good for health
Predictable bowel movements could be tied to your long-term health, researchers found.
Hormone therapy for breast cancer may reduce risk of dementia
Health News // 21 hours ago
Hormone therapy for breast cancer may reduce risk of dementia
Hormone therapy for breast cancer might reduce a woman's later risk of dementia and Alzheimer's disease, a new study finds.
Survey shows teens need more support from parents than they get
Health News // 22 hours ago
Survey shows teens need more support from parents than they get
As millions of American teens continue to struggle with their mental health, a new survey reveals a sizable gap between how much support teens say they get and how much support their parents think they are getting.
Early antibiotic use may raise risk of asthma in kids
Health News // 22 hours ago
Early antibiotic use may raise risk of asthma in kids
Early exposure to antibiotics might increase a kid's risk of asthma by altering their gut bacteria, a new study finds.
New blood test might help spot preeclampsia before symptoms
Health News // 1 day ago
New blood test might help spot preeclampsia before symptoms
An experimental blood test could help detect pregnant women at increased risk for preeclampsia, a serious high blood pressure condition that can harm both mother and child.
Stroke survival improving among Americans, but race still plays role
Health News // 1 day ago
Stroke survival improving among Americans, but race still plays role
New research shows that Americans are now more likely to survive long-term, but that's more true for Whites than for Black Americans.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Coffee a 'miracle' drink with many health benefits, experts say
Coffee a 'miracle' drink with many health benefits, experts say
New magnetic therapy might help treat bipolar disorder
New magnetic therapy might help treat bipolar disorder
CDC: U.S. adults with disabilities are more susceptible to long COVID
CDC: U.S. adults with disabilities are more susceptible to long COVID
Study: 'Staying regular' good for health
Study: 'Staying regular' good for health
Study: Scientists identify cause of lupus, way to reverse it
Study: Scientists identify cause of lupus, way to reverse it
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement