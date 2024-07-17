Cyclic vomiting syndrome symptoms include episodes of nausea, vomiting

Cyclic vomiting syndrome is a little-known health condition marked by regular and sudden episodes of intense nausea and vomiting. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

It's a little-known health condition that can become a nightmare: Regular and sudden episodes of intense nausea and vomiting. Now, new clinical guidance urges people to take notes and speak up if they think they have the condition, known as cyclic vomiting syndrome (CVS). Advertisement

About 2% of people experience CVS, but it can take years before they receive a diagnosis, the new guidance from the American Gastroenterological Association says.

"A diagnosis is a powerful tool. Not only does it help patients make sense of debilitating symptoms, but it allows healthcare providers to create an effective treatment plan," said guidance author Dr. David Levinthal, director of the neurogastroenterology & motility center at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

Episodes of CVS involve nausea, vomiting and retching that can last for days, followed by long periods without an intense attack, experts said.

People with mild cyclic vomiting syndrome can experience fewer than four episodes per year, lasting less than two days.

Those with more severe CVS might suffer many drawn-out episodes in any given year, some requiring hospitalization or an ER visit, researchers said.

Currently about half of patients with CVS need an ER visit at least once a year, and one-third become disabled by the condition.

Advertisement

Between episodes, patients don't have any repetitive vomiting, but they might experience symptoms like nausea and indigestion, researchers said.

CVS can happen to anyone, but it's more common in women and young adults, researchers said. It's also more common in people with a personal or family history of migraines.

To get a diagnosis, people should compile a detailed history of their past vomiting episodes, doctors said.

Patients are commonly misdiagnosed with stomach flu or food poisoning. Showing that these symptoms are part of a pattern can help patients advocate for themselves if they suspect they have CVS, researchers said.

"Our goal with this Clinical Practice Update is to increase awareness of cyclical vomiting syndrome to reduce the diagnostic delay and increase patients' access to treatment," Levinthal said in an association news release. "We hope to reach primary care, ER and urgent care providers, who are on the frontlines interacting with CVS patients seeking care, especially during an attack."

Sleep, stress management and medications can help people with cyclic vomiting syndrome, the guidance noted.

Experts aren't sure what causes cyclic vomiting syndrome, according to the National Institutes of Health.

It might be a problem involving nerve signals between the brain and digestive tract, or with the way the brain and the body's hormone system react to stress, the NIH says. Genes also might play a part in risk.

Advertisement

More information

The National Institutes of Health has more on cyclical vomiting syndrome.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.