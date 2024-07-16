Trending
Advertisement
Health News
July 16, 2024 / 10:29 AM

Stroke survival improving among Americans, but race still plays role

By Ernie Mundell, HealthDay News
New research shows that Americans are now more likely to survive long-term, but that's more true for Whites than for Black Americans. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
New research shows that Americans are now more likely to survive long-term, but that's more true for Whites than for Black Americans. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

There's good news and bad for stroke survival in the United States: New research shows that Americans are now more likely to survive long-term, but that's more true for whites than for Black Americans.

At least for a sample of people living in the greater Cincinnati area, "we saw that there clearly has been an improvement in five-year mortality [death] after stroke, and it probably is at least partially driven by the stroke systems of care that have been set up here in Cincinnati," said study co-author Dr. David Robinson.

Advertisement

He's an assistant professor of neurology and rehabilitation medicine at the University of Cincinnati. The findings were published Monday in the journal Neurology.

The data used in the study come from a five-county region around Cincinnati that Robinson says is a "microcosm" of the general population of Americans as a whole. Rates of stroke death and survival were tracked since 1993.

Related

Among patients who suffered an ischemic stroke (caused by a clot and by far the most common type), the rate at which survivors died in the five years following their stroke fell from 53% in 1993-94 to 48.3% in 2015, the data showed.

Advertisement

The data was not so encouraging for people who suffered a less common form of stroke, known as an intracerebral hemorrhage: These patients saw no improvement in five-year survival.

"The data suggests that we have specific interventions in the care of stroke that are disproportionately improving mortality" for people with ischemic strokes but not hemorrhagic strokes, Robinson noted in a university news release.

New and better treatments, as well as more "comprehensive" systems of stroke care are probably driving improvements in long-term survival, according to the researchers.

However, these improvements aren't benefiting everyone equally.

Black American stroke survivors were still 20% more likely to die within five years after an ischemic stroke than white individuals, the data showed.

The exact reasons behind the racial disparity isn't clear, the researchers said, but social, economic and environmental inequities likely play a role.

In the meantime, steps can be taken to lower stroke death rates even further.

"This includes making sure that they're on the right medications to minimize their chances of having an additional stroke; keeping them on the medications we know help, including cholesterol medications; and keeping their blood pressure under control," Robinson said.

More information

Find out more about stroke and stroke rehab at the American Stroke Association.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

New blood test might help spot preeclampsia before symptoms
Health News // 2 minutes ago
New blood test might help spot preeclampsia before symptoms
An experimental blood test could help detect pregnant women at increased risk for preeclampsia, a serious high blood pressure condition that can harm both mother and child.
Study: Safe pregnancies possible after stem cell treatment for blood cancer
Health News // 1 hour ago
Study: Safe pregnancies possible after stem cell treatment for blood cancer
Women who've undergone stem cell treatments for blood cancers, or for illnesses such as sickle cell disease, can successfully bring a pregnancy to term, new research shows.
Global childhood vaccination rates still below prepandemic levels
Health News // 20 hours ago
Global childhood vaccination rates still below prepandemic levels
More than four years after the pandemic began, childhood vaccination rates worldwide have yet to recover, a new report shows.
Five poultry workers diagnosed with bird flu in Colorado
Health News // 21 hours ago
Five poultry workers diagnosed with bird flu in Colorado
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported five human cases of avian influenza in workers.
Late cancer diagnosis tops poll of biggest health concerns
Health News // 1 day ago
Late cancer diagnosis tops poll of biggest health concerns
In a new poll, most respondents said their biggest health concern is getting diagnosed with cancer when it's too late to treat it.
Study: AI bests doctors at predicting progression to Alzheimer's
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: AI bests doctors at predicting progression to Alzheimer's
An AI program has proven better than doctors at sifting through the telltale signs that indicate who with early dementia will progress to Alzheimer's disease, a new study says.
Pelvic floor therapy helps address pain, incontinence after childbirth
Health News // 1 day ago
Pelvic floor therapy helps address pain, incontinence after childbirth
Many women think it's normal for new moms to experience pain, pressure and incontinence, but these are actually signs of pelvic floor issues.
Study: Gun laws help reduce suicides, not murders, among children
Health News // 3 days ago
Study: Gun laws help reduce suicides, not murders, among children
Restrictive gun laws can decrease suicide rates among children and teenagers, but they don't seem to lower their risk of being murdered, a new study says.
Secondhand smoke from cigarettes worse than vapes
Health News // 3 days ago
Secondhand smoke from cigarettes worse than vapes
Secondhand smoke from cigarettes is much worse than that from vaping, in terms of exposing children to nicotine, a new study finds.
Thousands of Oregon hospital patients may have been exposed to hepatitis, HIV
Health News // 4 days ago
Thousands of Oregon hospital patients may have been exposed to hepatitis, HIV
After an anesthesiologist may have exposed thousands of people treated at several hospitals in Oregon to hepatitis and HIV, those patients are being advised to get tested for the diseases.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Coffee a 'miracle' drink with many health benefits, experts say
Coffee a 'miracle' drink with many health benefits, experts say
Study: Scientists identify cause of lupus, way to reverse it
Study: Scientists identify cause of lupus, way to reverse it
Vaccination, behavior changes could prevent 40% of U.S. cancer cases, study finds
Vaccination, behavior changes could prevent 40% of U.S. cancer cases, study finds
New magnetic therapy might help treat bipolar disorder
New magnetic therapy might help treat bipolar disorder
Sleep apnea particularly dangerous for heart health in young adults
Sleep apnea particularly dangerous for heart health in young adults
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement