July 16, 2024 / 11:10 AM

New blood test might help spot preeclampsia before symptoms

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
An experimental blood test could help detect pregnant women at increased risk for preeclampsia. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
An experimental blood test could help detect pregnant women at increased risk for preeclampsia, a serious high blood pressure condition that can harm both mother and child.

Researchers report the test looks at genetic markers found in tiny particles called extracellular vesicles that transfer information between human cells.

Women with preeclampsia followed a specific pattern of these genetic markers compared to women with healthy pregnancies, results showed.

This pattern can form as early as the first trimester of pregnancy, researchers said, and it has the potential to predict the development of preeclampsia symptoms.

Preeclampsia usually occurs after week 20 of pregnancy, and it affects 5% to 8% of all pregnancies, according to the American Pregnancy Association.

The condition can cause liver or kidney failure in pregnant women and increase their future risk of heart disease. If left untreated, preeclampsia can cause stroke, seizures and excessive bleeding in the mother and contribute to low birth weight in newborns.

"It is critical that we take steps toward early detection and prevention of preeclampsia," said lead researcher Dr. Sherin Devaskar, executive chair of pediatrics at UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital.

"It continues to be the leading cause of maternal mortality and morbidity worldwide, and our findings underscore the potential to address this persistent public health concern," Devaskar added in a UCLA news release.

For the study, published Tuesday in the journal Scientific Reports, researchers looked at 14 women with symptoms of preeclampsia, 12 women with healthy pregnancies and seven women who weren't pregnant.

Blood tests revealed specific microRNA patterns in pregnant women with preeclampsia. MicroRNAs are short RNA molecules that regulate the function of genes.

Specifically, pregnant women with preeclampsia had 12 microRNAs in higher amounts and 135 in lower amounts, compared to healthy pregnant women.

This pattern could help doctors flag women at risk for preeclampsia and get them early treatment, researchers said. It also could help improve understanding of why preeclampsia occurs in some women.

The American Pregnancy Association has more about preeclampsia.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

