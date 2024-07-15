Trending
Advertisement
Health News
July 15, 2024 / 1:45 PM

Five poultry workers diagnosed with bird flu in Colorado

By Robin Foster, HealthDay News
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported five human cases of avian influenza in workers. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported five human cases of avian influenza in workers. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

Five poultry workers in Colorado have been diagnosed with bird flu, state health officials reported Sunday.

"In coordination with the Colorado Department of Agriculture, the State Emergency Operations Center and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment [CDPHE] is now reporting a total of five human cases of avian influenza in workers responding to the avian flu outbreak at a commercial egg layer operation," the CDPHE said in a news release announcing the cases.

Advertisement

"CDC has confirmed four of the cases, and one additional case is presumptive positive and pending confirmation at CDC," the CDPHE added.

Initially, three cases were confirmed by the CDC on Friday, and then a fourth case was confirmed late Friday evening. A fifth worker tested presumptive positive on Saturday and that sample has been sent to the CDC for confirmatory testing, Colorado officials said. No additional test results are pending.

Related

All of the illnesses were relatively mild -- red, irritated eyes, fever, chills, coughing, sore throat and runny nose. None of the patients have been hospitalized, Colorado officials said. The other U.S. cases of bird flu, reported in workers exposed to dairy cows, have also been mild.

Advertisement

The Colorado workers were exposed while culling poultry at a farm in the northeast part of the state, and all had direct contact with infected birds, officials said.

The CDC has sent a nine-person team to Colorado to help in the investigation, at the state's request, agency officials said in a news release issued Friday.

While the risk to the public remains low, "as we learn more, we will continue to assess the situation and provide updates," the CDC added. "These preliminary results again underscore the risk of exposure to infected animals. There are no signs of unexpected increases in flu activity otherwise in Colorado, or in other states affected by H5[N1] bird flu outbreaks in cows and poultry."

Since 2020, a bird flu virus has been spreading among mammals -- including even alpacas. Earlier this year the virus, known as H5N1, was detected in U.S. dairy cows, and it is now circulating in livestock in multiple states.

The cases reported earlier this year were among dairy farm workers in Michigan, Texas and Colorado.

As of Friday, the H5N1 virus has been confirmed in 152 dairy herds in 12 states.

More information

The CDC has more on the bird flu outbreak.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Late cancer diagnosis tops poll of biggest health concerns
Health News // 2 hours ago
Late cancer diagnosis tops poll of biggest health concerns
In a new poll, most respondents said their biggest health concern is getting diagnosed with cancer when it's too late to treat it.
Study: AI bests doctors at predicting progression to Alzheimer's
Health News // 3 hours ago
Study: AI bests doctors at predicting progression to Alzheimer's
An AI program has proven better than doctors at sifting through the telltale signs that indicate who with early dementia will progress to Alzheimer's disease, a new study says.
Pelvic floor therapy helps address pain, incontinence after childbirth
Health News // 3 hours ago
Pelvic floor therapy helps address pain, incontinence after childbirth
Many women think it's normal for new moms to experience pain, pressure and incontinence, but these are actually signs of pelvic floor issues.
Study: Gun laws help reduce suicides, not murders, among children
Health News // 2 days ago
Study: Gun laws help reduce suicides, not murders, among children
Restrictive gun laws can decrease suicide rates among children and teenagers, but they don't seem to lower their risk of being murdered, a new study says.
Secondhand smoke from cigarettes worse than vapes
Health News // 3 days ago
Secondhand smoke from cigarettes worse than vapes
Secondhand smoke from cigarettes is much worse than that from vaping, in terms of exposing children to nicotine, a new study finds.
Thousands of Oregon hospital patients may have been exposed to hepatitis, HIV
Health News // 3 days ago
Thousands of Oregon hospital patients may have been exposed to hepatitis, HIV
After an anesthesiologist may have exposed thousands of people treated at several hospitals in Oregon to hepatitis and HIV, those patients are being advised to get tested for the diseases.
Fake Botox shots sicken 17 women in 9 states
Health News // 3 days ago
Fake Botox shots sicken 17 women in 9 states
Seventeen women in nine states have fallen ill after getting fake Botox shots, with 13 of them landing in the hospital and one requiring a ventilator, a new report warns.
Pfizer commits to modified version of its weight-loss drug danuglipron
Health News // 3 days ago
Pfizer commits to modified version of its weight-loss drug danuglipron
July 11 (UPI) -- Pfizer Inc. announced on Thursday that it will move forward with the testing of its modified version of the once-daily weight loss drug danuglipron.
Survey shows more than 1 in 5 people experience loneliness
Health News // 3 days ago
Survey shows more than 1 in 5 people experience loneliness
Loneliness strikes more than a fifth of people worldwide, a new survey warns.
Study: Scientists identify cause of lupus, way to reverse it
Health News // 4 days ago
Study: Scientists identify cause of lupus, way to reverse it
Lupus is caused by a specific defect in the immune system that can be reversed, potentially curing the autoimmune disorder, a new study claims.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Coffee a 'miracle' drink with many health benefits, experts say
Coffee a 'miracle' drink with many health benefits, experts say
Vaccination, behavior changes could prevent 40% of U.S. cancer cases, study finds
Vaccination, behavior changes could prevent 40% of U.S. cancer cases, study finds
Study: Gun laws help reduce suicides, not murders, among children
Study: Gun laws help reduce suicides, not murders, among children
Sleep apnea particularly dangerous for heart health in young adults
Sleep apnea particularly dangerous for heart health in young adults
Acne improves with omega-3 fatty acids, plant-based diet, study shows
Acne improves with omega-3 fatty acids, plant-based diet, study shows
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement